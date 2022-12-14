Northside Coalition leader released from jail after arrest at Jacksonville City Council meeting

Jacksonville, Fla. — Ben Frazier, president of the Northside Coalition, was released on his own recognizance Wednesday morning after being arrested on trespassing and resisting officer without violence charges.

Frazier, 72, was arrested Tuesday during a Jacksonville City Council meeting.

According to his arrest report, he refused to stop speaking after his allotted time for public comment expired.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

City Council President Terrance Freeman ordered Frazier to be removed from council chambers.

Frazier has been at the forefront of the fight to remove Confederate monuments from Jacksonville.

He is due in court again Jan. 9.

©2022 Cox Media Group