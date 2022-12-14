Read full article on original website
DVM 360
Breaking down the Nextmune line of topical dermatologic products
This content is sponsored by Nextmune. From mousse to spray, and even a "bio balm," Joya Griffin, DVM, DACVD examines a variety of topical products for treating dermatologic cases. She and Adam Christman, DVM, MBA, explore the uses for each product and discuss in what cases they might be beneficial, as well as the science behind them.
ajmc.com
Dr Dena Behm Dillon on Treating Patients With HIV and Medication Affordability, Adherence
Once patients with HIV start treatment, pharmacists can play a key role in addressing patient accessibility and affordability of HIV treatments and promoting adherence, said Dena Behm Dillon, PharmD, AAHIVP, HIV clinical pharmacy specialist, University of Iowa Health Care. Knowing if a patient has been on pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) before...
MedicalXpress
Comprehensive new review of COVID-19 vaccines shows they are effective
A comprehensive review of all the evidence available from randomized controlled trials of COVID 19 vaccines up to November 2021 has concluded that most protect against infection and severe or critical illness caused by the virus. The review, performed by a collaboration of independent, international experts, also found there was...
UC Davis breakthrough dog cancer trial provides promising link for humans
SACRAMENTO -- Could man's best friend ultimately help find a cure for cancer? Researchers at UC Davis think so. Doctors for humans linked hands with doctors for animals, hoping their groundbreaking study on new cancer treatment in dogs will one day save the lives of people. It stems from a unique collaboration in comparative oncology between researchers at UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center and the UC Davis Veterinary Medicine Center for Companion Animal Health. Thanks to cutting-edge research, the success story of one local dog could mean much more in the fight for a cure. The 9-year-old bullmastiff and pitbull mix named Tyson lives...
DVM 360
Top dvm360 articles of 2022: #16
We have compiled a countdown of our top 20 articles in 2022, here is number 16. The American Veterinary Medical Association’s American Board of Veterinary Specialties announced this year it has provisionally recognized the American College of Veterinary Nephrology and Urology. This initiative was spearheaded Larry Cowgill, DVM, PhD, a professor at the UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine.
psychreg.org
Virtual Reality Helps Reduce Patient Anxiety and Need for Sedatives During Hand Surgery
As an anesthesiologist, Adeel Faruki, MD, works with patients to manage not just pain, but also anxiety. It can be a particular concern for patients receiving a nerve block, rather than sedation or general anaesthesia, for upper extremity procedures such as hand surgery. “If a nerve block is done and...
DVM 360
Raising the profile for more veterinary rehabilitation and sports medicine doctors
Matthew Brunke, DVM, DACVSMR, CCRP, CVA, CCMT, a sports medicine and rehabilitation specialist, aimed to raise awareness for the role during a presentation at the 2022 Fetch dvm360® Conference in San Diego, California. All doctors are specialists. They study medicine, they become experts on all aspects of the body...
DVM 360
The practical canine allergic dermatitis workup
Natalie Marks, DVM, CVJ on why it's so important to diagnose and treat allergic itch effectively. This content is sponsored by Zoetis. Adam Christman, DVM, MBA: Hello, everyone and welcome to a great discussion where we're going to be talking about the practical canine allergic dermatitis workup. Who has time for anything else? And we want to thank our friends from Zoetis for supporting this great discussion. Joining me today is Dr. Natalie marks. How are you Dr. Marks?
DVM 360
The complicated reality of the human-animal bond
Dr Doug Mader provides readers an inside look at the inspiration behind his book, plus how a tragic accident changed the trajectory of his career. Subscribe to The Vet Blast Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts. Unlike most veterinary professionals, Douglas Mader, MS, DVM, Diplomate,...
DVM 360
FDA proposes draft update to guidance for industry (GFI) #152
The scope and purpose of updated GFI #152 remain the same as the first version of the guidance that was issued in 2003. The FDA issued a draft update to guidance for industry (GFI) #152 “Evaluating the Safety of Antimicrobial New Animal Drugs with Regard to Their Microbiological Effects on Bacteria of Human Health Concern.” This guidance is a tool to assess the risk of antimicrobial resistance in humans which could result from the use of medically important antimicrobial drugs in food-producing animals.1.
