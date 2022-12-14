Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Restaurant Closes After Just 7 MonthsGreyson FGilbert, AZ
This generous Phoenix couple is giving away millionsAsh JurbergPhoenix, AZ
Federal judge grants injunction to protect unsheltered individuals in Phoenix from city homeless camp cleanupsEdy ZooPhoenix, AZ
Texas Based Taco Restaurant Opens New Location in TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Texas Roadhouse Creator Bringing New Restaurant to TownGreyson FGoodyear, AZ
Related
Brittney Griner Welcomed Home With Family, Texas BBQ, And Mental Support
It’s been six days since Brittney Griner has been back on U.S. soil after spending 10 months in a Russian prison. As anxious as media, fans, and friends have been to speak with the WNBA star, Griner has been soaking up her free time with her family and receiving mental support in a Texas military facility, CNN reports.More from VIBE.comBrittney Griner Freed From Russian Prison In Exchange For Arms Dealer Viktor BoutPaul Whelan, Detained American Marine, Reacts To Brittney Griner's ReleaseFans Recall Vin Diesel's Brittney Griner Instagram Post Upon News Of Her Release Per Griner’s agent, Lindsay Kagawa Colas, Griner and...
AOL Corp
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and utilities) total $2,626 across the U.S., there are several cities in Arizona where you can live on even less. Also: 6...
Shaquille O’Neal Has Bold Plans To Buy, Run NBA Team
It is hard to go a day without seeing Shaquille O’Neal as part of something. Whether it is as an NBA analyst or on one of the many commercials that he is in, O’Neal has become a fixture on television and in the media. He is a successful businessman and is hoping to get back into the ownership game.
NBA world reacts to massive Steph Curry news
Steph Curry injured himself on Wednesday night and Thursday’s diagnosis wasn’t good for the NBA superstar. Curry will miss “a few weeks” after he injured his left shoulder in the Warriors‘ 125-119 loss to the Indiana Pacers. NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported the news of Curry’s injury on Thursday afternoon and his employer, ESPN, tweeted Read more... The post NBA world reacts to massive Steph Curry news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
calmatters.network
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry moves across Atherton to $30M home
On the heels of news that Warriors star Stephen Curry sold his Atherton home in 2021 for $31.15 million, the website Dirt is reporting that he and wife Ayesha Curry bought a $30 million home near the Lloyden Park neighborhood in 2020. The Currys bought the new seven-bedroom, nine-bath home,...
Murray Hooper's Final Words Before Arizona Execution
Hooper's execution was Arizona's third since the state resumed executions after an eight-year pause.
This Arizona City Was Just Named One Of The Best Cities In The WORLD!
The World's Best Cities list is here.
This Is The Weirdest Home In Arizona
Cheapism compiled a list of the most bizarre homes in each state.
Steph Curry’s Son Canon, 4, Is Too Cute Chatting With Fellow NBA Star Klay Thompson: Watch
Steph Curry was in a good mood on Dec. 10 since his team, the Golden State Warriors, defeated the Boston Celtics in a rematch of the 2021 NBA Finals. His son, Canon Curry, was also in a good mood because he saw one of his buddies. “Hello, Klay Thompson,” Canon, 4, said while walking hand-in-hand with Steph, 34, into the Warriors locker room. Canon had turned around and saw his dad’s teammate and greeted him in a cute way that elicited laughs from everyone around. “Hey, what’s up, man?” Klay, 32, said in response.
Gizmodo
Hundreds of Arizona Households Set to Be Without Water by End of Year
More than 500 households in the rural Arizona desert are set to be without running water starting January, 1 2023, as first reported by NBC News. The homes, located in Rio Verde Foothills—an affluent, unincorporated community in the state’s Maricopa County, were built without complying to Arizona’s usual 100-year water supply requirement. Rio Verde Foothills doesn’t have its own water system. Instead, people living in the arid locale rely on private wells or water trucked up from the nearby city of Scottsdale.
marketplace.org
She left California for Arizona, but found high rent and lower wages
Growing up in Cupertino, California, Taylor Jenkins witnessed the impact of Silicon Valley’s growth on the Bay Area housing market. “I remember slowly seeing everyone leave,” she said. “Especially the Latina/Latino and other African American kids just dwindled every year I was in school.”. Jenkins’ own family...
Atlanta Braves dream lineup after trading for Sean Murphy
The Atlanta Braves completely changed the look of their catching corps in a three-team trade that brought Oakland A’s catcher Sean Murphy to Atlanta. How does that trade impact the Braves lineup?. With Oakland catcher Sean Murphy being one of the hottest names on the MLB trade market since...
Legendary Burger Chain Returning to The Valley
Grab yourself a few slider burgers.Niklas Rhöse/Upslash. There are all kinds of fast-food chains out there. While there is a handful that has made it nationally, a good number of popular restaurant chains remain regional, focusing on one specific area of the country. It is these regional chains that often receive the most attention. They are the restaurants that are missed when people move. They are the burgers and fries snowbirds crave or families from the southeast desire when traveling out west. It is this craving that helps craft an almost cult-like following for some restaurant brands. One particular burger chain, which has become part of American pop culture years ago, not to mention its inclusion in multiple comedic films, is now opening a new location in the heart of metro Phoenix.
Arizona State surges in Pac-12 men's basketball power rankings: 'Might just be for real'
The Arizona State men's basketball team was picked to finish seventh in the Pac-12 men's basketball preseason poll. It has easily surpassed those expectations so far this season. The Sun Devils, at 10-1 overall and 2-0 in the Pac-12, currently have the best record in the conference. College basketball writers...
a-z-animals.com
Meet the 4 Largest Land Owners in Arizona
Arizona is one of the best states to own land in. The United States is a vast country with various landscapes and terrains. From the Everglades in Florida to the tundra of Alaska, the United States has it all. But Arizona stands out among the 49 states as a great place to own land. That’s right, it’s a financially savvy decision to invest in Arizona land, and here’s why.
These Three Suns Just Became Trade Eligible
Dec. 15 marked the first day a plethora of players across the league became trade available. Three players for the Phoenix Suns made the cut.
NBA insider: Lakers looking at a blockbuster trade without Myles Turner
The Los Angeles Lakers are exploring all sorts of trade options and a new, multi-player blockbuster rumor has emerged as a possibility. Since early in the offseason we had heard the idea of the Los Angeles Lakers trading Russell Westbrook and their 2027 and 2029 first-round picks to the Indiana Pacers for Myles Turner and Buddy Hield. It hasn’t happened yet, for a variety of reasons, and at this point, it seems unlikely that either side would agree to it.
Doncic, Wood Combine For 65 in Mavs' Blowout of Blazers
The Dallas Mavericks got a much-needed bounce-back win against a very good Portland Trail Blazers team. Luka Doncic and Christian Wood put on a show.
Golf Digest
The best courses in Scottsdale under $100
Finding a golf course to play in Scottsdale is not difficult. With more than 200 courses in the area, Scottsdale is arguably the preeminent golf destination in the United States. Yet, with soaring demand (the region is among the fastest-growing metro areas in the U.S.), many of the area’s must plays will set you back a couple hundred dollars.
Miami Heat ‘clap back’ at NBA League Office over injury report fine
The Miami Heat are still trying to figure some things out on the court. In order to do so, they’ll have to lean into their identity on a full-scale basis. That means that they’ll have to tap into that gritty, determined, and strong-willed mentality that has gotten them this far as an organization. In fact, they may have to go, borderline, petty in order to motivate themselves, especially with their penchant to play down thus far this season.
FanSided
301K+
Followers
583K+
Post
154M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1