Temple police need help identifying suspects in burglary
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is asking the public for help identifying three individuals wanted for burglary of a building. It happened in the 1700 block of Canyon Creek Dr. on Dec. 14, police said. If you recognize them or know who they are, please contact TPD...
fox44news.com
Man held in Killeen car-to-car shooting
Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – A 22-year-old Killeen man remains in the Bell County Jail after being arrested following a pursuit in connection with a car-to-car shooting incident which occurred last Wednesday. Killeen Police Department Assistant Chief Alex Gerhart said it started in a Killeen residential neighborhood on Sand Dollar...
KWTX
Killeen Police search for credit card theft suspect
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Bell County Crime Stoppers and the Killeen Police Department are asking for the public’s help in their search for a suspect involved in credit card abuse. A debit credit card, a military ID card, a social security number card, and a firearm were taken...
Shots fired at Temple home: Police looking for suspect, victim
TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department are looking for a suspect involved in a shooting. The shooting took place on the 800 block of N. 2nd Street. Police were called around 1:27 a.m. when they arrived to a home and a car that had been shot. Police say...
Central Texas man arrested after fatally shooting male family member
A Central Texas man is in custody after fatally shooting a male family member, officials said.
fox44news.com
Temple police officers investigate overnight shooting
Temple (FOX 44) — Temple Police officers are investigating an overnight shooting that damaged a home and a vehicle. The shooting took place in the 800 block of North 2nd Street just before 1:30 a.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they found gunshot damage to a home and...
fox44news.com
Man shot dead near Riesel, one in custody
RIESEL, Texas (FOX 44) – A man charged with Murder is in the Falls County Jail. He is accused of shooting and killing a family member. The Falls County Sheriff’s Office responded at approximately 11 a.m. Sunday to reports of a shooting which occurred at a residence on FM-1240 – in the Riesel area, across the county line. When deputies arrived, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside the residence. Paramedics and fire department first responders determined the man was dead.
KWTX
Falls County man charged in murder of family member
RIESEL, Texas (KWTX) - A Falls County man has been arrested after shooting a family member Sunday morning. The Falls County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a shooting at 11 a.m. Dec. 18 at a residence on FM 1240 where they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside the residence.
WacoTrib.com
Police: More charges filed against Waco-area theft ring
Waco and Robinson police have filed additional charges against several men who officials said are members of a theft and burglary ring operating in the Waco area. Waco police served warrants Dec. 7 against Elijah Watson, 20; Quincy Jamal White, 20; Stephon Rafael Lucas, 18; and Patrick E. Lucas, 19, charging first-degree felony engaging in organized criminal activity with an underlying offense of burglary of a habitation. Watson, White and Stephon Lucas already were in custody, and Patrick Lucas was arrested on the charge, tied to a Sept. 30 burglary of a home in the 2000 block of North 22nd Street.
Suspect in custody after man shot to death, Falls County Sheriff's Office says
RIESEL, Texas — Falls County Sheriff's office says one man is dead after suffering multiple gunshot wounds in his home on Sunday, Dec. 18 at about 11 a.m. in Riesel, Texas. Police say the man who died was Lawrence Howard Ostwald. According to police, Falls County Sheriff's Office responded...
Bell County Sheriff's Department needs your help locating thief
BELL COUNTY, Texas — The Bell County Sheriff's Department is asking for your help in locating a man who was stealing packages off a resident's porch. Porch piracy is considered a felony offense in the state of Texas, according to police. If you or anyone you know has information...
KWTX
Car break-ins are decreasing in frequency but still prevalent, according to Temple Police
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Everyone wants something shiny and new around the holiday season but taking from others is never the way to go. Just ask a Temple man who wished to remain anonymous. Someone smashed in his back windshield and stole the work tools that help him earn a living.
fox7austin.com
Woman killed after hitting concrete wall in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - A woman is dead after crash in South Austin, police said. Austin police said on Dec. 17, around 1:14 a.m., officers responded to a crash in the 100 block of E. Ben White Boulevard SVRD. The driver of the car, 22-year-old Jacqueline Rodriguez, was traveling with a...
Gavin Roberts, man charged with murder in the death of Justin Haden, not in court as scheduled Monday
AUSTIN, Texas — Gavin Roberts, the man charged with murder in connection with the death of Domain resident Justin Haden, was expected to appear in court Monday morning but did not. Haden, 34, was reported missing from his Domain apartment on Nov. 1. His body was found a month...
fox7austin.com
2 killed, 4 others injured in two-vehicle crash in Manor
AUSTIN, Texas - Two adults were killed and four other people, including two children, were taken to a hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Manor. Austin police said on Dec. 17, around 4:46 p.m., officers responded to a crash between two vehicles, a pick-up truck and a car, in the 8600 block of E. Parmer Lane.
One Waco, Texas Woman Tried To Use What To Smuggle Items Into Jail?
We all know crime doesn't pay. Committing any crime usually results in the individual in question going through the legal process, and possible jail time. But after the legal process has taken its course, and the individual is either convicted or found innocent, that's the where the story usually ends.
April sentencing hearing set for woman guilty in connection to Vanessa Guillen's disappearance, murder
WACO, Texas — The sentencing hearing for Cecily Aguilar was set for April 5, according to a new court document obtained by 6 News on Monday. The hearing is set to happen at 9 a.m. in a federal courthouse in Downtown Waco. This news comes after Aguilar pleaded guilty...
Police identify victim in Dec. 12 north Austin homicide
The Austin Police Department on Friday in a news release identified the victim of a Dec. 12 homicide in north Austin.
KWTX
Bell County Fire and Rescue responds to Nolanville home fire
NOLANVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - A Nolanville home was cleared from a fire Monday morning in Bell County. The Central Bell County Fire and Rescue responded at 6:54 a.m. Dec. 19 to a residential structure fire that began after lightening struck the home. Multiple units from Central Bell County Fire and...
KXAN
Why some domestic violence charges are felonies in Texas
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Last week, the University of Texas men’s basketball coach Chris Beard was arrested on family assault charges, including allegations that he choked his fiancée. The specific charge he faces is assault by strangulation or suffocation, a family violence charge listed as a third degree felony.
KCEN
