The 10 worst games of 2022, according to Metacritic
It’s been a damn good year for video games, largely thanks to the likes of Elden Ring, God of War Ragnarok, and many others. However, for every certifiable classic, there are dozens of stinkers — at least according to reviews aggregate Metacritic. On Tuesday, Metacritic revealed what the...
Gaming YouTube superstar Markiplier said the entire media ignored him on the red carpet even though he was up for an Emmy
Markiplier is one of the biggest gaming YouTubers in the world with 34 million subscribers, but he said it felt like the media was ignoring him.
The Only Legend Of Zelda Enemy That Appears In Every Game
While "The Legend of Zelda" may not have the most well-known enemies in Nintendo lore — nothing could possibly beat Mario's Goombas and Koopas — that's not to say that the beloved action-adventure series doesn't have its fair share of mainstay foes. Even fans who have only played one or two titles in the series can likely identify a Moblin or an Octorok, thanks to how ubiquitous these enemies are throughout the series. Many of the enemies from Link's earliest adventures on the Nintendo Entertainment System still regularly appear in modern entries today, making them just as much of a part of the overall brand as the Master Sword or the Triforce.
A photographer took a perfectly timed photo of a bird attacking a bull, creating a Pegasus-like optical illusion
The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards highlight hilarious photos of wild animals, including those that create mind-bending optical illusions.
Digital Trends
This gaming PC with an RTX 3060, 500GB SSD is $600 today
Knowing how to buy a gaming PC is important, especially if you don’t have a ton of tech-savvy or time. Luckily, even the lower-end pre-built gaming PCs have become rather good in the past few years, so if you’re looking to pick something up without much hassle, the iBUYPOWER Slate is an excellent option. Being a borderline mid-range option, the discount from Best Buy down to $900 from $1,000 also gives it excellent value.
Digital Trends
PS Plus games: what’s new in December 2022
The PlayStation 5’s game library is full of fantastic titles for all gamers. It’s home to several critically acclaimed exclusives like God of War Ragnarok, Horizon Forbidden West, and Stray, among others — there are almost too many great games to keep track of (or afford to purchase). Thankfully, Sony has PS Plus, a game subscription service similar to Xbox Game Pass that allows members to download and play a growing library of PlayStation games for a small monthly fee.
Everyone Has A Chance To Win $1 Million From MrBeast
MrBeast is hosting another one of his jackpot competitions, and everyone has a chance to enter this time around. The content creator, who has amassed a whopping 118 million subscribers on YouTube, is known for creating challenges with massive monetary prizes. In the past, he's organized events like a competition to win ownership of a $2 million tropical island and a game in which contestants played hide-and-seek with the creator for $10,000 each. He even once tossed $3.5 million on creating a real-life version of Netflix's "Squid Game," the most money MrBeast ever spent on a video.
Digital Trends
Amazon Games will publish the next Tomb Raider title
Amazon Games today announced that it will publish the next Tomb Raider game from Crystal Dynamics. Crystal Dynamics first teased this new Tomb Raider title during an Unreal Engine 5 showcase in March. Shortly thereafter, Square Enix sold Crystal Dynamics — as well as its sister studios Eidos Montreal and Square Enix Montreal — to Embracer Group for $300 million. This obviously left the new Tomb Raider without a publisher, and rather than self-publishin,g Crystal Dynamics has decided to partner with Amazon Games.
This survival game pits players against an evil Thomas the Train-like monster
21-year-old Gavin Eisenbeisz created and developed the horror video game "Choo-Choo Charles" that has captured the attention of millions. Eisenbeisz shares his inspiration for creating the game, his processes in making it, and what it was like documenting the journey on Youtube.
Polygon
Diablo 4’s skill tree is no longer that ancient, sick-ass hell tree
Diablo 4’s skill tree, through which players allocate skill points to learn new talents and abilities, was once a totally sick, evil-looking, gnarled and blackened tree with, like, hellfire inside, and veins and blood pouring out the bottom. It looked badass. Playing the game’s beta this weekend, I was deeply conflicted to discover that the game’s skill tree is no longer that sick-ass literal tree.
