oilcity.news
Wind closures in effect on I-25, I-80 in Wyoming on Friday afternoon
CASPER, Wyo. — Both Interstate 25 and I-80 are facing some strong wind gusts in southeast Wyoming on Friday afternoon, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. I-25 is closed to light, high-profile traffic from Cheyenne to Wheatland as of 2:15 p.m. Friday. I-80 is closed to light, high-profile traffic from Cheyenne to Laramie, according to WYDOT. While both interstates are open to other traffic, “extreme blow over risk” advisories are in effect notifying all drivers of the strong winds.
oilcity.news
Hundreds of miles of Interstates 25, 80, 90 in Wyoming closed on Thursday morning
CASPER, Wyo. — A winter storm that moved through Wyoming this week continues to cause travel headaches for commuters as swaths of major interstates and highways are closed early Thursday. According to the Wyoming Department of Transportation, Interstate 25 from Cheyenne to Douglas closed late Wednesday after reopening earlier...
capcity.news
High winds ahead for Cheyenne residents
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, residents can expect up to 70 mph wind gusts today before the wind dies down this weekend. Today, Dec. 16, will be mostly sunny with a high of 20 and windchill values between minus 5 and minus 15 degrees. Winds will be in the northwest at 40–45 mph before decreasing to 30–35 mph this afternoon. There is the possibility of wind gusts of up to 70 mph. The evening will be mostly clear with a low of around 10 and windchill values between minus 5 and minus 10 degrees. Winds will be west-northwest at 20 mph with gusts of up to 30 mph.
Wyoming I-25 Closed Thursday Morning Cheyenne – Wheatland
Early Thursday morning, 12/15/22. High winds have drifted snow and closed a long portion of Wyoming's I-25. As of 5am Thursday morning WYDOT has posted the following. Road closed due to winter conditions. As of December 15 at 04:30 a.m., the estimated opening time is in 7 to 9 hours. Parking on the roadway is prohibited and delays opening the road.
oilcity.news
Interstates reopen to most traffic in Wyoming; wind closures on I-80 from Laramie to Cheyenne
CASPER, Wyo. — Interstates 25, 80 and 90 have been reopened to most traffic across Wyoming on Thursday morning, with closures impacting stretches of all three interstates lifted, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. While no full closures remain, partial wind closures are in effect on I-80 from...
oilcity.news
Chance for snow, minus-25-degree windchills coming to Casper Mountain before Christmas
CASPER, Wyo. — An Arctic air mass is expected to move into western and central Wyoming Saturday through Monday, bringing temperatures 10–20 degrees colder to the region ahead of Christmas, according to the forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton. In Casper, a high near 22 degrees...
oilcity.news
More than 730 miles of Wyoming interstate closed early Wednesday by record-breaking winter storm
CASPER, Wyo. — A large portion of Wyoming’s miles of interstates, roads and highways is closed early Wednesday, Dec. 14, from winter conditions after a storm moved through the area. As of 4:30 a.m., Interstate 25 between Cheyenne and Casper is closed, I-90 between Sheridan and Sundance is...
Wednesday Morning: Snow Closes Major Wyoming Highways
As forecasted, parts of Wyoming saw heavy snow on Tuesday. Wednesday morning, 12/14/22 long stretches of interstates are closed. I-25 between Casper and Cheyenne. 1-80 from Cheyenne to Rock Springs. Look at the map above and you'll find many back highways closed as well. So when will those roads open?
oilcity.news
Negative windchills expected in Casper; chance for more snow ahead of the holidays
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper area can expect some cold temperatures and windchills overnight Thursday and into the weekend, according to the forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton. Casper could dip to as low as 7 degrees overnight Thursday with minus-10-degree windchills expected. Casper Mountain’s low is...
oilcity.news
Casper breaks daily snow record; Hogadon reporting 10 new inches with five ski runs open Wednesday
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper area saw record-breaking snowfall for Dec. 13 with 9.2 inches of snow on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. That total at the Casper-Natrona County International Airport beat the previous record of 5.1 inches, set in 1975, the NWS in Riverton reported.
oilcity.news
NWS: More than 10–14 inches of snow fell in Casper area during storm
CASPER, Wyo. — The National Weather Service in Riverton is tallying the snowfall totals from a winter storm that moved through Wyoming this week. According to the NWS, the Casper area received up to 14 inches of snow since Tuesday. Mills recorded the highest amount, with other weather stations in the Casper area picking up between 10 and 13 inches.
FORECAST: Major Storm Slowly Exits Wyoming
That was quite a snowstorm for the eastern and southern parts of Wyoming. We are not done with it yet. The storm is moving on, but slowly. Wednesday morning, 12/14/22 long stretches of interstates are closed. I-25 between Casper and Cheyenne. 1-80 from Cheyenne to Rock Springs. Many back highways...
capcity.news
I-80, other major roads close early Tuesday as winter storm moves through Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — A winter storm has caused the closure of numerous roads and highways across Wyoming early Tuesday. According to the Wyoming Department of Transportation, Intestate 80 is closed between Rock Springs and Laramie due to winter conditions, with an estimated opening time placed sometime after noon. In...
capcity.news
Cheyenne to have windy end to the week
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne residents will have a windy end to the week, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today, Dec. 15, will be mostly sunny with a high of 22 and windchill values between minus 5 and zero degrees. Winds will blow at around 30 mph in the northwest, with possible gusts of up to 45 mph. This evening will be partly cloudy with a low of 11. Windchill values will be between minus 10 and minus 15 degrees thanks to northwest winds at 30–40 mph. There is the possibility of gusts of up to 55 mph.
cowboystatedaily.com
Shipments of Cat Litter, Wind Blades, and Fuel Hit The Rails At Logistics Hub in Cheyenne
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. At the intersection of two railroads south of Cheyenne is the Cheyenne Logistics Hub. The goal was to build an industrial park that facilitated inbound and outbound shipments on the Union Pacific Railroad and the BNSF railroads. Among other industries, the...
oilcity.news
NCSD: Midwest, Red Creek schools close; all others open on Wednesday
CASPER, Wyo. — Most schools in Natrona County will operate under normal hours on Wednesday, according to the Natrona County School District. NCSD states that buses will not run to Midwest and that Midwest and Red Creek will pivot to virtual learning. Most interstates and major highways are closed...
oilcity.news
Arctic air mass to bring cold 10–20 degrees below normal ahead of holiday break for Natrona students
CASPER, Wyo. — While Midwest and Red Creek schools are on virtual learning on Wednesday due to the snowstorm that dropped a record amount of snow for Dec. 13 in the Casper area, most schools are offering classes in person. Students in the Natrona County School District have a...
oilcity.news
I-25 closed between Casper and Cheyenne; I-80 facing mixed closures all across Wyoming Tuesday night
CASPER, Wyo. — Both Interstate 25 and I-80 are facing extensive closures amid wintry conditions on Tuesday evening. I-25 is closed in both directions between Casper and Cheyenne due to the winter conditions as of 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. The closures are expected to last 16–18 hours, according to WYDOT.
knopnews2.com
Hundred of High West Energy customers without power
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High West Energy customers in Nebraska, Wyoming, and Colorado are without power. Nearly 200 people were without power Wednesday afternoon in the Nebraska Panhandle, where temperatures are in the low 20s and the feels like temperature is close to zero. The power outage was reported around...
Kemmerer Gazette
Worst winter road in America – who named our Snow Chi Minh Trail?
“Dear God, please help us get through this awful mess of a highway. If you get us through safely, so help me, we will never do anything bad again.”. Prayers like the above and many more variants emanate from folks in a long line of cars stranded in blizzards on a horrible stretch of winter highway called the Snow Chi Minh Trail along Interstate 80.
