Jacksonville, FL

Northside Coalition leader released from jail after arrest at Jacksonville City Council meeting

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
 5 days ago
Jacksonville, Fla. — Ben Frazier, president of the Northside Coalition, was released on his own recognizance Wednesday morning after being arrested on trespassing and resisting officer without violence charges.

Frazier, 72, was arrested Tuesday during a Jacksonville City Council meeting.

According to his arrest report, he refused to stop speaking after his allotted time for public comment expired.

City Council President Terrance Freeman ordered Frazier to be removed from council chambers.

Frazier has been at the forefront of the fight to remove Confederate monuments from Jacksonville.

He is due in court again Jan. 9.

Comments / 27

Dude
5d ago

Last time I checked, the statues weren't killing anyone. Maybe the focus should be on REAL issues.

Lewisgirl
5d ago

We don't need confederate statues to learn that they lost. Put it in a museum like everything else.

Gary Coles
5d ago

stop with the statues. removing these inanimate objects won't change a thing. I am against the removal of any statue, but if t he man wants to speak, let him. no time limit. the council can always change the rules.

Action News Jax

Action News Jax

