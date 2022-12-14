Read full article on original website
Transferring courses from Barton could become easier
The Kansas Board of Regents (KBOR) approved the Kansas Systemwide General Education Program this past June with hopes to eventually create a common general education package of courses that facilitates easily-approved credit transfers from colleges to universities. For years, there have been complications of certain general education courses taken at a community college not being acknowledged when students transfer to a four-year university.
KS Wetlands Education Center to host several winter break activities
Fort Hays State University’s Kansas Wetlands Education Center will host several drop-in events on Thursday, Dec. 29, and Friday, Dec. 30. The December WILD program will take place on Thursday the 29 at 10 a.m. This month’s focus will be on falconry. Falconry is the sport of hunting...
Great Bend teacher turning crosswalk duty into Christmas fun
She's a reindeer, an elf, and a crossing guard. Actually, Abby Jonas is an educator at Jefferson Elementary School in Great Bend. Jonas and two other teachers in the building have filled in as crossing guards for the past several years. Jonas said it's a role the educators have actually embraced.
Barton Community College closing for holiday break
Barton Community College offices will close for holiday break Monday, Dec. 19. All offices will reopen Monday, Jan. 2.
Emancipation Committee event canceled due to lack of interest
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Emancipation Committee posted on social media that their New Year's Dinner and Dance has been canceled because the interest received with a pre-sale ticket discount at $35 per person had a very low response. The event was designed to be a fundraiser to be...
La Crosse native named CEO of Winfield hospital
On Wednesday, William Newton Hospital’s board of trustees named Brian Barta, CPA as chief executive officer. His appointment as CEO is effective immediately. “Brian’s unique experience with Critical Access Hospitals as well as his knowledge of WNH make him the right candidate to move the hospital forward. We welcome Brian to the position,” said William Newton Hospital Board Chair Joan Cales.
Great Bend Rotary offering half-court shot fundraiser
Tuesday's basketball games between Great Bend High School and Larned High School was Rotary Club of Great Bend's first Half Court Jackpot Shot fundraiser of the season. Matthew Johnson was the winning ticket holder and he heaved a half-court shot that almost went in. He was shooting for a chance to win $200.
Campaign raises over $288,000 for area non-profits
Golden Belt Community Foundation just completed its ninth Giving Tuesday campaign, wrapping up and announcing the results during a Great Bend Chamber of Commerce Coffee Thursday morning. Giving Tuesday started as a day for anyone, anywhere to give, and it has grown into the biggest giving movement in the world....
Entrepreneurs in Barton Co. could win $50K to start a business
In November, the Great Bend Economic Development launched a new competition for entrepreneurs to open or start a business in Barton County. Economic Development Director Sara Arnberger said those interested in competing will have the opportunity for exposure of their business, assistance from local business professionals and three businesses are walking away with prize money.
Baldetti: Leadership transition underway at HRHS
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System Chief Quality Officer Nick Baldetti explained that there is a difference between the resignation of former CEO Ken Johnson and the departure of Chief Strategy Officer Chuck Welch. "Ken Johnson, his resignation was really his decision," Baldetti said. "Timing was a little...
Sugartime Confections is downtown Hutchinson sweet spot
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Aunt P’s Sugartime Confections seeks to be downtown Hutchinson’s sweet-treats that cannot be beat. “I started in July of 2017,” Malynda Jarrett, owner of Aunt P’s Sugartime Confections, said. “I just had this storefront here, where I just did baked items, decorated cookies, cakes, baked cookies, cupcakes, any custom order.”
Great Bend's Lashley and Maddy earn coaching awards from the KCCTFCA
A Pair of Great Bend coaches have earned awards from the Kansas Cross Country and Track and Field Coaches Association. Panther cross country and track coach Lyles Lashley was named 5A girls track Coach of the Year, while Great Bend high jump coach Bill Maddy was named the assistant coach of the year for jumps in track.
Hoisington requesting ideas to replace carnival at Labor Day Celebration
Going into this past September’s Labor Day Celebration in Hoisington, Chamber of Commerce Director Karen Baldyga knew this could be the final year having a carnival option during the evenings. Liberal’s Weee Entertainment based attendance at this year’s celebration on whether they would return in the future. Baldyga said...
Iowa Western rolls to national title
(Little Rock) -- Iowa Western football rolled to its second NJCAA national title with a dominant 31-0 win over Hutchinson Community College Wednesday night. James Graham ran for 102 yards while Bryant Williams had 70 yards and two scores. Jaden Koger also rushed for a touchdown. LJ Fitzpatrick was on...
Nickerson’s Ava Jones signs T-shirt deal
NICKERSON, Kan. (KSNW) — Ava Jones, a Kansas basketball player who was critically injured alongside her family six months ago, has signed a T-shirt deal with a sports apparel brand. Ava’s story is one of perseverance. The Nickerson High School senior and her family were plowed over by a car on a Louisville sidewalk six […]
Barton Commission makes change to annual county counselor contract
Since accepting a role as Barton County Counselor in 2019, Patrick Hoffman has gone before the Barton County Commission each December to ask for renewal of his annual contract. Wednesday morning, the governing body threw a small wrench in that contract. Outgoing Commissioner Kirby Krier made the motion to extend Hoffman's contract, but only through Jan. 31, 2023, to set up a new annual cycle.
Influenza cases still on the rise around Barton Co. and Kansas
With masks, extra hand washing, and isolation, one of the few good side effects of COVID-19 was a decrease in the number of other viruses over the past two years. Those days are gone as Kansas continues to see a spike in various illnesses, which has caused several closures. Most dramatically, Osage City, located between Topeka and Emporia, closed its school doors until January. Locally, this weekend's Great Bend High School Mardrigals and Concert Choir performance was canceled due to staff illness.
Building maintenance approved for Great Bend Rec facilities
From time to time over the years, buildings need maintenance. The Great Bend Recreation Commission recognized the Recreation Center on Stone Street and the Activity Center on 18th Street need some attention. GBRC Executive Director Chris Umphres said the board approved a new furnace, gutter replacement and window repair. "The...
NW Kan. bridge projects included in $40.5M announcement
WESTMORELAND – Governor Laura Kelly and Kansas Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz on Tuesday announced that $40.5 million will support 33 local and off-system bridge projects across the state. This announcement comes as part of two local bridge improvement programs reshaped to take advantage of new revenue streams generated by the federally approved Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
Complete your Christmas shopping list here in Great Bend
There are still plenty of shopping days left until Christmas, and the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce reminds everyone to think local first. While business starts to return to normal following the COVID-19 pandemic, workforce shortages and inflation have made it difficult for some local companies to remain in the black.
