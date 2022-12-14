Read full article on original website
lakercountry.com
Danny Roy Robertson, age 75, of Russell Springs
Danny Roy Robertson, of Russell Springs, passed away on Monday, December 12, 2022, at Fair Oaks Health and Rehabilitation in Jamestown. He was 75 years of age. Born on July 13, 1947, in Somerset, he was a son of the late Arvel and Ruth Foley Robertson. Danny was a US Army Veteran and a member of the Russell Springs United Methodist Church. Danny was a retired electrician, having worked at Fruit of the Loom for 20 years and later being self-employed.
lakercountry.com
John Durbin Sr., age 85, of Jamestown
John Durbin Sr of Jamestown, KY went to be with the Lord Sat. Dec 10, 2022. He was born on 2-16-37 (85 yrs old). He was a native of Louisville KY. The son of Ernest & Lillian Durbin. He is survived by 2 sisters, Dora Zweydorff & Sue Pfeiffer, a...
lakercountry.com
Joann Lawless, age 55, of Jamestown
Joann Lawless, 55, of Jamestown, passed away Sunday, December 11th, at Russell County Hospital, Russell Springs. Joann was born in Albany, KY. on September 7, 1967, a daughter of the late Kathleen (Brown) and Asa Russell. Joann is survived by. husband, Richard Lawless, of Jamestown, KY. a daughter, Dana Lawless,...
lakercountry.com
Maxine Antle, age 91, Formerly of Russell Springs
Maxine Antle, 91, of Austin, TX. formerly of Russell Springs, passed away Saturday, December 10th, in Austin, TX. Maxine was born in Jamestown, KY on February 15, 1931, a daughter of the late Betty R. (Pierce) and Martin Luther Blankenship. She was a member of Russell Springs Christian Church and...
