ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
oilcity.news

Wind closures in effect on I-25, I-80 in Wyoming on Friday afternoon

CASPER, Wyo. — Both Interstate 25 and I-80 are facing some strong wind gusts in southeast Wyoming on Friday afternoon, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. I-25 is closed to light, high-profile traffic from Cheyenne to Wheatland as of 2:15 p.m. Friday. I-80 is closed to light, high-profile traffic from Cheyenne to Laramie, according to WYDOT. While both interstates are open to other traffic, “extreme blow over risk” advisories are in effect notifying all drivers of the strong winds.
WYOMING STATE
capcity.news

High winds ahead for Cheyenne residents

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, residents can expect up to 70 mph wind gusts today before the wind dies down this weekend. Today, Dec. 16, will be mostly sunny with a high of 20 and windchill values between minus 5 and minus 15 degrees. Winds will be in the northwest at 40–45 mph before decreasing to 30–35 mph this afternoon. There is the possibility of wind gusts of up to 70 mph. The evening will be mostly clear with a low of around 10 and windchill values between minus 5 and minus 10 degrees. Winds will be west-northwest at 20 mph with gusts of up to 30 mph.
CHEYENNE, WY
Wake Up Wyoming

Wyoming I-25 Closed Thursday Morning Cheyenne – Wheatland

Early Thursday morning, 12/15/22. High winds have drifted snow and closed a long portion of Wyoming's I-25. As of 5am Thursday morning WYDOT has posted the following. Road closed due to winter conditions. As of December 15 at 04:30 a.m., the estimated opening time is in 7 to 9 hours. Parking on the roadway is prohibited and delays opening the road.
WHEATLAND, WY
Wake Up Wyoming

Wednesday Morning: Snow Closes Major Wyoming Highways

As forecasted, parts of Wyoming saw heavy snow on Tuesday. Wednesday morning, 12/14/22 long stretches of interstates are closed. I-25 between Casper and Cheyenne. 1-80 from Cheyenne to Rock Springs. Look at the map above and you'll find many back highways closed as well. So when will those roads open?
WYOMING STATE
oilcity.news

NWS: More than 10–14 inches of snow fell in Casper area during storm

CASPER, Wyo. — The National Weather Service in Riverton is tallying the snowfall totals from a winter storm that moved through Wyoming this week. According to the NWS, the Casper area received up to 14 inches of snow since Tuesday. Mills recorded the highest amount, with other weather stations in the Casper area picking up between 10 and 13 inches.
CASPER, WY
Wake Up Wyoming

FORECAST: Major Storm Slowly Exits Wyoming

That was quite a snowstorm for the eastern and southern parts of Wyoming. We are not done with it yet. The storm is moving on, but slowly. Wednesday morning, 12/14/22 long stretches of interstates are closed. I-25 between Casper and Cheyenne. 1-80 from Cheyenne to Rock Springs. Many back highways...
WYOMING STATE
capcity.news

Cheyenne to have windy end to the week

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne residents will have a windy end to the week, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today, Dec. 15, will be mostly sunny with a high of 22 and windchill values between minus 5 and zero degrees. Winds will blow at around 30 mph in the northwest, with possible gusts of up to 45 mph. This evening will be partly cloudy with a low of 11. Windchill values will be between minus 10 and minus 15 degrees thanks to northwest winds at 30–40 mph. There is the possibility of gusts of up to 55 mph.
CHEYENNE, WY
oilcity.news

I-25 closed between Casper and Cheyenne; I-80 facing mixed closures all across Wyoming Tuesday night

CASPER, Wyo. — Both Interstate 25 and I-80 are facing extensive closures amid wintry conditions on Tuesday evening. I-25 is closed in both directions between Casper and Cheyenne due to the winter conditions as of 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. The closures are expected to last 16–18 hours, according to WYDOT.
CASPER, WY
knopnews2.com

Hundred of High West Energy customers without power

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High West Energy customers in Nebraska, Wyoming, and Colorado are without power. Nearly 200 people were without power Wednesday afternoon in the Nebraska Panhandle, where temperatures are in the low 20s and the feels like temperature is close to zero. The power outage was reported around...
CHEYENNE, WY
Kemmerer Gazette

Worst winter road in America – who named our Snow Chi Minh Trail?

“Dear God, please help us get through this awful mess of a highway. If you get us through safely, so help me, we will never do anything bad again.”. Prayers like the above and many more variants emanate from folks in a long line of cars stranded in blizzards on a horrible stretch of winter highway called the Snow Chi Minh Trail along Interstate 80.
LARAMIE, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy