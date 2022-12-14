ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Bend, KS

Great Bend Post

Transferring courses from Barton could become easier

The Kansas Board of Regents (KBOR) approved the Kansas Systemwide General Education Program this past June with hopes to eventually create a common general education package of courses that facilitates easily-approved credit transfers from colleges to universities. For years, there have been complications of certain general education courses taken at a community college not being acknowledged when students transfer to a four-year university.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

La Crosse native named CEO of Winfield hospital

On Wednesday, William Newton Hospital’s board of trustees named Brian Barta, CPA as chief executive officer. His appointment as CEO is effective immediately. “Brian’s unique experience with Critical Access Hospitals as well as his knowledge of WNH make him the right candidate to move the hospital forward. We welcome Brian to the position,” said William Newton Hospital Board Chair Joan Cales.
WINFIELD, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Rotary offering half-court shot fundraiser

Tuesday's basketball games between Great Bend High School and Larned High School was Rotary Club of Great Bend's first Half Court Jackpot Shot fundraiser of the season. Matthew Johnson was the winning ticket holder and he heaved a half-court shot that almost went in. He was shooting for a chance to win $200.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Campaign raises over $288,000 for area non-profits

Golden Belt Community Foundation just completed its ninth Giving Tuesday campaign, wrapping up and announcing the results during a Great Bend Chamber of Commerce Coffee Thursday morning. Giving Tuesday started as a day for anyone, anywhere to give, and it has grown into the biggest giving movement in the world....
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Entrepreneurs in Barton Co. could win $50K to start a business

In November, the Great Bend Economic Development launched a new competition for entrepreneurs to open or start a business in Barton County. Economic Development Director Sara Arnberger said those interested in competing will have the opportunity for exposure of their business, assistance from local business professionals and three businesses are walking away with prize money.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Baldetti: Leadership transition underway at HRHS

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System Chief Quality Officer Nick Baldetti explained that there is a difference between the resignation of former CEO Ken Johnson and the departure of Chief Strategy Officer Chuck Welch. "Ken Johnson, his resignation was really his decision," Baldetti said. "Timing was a little...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Great Bend Post

Sugartime Confections is downtown Hutchinson sweet spot

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Aunt P’s Sugartime Confections seeks to be downtown Hutchinson’s sweet-treats that cannot be beat. “I started in July of 2017,” Malynda Jarrett, owner of Aunt P’s Sugartime Confections, said. “I just had this storefront here, where I just did baked items, decorated cookies, cakes, baked cookies, cupcakes, any custom order.”
HUTCHINSON, KS
kmaland.com

Iowa Western rolls to national title

(Little Rock) -- Iowa Western football rolled to its second NJCAA national title with a dominant 31-0 win over Hutchinson Community College Wednesday night. James Graham ran for 102 yards while Bryant Williams had 70 yards and two scores. Jaden Koger also rushed for a touchdown. LJ Fitzpatrick was on...
HUTCHINSON, KS
KSN News

Nickerson’s Ava Jones signs T-shirt deal

NICKERSON, Kan. (KSNW) — Ava Jones, a Kansas basketball player who was critically injured alongside her family six months ago, has signed a T-shirt deal with a sports apparel brand. Ava’s story is one of perseverance. The Nickerson High School senior and her family were plowed over by a car on a Louisville sidewalk six […]
NICKERSON, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton Commission makes change to annual county counselor contract

Since accepting a role as Barton County Counselor in 2019, Patrick Hoffman has gone before the Barton County Commission each December to ask for renewal of his annual contract. Wednesday morning, the governing body threw a small wrench in that contract. Outgoing Commissioner Kirby Krier made the motion to extend Hoffman's contract, but only through Jan. 31, 2023, to set up a new annual cycle.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Influenza cases still on the rise around Barton Co. and Kansas

With masks, extra hand washing, and isolation, one of the few good side effects of COVID-19 was a decrease in the number of other viruses over the past two years. Those days are gone as Kansas continues to see a spike in various illnesses, which has caused several closures. Most dramatically, Osage City, located between Topeka and Emporia, closed its school doors until January. Locally, this weekend's Great Bend High School Mardrigals and Concert Choir performance was canceled due to staff illness.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Building maintenance approved for Great Bend Rec facilities

From time to time over the years, buildings need maintenance. The Great Bend Recreation Commission recognized the Recreation Center on Stone Street and the Activity Center on 18th Street need some attention. GBRC Executive Director Chris Umphres said the board approved a new furnace, gutter replacement and window repair. "The...
GREAT BEND, KS
Hays Post

NW Kan. bridge projects included in $40.5M announcement

WESTMORELAND – Governor Laura Kelly and Kansas Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz on Tuesday announced that $40.5 million will support 33 local and off-system bridge projects across the state. This announcement comes as part of two local bridge improvement programs reshaped to take advantage of new revenue streams generated by the federally approved Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
WESTMORELAND, KS
Great Bend Post

Complete your Christmas shopping list here in Great Bend

There are still plenty of shopping days left until Christmas, and the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce reminds everyone to think local first. While business starts to return to normal following the COVID-19 pandemic, workforce shortages and inflation have made it difficult for some local companies to remain in the black.
GREAT BEND, KS