Digital Trends
Jedi: Fallen Order is only $20 – catch up before the new game releases
At the Video Game Awards last week, we got a glimpse at the next adventure for Cal Kestis — Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. To prep for the new game, you’ll need to play (or replay) the first entry in the series, 2019’s Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. It’s a fantastic game and a great entry in the Star Wars saga, and luckily it’s only $20 when you buy it on PS4, PS5 or Xbox. Survivor is rumored to release on March 15, 2023, so catch up on the series soon!
Digital Trends
Hades 2: release date, trailers, gameplay, and more
Just like Zagreous’ never-ending quest to escape the Underworld, it seems we too are destined to continue fighting through brand new levels of demons and monsters in the sequel to the amazing roguelike Hades. We’re not complaining, as that game was one of the best games released in 2020, and no one expected a sequel at all, let alone one announced so soon. Hades 2 will be the first sequel studio Supergiant Games have ever made, and it makes sense given how successful and popular the first was. Roguelikes in general don’t typically get sequels, so there’s a lot of mystery surrounding how Hades 2 will be different from the first. No need to dive into the depths of the Underworld yourself looking for answers, as we’ve pulled all the information we could from the jaws of Cerberus.
Digital Trends
Impressive mixed-reality laser tag game may be VR’s new ace in the hole
It’s an early December afternoon in Stockholm, Sweden, where I’m sitting in a fancy office suite eating falafel amid a small group of journalists and VR content creators. This is my third day in the office-lined Norrmalm district of Stockholm, just a stone’s throw away from scenic Old Town, where approximately 200 game developers from all over the world commute each morning to work in Resolution Games’ labyrinthine three-story studio. It’s shockingly easy to get lost here amidst the chaos and excitement surrounding each of Resolution’s various virtual reality projects, but the atmosphere is so warm that you’d be unsurprised to discover the studio contains two rooms specifically designated “nap rooms” in accordance with Swedish law.
Digital Trends
How to catch Chien-Pao: all yellow stake locations in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet hides many secrets in the huge open region of Paldea. Among the hundreds of Pokémon you will find and battle naturally, there are four hidden legendaries that are not only very tough to fight, but require quite a bit of work to even find. Chien-Pao is a particularly strong addition to any trainer's team, so here's how you can catch this sleek and strong Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet.
Digital Trends
After 25 seasons, Ash Ketchum is retiring from Pokémon
The Pokémon Company confirmed that Ash Ketchum will no longer be the main protagonist of the series’ anime starting in 2023. Ever since Pokémon! I Choose You! first aired in Japan on April 1, 1997, the Pokémon anime has followed the exploits of 10-year-old Pokémon trainer Ash Ketchum on his quest to become Pokémon Master. After trying and failing many times across 25 seasons, Ash finally managed to become the world’s greatest Pokémon trainer in Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series after winning the Pokémon World Coronation Series.
Digital Trends
How to EV train in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Even though Pokémon has reached mass appeal thanks to its cute monsters and simple RPG mechanics, it has also fostered a community of more hardcore trainers. These trainers don’t necessarily want to catch ’em all, but rather catch and train the best. To the untrained eye, any two Pokémon of the same species would be identical, but Effort Values, aka EVs, have existed for generations and make a massive impact on how your Pokémon’s stats work. This can get very complicated, especially if you’re new to EV training, so we’ll fill out your Pokédex entry with everything you need to know about EV training in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.
Digital Trends
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is eyeing a fall 2023 release date
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has a new release window. According to a new PlayStation Blog post, the upcoming superhero game will launch sometime in 2023. We haven’t heard much about Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 since it was first announced with a teaser trailer. All we knew was that it would launch sometime in 2023. According to developer Insomniac, we now know it’ll launch in time for the holidays, barring delays.
