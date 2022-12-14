Read full article on original website
KATU.com
Mexican Hot Cocoa and Chocolate Mexican Wedding Cookies
Santa isn't the only one who loves milk and cookies! Food blogger, Renee Fuentes, joined us with a recipe for Mexican Hot Cocoa and Chocolate Mexican Wedding Cookies. For more great recipes from Renee, check out her website, Thai Caliente. https://thaicaliente.com/dairy-free-mexican-hot-cocoa/. Dairy Free Version. 1 cup Unsweetened Oat Milk or...
WWEEK
How to Craft the Perfect Locally Sourced Cocktail Party
Whether your holiday party is a casual get together with friends before heading home for the holidays, a haphazard mix of people you barely know in a city you just moved to, or you’re meeting your partner’s parents for the first time—it’ll be a lot more enjoyable with alcohol.
The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This December
Welcome back to our monthly guide to all things whisk(e)y. Instead of the usual 10 picks, we went with 12 (for the days of Christmas or because we had way too much good whiskey to choose from). Below, the best new whiskeys of December 2022. WhistlePig 10 Limited Edition PiggyBank.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Christmas cocktail ideas from Tequila Rose
Strawberry cream liqueur brand, Tequila Rose, has revealed its top Christmas drink recipes for those looking to be the host with the most this season. Entertain guests with the most extra cocktails developed by top mixologists using the instagrammable pink liqueur loved by celebrities such as Antigoni, Chloe Burrows, Amber Gill and Choriza May.
shorelocalnews.com
Holiday cocktail recipes when you need to drink some cheer
Office parties, family cookie swaps, your sister comes to town — oh my! The holidays bring get-togethers that often require yummy food and delicious drinks. Whether you need to chill out or liven up the party, we’ve got you covered. Here are five holiday-cocktail recipes that taste (and feel) like visions of sugarplums dancing inside your head:
Rum + Chocolate = The Best Holiday Cookie Recipe Ever!
There’s a good chance you already have most of the ingredients to make these festive cookies from the new cookbook, Preppy Kitchen. This is the first cookbook from blogger and YouTuber John Kanell, who is a former middle-school math and science teacher. In it, he shares the best-loved recipes he cooks for his husband and their twin boys on their farm in Connecticut.
Epicurious
The Creamiest Vanilla Bean Flan
A popular dish throughout Latin America and the Caribbean, as well as other regions influenced by Spanish cuisine, flan is the ultimate simple but showy dessert. The creamy custard hides a layer of rich caramel that, when flipped out of the pan, reveals itself to be an amber sauce that spreads to the edges of whatever party platter you’ve transferred it to. Instant applause.
These Spiked Cider Cocktails Will Warm You Up and Get You Tipsy at the Same Time
When it's freezing outside and the thought of braving the elements for a drink just doesn't seem that enticing, there's nothing better than sipping an apple cider cocktail (or two) on the couch. Fall weekends may be reserved for picking and eating apples, but winter ones call for drinking them—cozied up in sweats at home.
This Shop Serves Florida's Best Chocolate Chip Cookies
Tasting Table found every state's most creative takes on chocolate chip cookies.
ABC News
12 Days of Cookies: Buñuelos and spicy hot chocolate from Rick Martinez
Food editor, host and cookbook author Rick Martinez helped kick off the 12 Days of Christmas cookies with "Good Morning America." He shared a sweet recipe from Northern Mexico that his grandmother made every New Year's Eve, a dough fritter with cinnamon sugar, plus his hot chocolate with an added kick.
hunker.com
These No-Bake Pecan Pie Bourbon Balls Are Easy as, Well, Pie
There are few things that say "happy holidays" quite like homemade pie. But if you're looking for a simpler take on dessert this year, you'll want to try these pecan pie bourbon balls. The recipe features the best ingredients of pecan pie — think pecans, maple syrup, and brown sugar — but in bite-size, miniature form.
winemag.com
Behold the Michelada, the Beer Cocktail That Rules Brunch
All featured products are independently selected by our editorial team or contributors. Wine Enthusiast does not accept payment to conduct any product review, though we may earn a commission on purchases made through links on this site. Prices were accurate at the time of publication. Hailing from Mexico, the michelada...
snapshotsincursive.com
Vodka Sauce Shrimp Fettuccine
What’s Cooking in Gail’s Kitchen? Palatable Possibilities: Vodka Sauce Shrimp Fettuccine! Here’s something a little different for you to try instead of the usual fettuccine alfredo. Now, wait a sec to hear me out. Don’t get me wrong. I love alfredo sauce as much as the next one, but sometimes you gotta think about limiting calories and fat just to squeeze into that favorite outfit. Marinara sauces might be just the answer you’re looking for on “Pasta Night”. You won’t sacrifice taste because there’s still butter, light cream, and vodka. Some alcohol does evaporate as it is simmering, but only about 15%. (However, it will completely burn off if the sauce cooks for long periods of time.) Because vodka is somewhat tasteless, it basically enhances all the other flavors of the dish without overpowering it. Try it, you may like it.
gordonramsayclub.com
Key Lime Pie with Almond-Chocolate Crust
Key lime pie is a classic spring-summer dessert and one of the most refreshing treats that you can try! And this key lime pie with almond-chocolate crust is a real perfection! Simple, easy, and delicious! Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the crust:. 7 tablespoons unsalted melted butter, plus more...
winemag.com
Invented for a King, This Brandy Sour Is Royalty in a Glass
This recipe is adapted from BAR MENU: 100+ Drinking Food Recipes for Cocktail Hours at Home, a new cookbook featuring cocktail recipes by former restaurant critic and award-winning wine and spirits columnist André Darlington. This excellent brandy sour was developed for King Farouk of Egypt when he stayed on...
winemag.com
The Briny Origins of the Dirty Martini
Forget sugary Appletinis and fruit juice-spiked Mississippi Bourbon Punch. If your drink preferences skew more savory than sweet, the dirty martini belongs in your order queue. With a deep umami kick from a heavy-handed splash of salty olive brine, this cocktail has earned its honored spot in the cocktail canon. Here’s everything you need to know about it.
