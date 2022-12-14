Read full article on original website
Related
DVM 360
Topical therapy: a critical piece of the dermatology puzzle
This content is sponsored by Nextmune. This segment of dvm360 Live!™ features and important clinicial discussion on dermatology with Joya Griffin, DVM, DACVD, and star of Pop Goes The Vet on Nat Geo Wild. From allergies, to immunotherapy, to topical treatments, Griffin shares her experience as a board-certified dermatologist, and how general practitioners can work with specialists to manage challenging cases.
2 Shampoo Ingredients Experts Swear By To Regrow Thinning Hair
Thinning hair is one of those hair issues that can send people into a panic. If you’ve noticed more hair than usual on your brush or the bathroom floor, whether it’s the result of stress, hormonal changes, or aging, you may be tempted to hit up every beauty store within 5 miles and buy up each and every serum and shampoo that makes big promises for thinning hair.
A woman had a line on her nail that looked like a splinter. She got it checked out and was diagnosed with an aggressive skin cancer.
Charmaine Sherlock didn't think that the mark could be as dangerous as melanoma, the deadliest skin cancer.
Hair Experts Swear By These 2 Shampoos To Boost Volume And Thickness
Losing hair and the look of voluminous, thick tresses is inevitable for many with age, but with the right haircare products and balanced diet, you can revive flatter, thinner or duller locks. We reached out to professional hair stylists and hair expe...
How to Make Hair Grow Thicker Naturally
Scientifically proven tips and tricks for a full, healthy mane.
The Best Scalp Oil For Thinning Hair, According To Hair Loss Experts
Thinning hair isn’t a topic most people want to readily discuss. Let’s face it: the idea that your hair could be shedding and thinning with age often provokes stress and worry. You may wonder: will it ever stop? Is there anything I can do to slow its progression?
This $12 Hydrating Hyaluronic Acid Serum ‘Turns Back The Clock’ For Youthful Looking Skin
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. We don’t know about you, but going online and combing through endless pages of the best skincare products gets exhausting, even for the most dedicated shoppers. And when it comes to fighting dry and tired-looking skin when chillier temps hit, there are so many options to choose from. But thanks to Asterwood’s hyaluronic serum, you can finally kiss irritated skin goodbye. Hyaluronic acid is a powerful humectant that locks in moisture to the skin and holds 1,000 times its weight in...
3 Ingredients Dermatologists Swear By To Plump Sagging Skin
While skin will naturally and inevitably wrinkle and sag with age, there are several trusted, go-to skincare ingredients dermatologists recommend for a more supple, radiant and youthful-esque look. We checked in with dermatologists and skincare experts to learn more about three tried-and-true ingredients often found in serums, moisturizers and other products that can help plump sagging, wrinkled skin this holiday season. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Dr. Elaine F. Kung, M.D., FAAD, founder of Future Bright Dermatology and Dr. Anna Chacon, M.D. of My Psoriasis Team.
Dry Skin? These 15 Mega-Moisturizing Products Are Still on Sale
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices are accurate at the time of publication but are subject to change. If you're kicking yourself with regret over not taking full advantage of Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, we promise there are still […]
A Dermatologist Tells Us How To Even Skin Tone And Discoloration
Of all of the frustrating skin problems you can deal with, discoloration and uneven skin tone is one of the more elusive issues. Unlike pimples, which have a start date and an end date where you can see the zit beginning to heal, discoloration can come out of nowhere. It can stick around for a long while (sometimes for years). And topical treatments don’t always seem to respond to it. “There are many reasons to develop brown spots on the skin,” said Dr. Hyemin Pomerantz, a board-certified dermatologist at Viva Skin Dermatology and Aesthetic. “Treatments are tailored to what the cause of discoloration is.”
AOL Corp
Does rosemary oil actually make your hair grow?
Hair oils are believed to have a variety of benefits. They can moisturize your scalp and hair follicles, promote hair growth, and reduce the chances of hair falling out. But that isn’t all—some hair oils even have therapeutic benefits, helping alleviate irritated scalp skin and reducing flaky dandruff. Basically, they’ll make your hair look healthier and stronger overall.
This Is The Best Serum To Combat Dry Winter Skin, According To Derms
This article has been updated since its initial publish date to feature more expert insight. As the weather gets colder, many of us unfortunately experience drier, patchier, and more irritated skin. In order to avoid this, it’s vital to moistu...
Shoppers Say This Sensitive Skin-Friendly Moisturizer Works ‘Amazingly Well’ on Dry Winter Skin, Even Their Husbands Are Hooked
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s the most wonderful time of the year! No, we’re not talking about Christmas. It’s time to transition our skincare routines for the winter season. Even though you might have already done this weeks ago, it’s never too late to add a thicker moisturizer that can combat cold and extreme winter elements to your lineup. If you have no clue what formulas to consider, take shoppers’ advice and add Dermelect’s Facial Moisturizer to your cart immediately — it hydrates, leaves...
DVM 360
The practical canine allergic dermatitis workup
Natalie Marks, DVM, CVJ on why it's so important to diagnose and treat allergic itch effectively. This content is sponsored by Zoetis. Adam Christman, DVM, MBA: Hello, everyone and welcome to a great discussion where we're going to be talking about the practical canine allergic dermatitis workup. Who has time for anything else? And we want to thank our friends from Zoetis for supporting this great discussion. Joining me today is Dr. Natalie marks. How are you Dr. Marks?
DVM 360
Veterinary infectious diseases in 2023: Will the surge continue?
Here is a look at what disease spikes could be on the horizon for veterinary and human medicine. The past several years have encouraged all of us to expect the unexpected when it comes to infectious diseases. After all, how many once-in-a-lifetime pandemics can we fit into a single lifetime?
CNET
Dry Shampoos Recalled Over Cancer Risk. Stop Using the Affected Products Now
If you use dry shampoo, you'll want to take a close look at your product before spraying it in your hair. Unilever has voluntarily recalled multiple dry shampoo products due to potentially elevated levels of the human carcinogen benzene, according to an announcement from the US Food and Drug Administration in mid-October.
DVM 360
Insights on pet wearable technology
In a dvm360® interview, physical rehabilitation veterinary technician specialist, Kirsten Oliver, outlined emerging technologies for tracking at-home and in-clinic health metrics. In this dvm360® interview, Kirsten Oliver, VN, DipAVN (Surgical), CVT, CCRP, CVPP, VTS (Physical Rehabilitation), explained that pet wearable technology is taking the veterinary space by storm, plus...
DVM 360
FDA warns xylazine-adulterated opioid overdoses on the rise
Veterinary tranquilizer does not respond to opioid-reversing drugs like naloxone, contributing to an increase in overdose deaths. Illicit drugs contaminated with Xylazine have exploded in popularity, leading to a nationwide increase in overdose deaths. The drug is increasingly being cut with opioids like fentanyl to lengthen the duration of the high. The danger to human patients, the FDA warned in a statement, is that nonopioid xylazine does not respond to overdose-reversal drugs like naloxone that are designed to counter the effects of opioid overdose.1.
DVM 360
Shepherd Veterinary Software partners with Fear Free and debuts Emotional Medical Record workflow
First practice management software to integrate with Fear Free Certified practice standards. Shepherd Veterinary Software has unveiled a custom-built Emotional Medical Record workflow for Fear Free Certified practices. “We’re thrilled to collaborate with Fear Free. Together, we’re making the exam process more efficient and less stressful for the pets, pet...
DVM 360
Full Moon unveils its first-ever line of dog food
Human-grade frozen meals offer pet parents nutritious options for their companion animals. Full Moon Pet, maker of human-grade jerky dog treats, has released its first-ever line of dog food, Freshly Crafted. The line consists of frozen meals containing no additives, preservatives, grains, or fillers, and is made using 100% human-grade ingredients.
Comments / 0