Harvard Medical School
Improved Hospital ‘Handoffs’ Cut Adverse Events by Almost Half
About 15 years ago, pediatricians Christopher Landrigan and Amy Starmer observed a weak link in hospital care: Medical residents were rigorously trained to take patient histories with standardized templates and to present cases in a structured format during daily rounds, yet such structured communication was largely absent during shift changes, when patients’ care was handed off to new providers.
physiciansweekly.com
Internal Medicine Trainees’ Views on Cardiology
A poll from a decade ago found a discrepancy between internal medicine residents’ professional development priorities and their views on cardiology, and no data from the present day supports this finding. For the sake of attracting and retaining a diverse and skilled cardiology staff in the future, this data is crucial. This study aimed to determine how residents’ perceptions of cardiology and their professional development affected their decision to specialize. After some revisions, the questionnaire from the original study in 2010 was distributed to US internal medicine residency programs. The participants (internal medicine residents) ranked 20 perspectives on cardiology and 38 preferences for continuing education.
DVM 360
Veterinary infectious diseases in 2023: Will the surge continue?
Here is a look at what disease spikes could be on the horizon for veterinary and human medicine. The past several years have encouraged all of us to expect the unexpected when it comes to infectious diseases. After all, how many once-in-a-lifetime pandemics can we fit into a single lifetime?
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Baudax Bio Initiates Phase II Clinical Trial Evaluating BX1000 In Patients Undergoing Surgery
* BAUDAX BIO INITIATES PHASE II CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING BX1000 IN PATIENTS UNDERGOING SURGERY. * BAUDAX BIO INC- RANDOMIZED, DOUBLE-BLIND CLINICAL TRIAL WILL STUDY BX1000 IN ABOUT 80 ADULT PATIENTS. * BAUDAX BIO-TO DATE, NO SERIOUS ADVERSE EVENTS HAVE BEEN REPORTED IN FIRST GROUP OF PATIENTS ENROLLED, EFFICACY PARAMETERS HAVE...
DVM 360
The future is now with genetic testing
Dr Matthew McGlasson describes Basepaws' genetic testing kits and the role they play in offering today’s pet parents the individualized care they seek for their beloved animals. This content is sponsored by Basepaws. At the Fetch dvm360® Conference in San Diego, California, Matthew McGlasson, DVM, CVPM, chief medical officer...
Tufts Medical Center relaunches liver transplant program after 15 years
Tufts Medical Center is pictured on Nov. 19.Photo by(Quan Tran / The Tufts Daily) Tufts Medical Center will relaunch its liver transplant program in 2023 through its newly established Abdominal Transplant Institute. The institute, which will be led by clinical co-directors Dr. Fred Gordon and Dr. Martin Hertl, aims to build an effective and patient-focused liver transplant program.
beckersdental.com
Oral health groups urge stronger dental benefits under state Medicaid programs
The Oral Health Response Workgroup called on Congress to ensure all states offer extensive adult dental benefits under Medicaid. The organization is composed of several dental and healthcare organizations, including the American Dental Association, National Rural Health Association and the CareQuest Institute for Oral Health. In its Dec. 7 statement,...
beckersdental.com
2 shifts to monitor in oral surgery: Q&A with Dr. Jason Auerbach
Oral surgeons may see an increase in consolidation and a split between oral and maxillofacial surgery in the near future, according to one surgeon's predictions. Jason Auerbach, DDS, is the founder of Riverside Oral Surgery, a New Jersey practice with 10 locations in the state. He recently spoke with Becker's about the oral surgery field, why practitioners are wary of DSOs and what he expects for the future of oral surgery.
KevinMD.com
Lack of innovation is leading to disparities in diabetes care
Having spent over 30 years of my career in diabetes, first as a practicing diabetologist and later as a diabetes researcher, I’ve met many people with diabetes. And while diabetes care has evolved significantly over my career, I’m amazed to see that daily insulin management is just as complex and manual for many people, particularly those with type 2 diabetes (T2D) — daily insulin management is just as complex and manual in 2022 as it was when I started practicing medicine. While I was involved with clinical trials of many new drug products for diabetes over the years, the only improvement in insulin delivery for people with T2D was the introduction of mechanical insulin delivery pens in the 1980s and 1990s. Technology advances for insulin delivery have been confined to insulin pumps, which are used primarily for people with type 1 diabetes (T1D).
DVM 360
Shepherd Veterinary Software partners with Fear Free and debuts Emotional Medical Record workflow
First practice management software to integrate with Fear Free Certified practice standards. Shepherd Veterinary Software has unveiled a custom-built Emotional Medical Record workflow for Fear Free Certified practices. “We’re thrilled to collaborate with Fear Free. Together, we’re making the exam process more efficient and less stressful for the pets, pet...
