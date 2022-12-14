Read full article on original website
Lima News
College football: LCC grad Moore named Division III All-American
Lima Central Catholic graduate Rossy Moore is one of three members of the University of the Mount Union football team to make the 2022 Associated Press Division III All-America First Team. Moore leads the Raiders in sacks with 10.5 and is second in tackles for a loss at 17.5 for...
Roundup: Delphos Jefferson defeats Allen East in OT
HARROD — Delphos Jefferson stayed unbeaten in the Northwest Conference with a 40-47 overtime victory Thursday night against Allen East. Lyv Lindeman (16), Lauren French (12) and Hannah Wiltsie (11) each scored in double digits for Jefferson (6-1, 3-0 NWC). Rilynn Jones had 18 points and Savana Brooks and Elle Richardson each scored 11 for Allen East (6-2, 1-1 NWC).
Real Wheels: A love for Thunderbirds
ELIDA – Jeff Steinke has a big decision to make when he plans a major trip: Should he drive his 1958 Ford Thunderbird, or would he rather travel in his 1957 Thunderbird?. The Elida man drove the ‘58 T-Bird to California and back. The ‘57 model has made the journey to Virginia and Washington D.C.
Bob Seggerson: Reliving one of Kalida’s big shots in school history
There are a lot of great shots to choose from when examining Kalida’s rich history of basketball success, but for shear mind boggling, impossible feats, the finish of the 2008 sectional final between Kalida and Pandora Gilboa takes the cake. My pick for Kalida High School’s greatest shot: February...
Roundup: Kalida edges Columbus Grove, 34-34
KALIDA — Kalida’s Camille Hovest pumped in 14 points and snared 14 rebounds. For Columbus Grove, Lauryn Auchmuty scored 14 points and grabbed seven rebounds. LEIPSIC — Leipsic’s Whitney Langhals scored 20 points and Krysten Martinez added 10 points. Lima Central Catholic 44, Wapakoneta 43. WAPAKONETA...
Girls basketball: Crestview repels Columbus Grove
COLUMBUS GROVE — Crestview’s Cali Gregory scored 32 points and the Knights held off a 3-point flurry in the second half to record a 53-46 win over the Bulldogs in a Northwest Conference clash Friday night. With the win, the Knights improve to 2-1 in the conference and...
Letter: Grateful for efforts to recover sunglasses
On Dec. 2, I was at the Allen County Museum. Having on this heavy jacket with shallow pockets, I lost my sunglasses. I would like to thank the person who turned them in. So then I went to the St. Rita’s craft show. I told my story to some of the helpers. Ann spoke up and said she’d be there to help tomorrow. Then she said, “Give me your phone number. I’ll ask if they’re there.”
38 Special on a mission to show appreciation
LIMA — Don Barnes has experienced a lot since he first began the southern rock band 38 Special alongside other Jacksonville-based pioneers of the genre like Lynyrd Skynyrd, the Allman Brothers Band and Molly Hatchet. One memory that has stayed with him is the last time the band performed in Lima for 2009’s Square Fair. He is hoping to recapture some of the same magic of that night when they return to Veterans Memorial Civic Center at 7:30 p.m. today.
Lima Municipal Court records, Dec. 8-14
James L. Jones, 50, of Columbus Grove, pleaded no contest to found guilty of use/poss/sale/drug para. Sentence: 30 days jail. 0 days suspended. $0 fine. Robert E. Bridges, 53, of Lima, found guilty of reckless operation. Sentence: 30 days jail. 30 days suspended. $250 fine. Anthony E. Hardesty, 41, of...
Adopt a Stocking: Mother of 2 hopes injury doesn’t ruin Christmas
LIMA — Jessica is raising her two daughters by herself. But since she had to quit working her factory job due to a wrist injury that will require three pins put into it, she does not know how Christmas will be possible for Katie, 9, and Jamie, 5 months.
Putnam County court records, Nov. 30-Dec. 8
The following individuals were indicted Wednesday by the Putnam County Grand Jury. Joey Spath, 43, Columbus Grove; having weapons under disability. Ricardo Minjarez, 53, Leipsic; two counts driving under the influence of alcohol and driving under suspension. Lesley E. Rosales, 46, Leipsic; two counts aggravated possession of drugs, driving under...
Letter: How does new bill stand with God?
I am writing in response to the same-sex part in the article in The Lima News on Dec. 9, “Bill protecting same-sex, interracial unions clears Congress.” This article states that this legislation reflects a stark turnaround in societal attitudes. In this article, Nancy Pelosi called the bill “a...
“We’ve let our guard down”: Flu season reemerging post-COVID
LIMA — Health officials are asking the public to take precautions ahead of the holidays to avoid prolonged illness and absences from school or work amid a resurgence of flu, COVID and other respiratory and stomach-virus infections in the Lima area. While Lima hospitals are admitting fewer patients for...
Crime Victim Services, Crossroads awarded VAWA funding
LIMA — Crime Victim Services and Crossroads Crisis Center were among the dozens of state agencies and non-profit groups to receive funding from the Violence Against Women Act. The Ohio Office of Criminal Justice Services, which administers the VAWA grants each year to local governments and non-profit programs supporting...
