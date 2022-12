The Oakland A’s have signed free agent right hander Trevor May to a one-year deal for $7MM, making him the highest-paid player on the roster for the coming season. May is a veteran of 8 major league seasons, mainly with the Minnesota Twins before spending a couple years with the Mets. While he was a starter coming up through the minors, he’s settled into a bullpen role in the majors and done well there. Last season in Queens was marred by a triceps injury that clearly affected his work on the mound. He pitched only 25 innings to a 5.04 ERA, so he’s looking to rebound and hit the market again next winter.

OAKLAND, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO