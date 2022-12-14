Just like Zagreous’ never-ending quest to escape the Underworld, it seems we too are destined to continue fighting through brand new levels of demons and monsters in the sequel to the amazing roguelike Hades. We’re not complaining, as that game was one of the best games released in 2020, and no one expected a sequel at all, let alone one announced so soon. Hades 2 will be the first sequel studio Supergiant Games have ever made, and it makes sense given how successful and popular the first was. Roguelikes in general don’t typically get sequels, so there’s a lot of mystery surrounding how Hades 2 will be different from the first. No need to dive into the depths of the Underworld yourself looking for answers, as we’ve pulled all the information we could from the jaws of Cerberus.

2 DAYS AGO