Having spent over 30 years of my career in diabetes, first as a practicing diabetologist and later as a diabetes researcher, I’ve met many people with diabetes. And while diabetes care has evolved significantly over my career, I’m amazed to see that daily insulin management is just as complex and manual for many people, particularly those with type 2 diabetes (T2D) — daily insulin management is just as complex and manual in 2022 as it was when I started practicing medicine. While I was involved with clinical trials of many new drug products for diabetes over the years, the only improvement in insulin delivery for people with T2D was the introduction of mechanical insulin delivery pens in the 1980s and 1990s. Technology advances for insulin delivery have been confined to insulin pumps, which are used primarily for people with type 1 diabetes (T1D).

8 DAYS AGO