ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

AG Tong signs onto letter supporting FCC proposal to block robotexts

By Tom Hopkins
Connecticut Inside Investigator
Connecticut Inside Investigator
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0347X4_0jiP6rY700

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong has signed on to a letter — joining 50 other attorneys general — in support of the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) proposal to help cut down on unwanted text messages. The proposal would require mobile wireless providers to block texts from invalid, unassigned, or unused numbers, and from numbers on a Do Not Originate (DNO) list.

While Attorney General Tong recently led the call for the FCC to expand protections against robocalls, scammers have shifted to using robotexts to continue to defraud people. In 2021, the FCC received more than 15,000 consumer complaints about unwanted texts, according to the attorney general’s office, and, in 2020, scammers stole more than $86 million through frauds perpetrated via scam text messages.

“Robotexts are emerging as yet another insidious avenue for scammers to steal millions of dollars from Americans,” Attorney General Tong said. “We have the technology to identify and block robocallers and we need those same protections applied to text messages. I fully support the FCC’s efforts.”

The FCC’s proposal will require mobile wireless providers to block unlawful text messages at the network level if they originate from fraudulent numbers. In addition to supporting the measure, the attorneys general are also asking the FCC to continue to pressure the wireless industry to develop call authentication technology for text messages.

The technology would alert people if the texts they receive are from spoofed numbers and allow law enforcement to more easily identify where the texts are coming from.

The full letter to the FCC can be viewed here .

The post AG Tong signs onto letter supporting FCC proposal to block robotexts appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator .

Comments / 0

Related
Law & Crime

Oath Keepers Member Accused in Jan. 6 Capitol Attack Opts Out of Having a Lawyer, Tells Judge He Will Represent Himself

On the heels of a high-profile Jan. 6 trial that ended in the convictions of five members of the anti-government Oath Keepers group, including the group’s leader Stewart Rhodes, a defendant in a separate but related case has opted to represent himself, signaling an apparent reliance on so-called “sovereign citizen” talking points.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
270towin.com

House Update: Four Seats Uncalled; GOP Majority Will Have 220-222 Seats

Republicans clinched the House earlier this week and will enjoy a narrow majority when the new Congress is seated in January. Currently, the party has won 219 seats, while Democrats have won 212. The Democratic total includes California 34, where one of two Democrats on the ballot will prevail. Four...
COLORADO STATE
Radio Ink

Judiciary Committee Moves AMFA to House Floor

The House Judiciary Committee voted in favor of moving the American Music Fairness Act out of Committee and onto the House floor for a full vote. The bill, if enacted into law, would require radio stations to pay artists to play their music. The Bill is not expected to be approved by the current Congress.
PYMNTS

Tweet It to Believe It: SBF Speaking at House Hearing

The one-time billionaire founder of failed Crypto exchange FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried, is heading to Washington. This, as the fallen king of crypto tweeted to Congresswoman and House Financial Services Committee (HFSC) Chair Maxine Waters — with his replies off — that “As the committee still thinks it would be useful, I am willing to testify on the 13th.”
OHIO STATE
Washington Examiner

Don’t let special interests tie the FCC’s Hands

Funding for the federal government runs out on Dec. 16. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) spectrum auction authority expires the same day. Spectrum, the invisible airwaves that enable technology like cellular service and Wi-Fi, powers the technologies you and I use every day — and FCC auctions are critical to distributing it.
cryptoslate.com

U.S. House Committee says SBF has sufficient knowledge to testify

Chairwoman of the US House Financial Services Committee Maxine Waters tweeted on Dec. 5 that FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried has sufficient knowledge to testify before Congress on Dec. 13. Waters said SBF’s several media interviews and his previous role as the bankrupt exchange CEO had shown the committee that he...
maritime-executive.com

U.S. House Approves Bill to Update Maritime Liability Laws

The U.S. House of Representatives has approved a reform to the maritime liabilities laws specifically designed to help victims of boating disasters similar to the 2019 fire aboard the dive boat Conception seek compensation. The measure passed in the House would make it possible for owners of small passenger vessels to be held legally responsible for damages and compensation in future boating accidents.
CALIFORNIA STATE
nationalfisherman.com

Shark fin ban passes in Congress, attached to defense bill

A ban on shark fin sales in the U.S. passed the House of Representatives Thursday, riding on a defense authorization bill, and now goes to the Senate for final passage. Long sought by ocean environmental groups, who say it will combat global illegal fishing, the measure is opposed by U.S. commercial shark fishermen, who say it unjustly eliminates a well-regulated domestic market.
Connecticut Inside Investigator

Connecticut Inside Investigator

Connecticut State
1K+
Followers
318
Post
139K+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to our free emails at www.insideinvestigator.org. Connecticut Inside Investigator (CII) is a nonprofit investigative journalism outlet on a mission to inform the people of Connecticut through investigative journalism. We're glad you're here!

 https://www.insideinvestigator.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy