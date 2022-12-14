Danny Roy Robertson, of Russell Springs, passed away on Monday, December 12, 2022, at Fair Oaks Health and Rehabilitation in Jamestown. He was 75 years of age. Born on July 13, 1947, in Somerset, he was a son of the late Arvel and Ruth Foley Robertson. Danny was a US Army Veteran and a member of the Russell Springs United Methodist Church. Danny was a retired electrician, having worked at Fruit of the Loom for 20 years and later being self-employed.

