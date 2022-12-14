ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Only Legend Of Zelda Enemy That Appears In Every Game

While "The Legend of Zelda" may not have the most well-known enemies in Nintendo lore — nothing could possibly beat Mario's Goombas and Koopas — that's not to say that the beloved action-adventure series doesn't have its fair share of mainstay foes. Even fans who have only played one or two titles in the series can likely identify a Moblin or an Octorok, thanks to how ubiquitous these enemies are throughout the series. Many of the enemies from Link's earliest adventures on the Nintendo Entertainment System still regularly appear in modern entries today, making them just as much of a part of the overall brand as the Master Sword or the Triforce.
Digital Trends

This gaming PC with an RTX 3060, 500GB SSD is $600 today

Knowing how to buy a gaming PC is important, especially if you don’t have a ton of tech-savvy or time. Luckily, even the lower-end pre-built gaming PCs have become rather good in the past few years, so if you’re looking to pick something up without much hassle, the iBUYPOWER Slate is an excellent option. Being a borderline mid-range option, the discount from Best Buy down to $900 from $1,000 also gives it excellent value.
Digital Trends

PS Plus games: what’s new in December 2022

The PlayStation 5’s game library is full of fantastic titles for all gamers. It’s home to several critically acclaimed exclusives like God of War Ragnarok, Horizon Forbidden West, and Stray, among others — there are almost too many great games to keep track of (or afford to purchase). Thankfully, Sony has PS Plus, a game subscription service similar to Xbox Game Pass that allows members to download and play a growing library of PlayStation games for a small monthly fee.
SVG

Everyone Has A Chance To Win $1 Million From MrBeast

MrBeast is hosting another one of his jackpot competitions, and everyone has a chance to enter this time around. The content creator, who has amassed a whopping 118 million subscribers on YouTube, is known for creating challenges with massive monetary prizes. In the past, he's organized events like a competition to win ownership of a $2 million tropical island and a game in which contestants played hide-and-seek with the creator for $10,000 each. He even once tossed $3.5 million on creating a real-life version of Netflix's "Squid Game," the most money MrBeast ever spent on a video.
Digital Trends

Amazon Games will publish the next Tomb Raider title

Amazon Games today announced that it will publish the next Tomb Raider game from Crystal Dynamics. Crystal Dynamics first teased this new Tomb Raider title during an Unreal Engine 5 showcase in March. Shortly thereafter, Square Enix sold Crystal Dynamics — as well as its sister studios Eidos Montreal and Square Enix Montreal — to Embracer Group for $300 million. This obviously left the new Tomb Raider without a publisher, and rather than self-publishin,g Crystal Dynamics has decided to partner with Amazon Games.
Polygon

Diablo 4’s skill tree is no longer that ancient, sick-ass hell tree

Diablo 4’s skill tree, through which players allocate skill points to learn new talents and abilities, was once a totally sick, evil-looking, gnarled and blackened tree with, like, hellfire inside, and veins and blood pouring out the bottom. It looked badass. Playing the game’s beta this weekend, I was deeply conflicted to discover that the game’s skill tree is no longer that sick-ass literal tree.
Digital Trends

Jedi: Fallen Order is only $20 – catch up before the new game releases

At the Video Game Awards last week, we got a glimpse at the next adventure for Cal Kestis — Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. To prep for the new game, you’ll need to play (or replay) the first entry in the series, 2019’s Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. It’s a fantastic game and a great entry in the Star Wars saga, and luckily it’s only $20 when you buy it on PS4, PS5 or Xbox. Survivor is rumored to release on March 15, 2023, so catch up on the series soon!
Digital Trends

Hades 2: release date, trailers, gameplay, and more

Just like Zagreous’ never-ending quest to escape the Underworld, it seems we too are destined to continue fighting through brand new levels of demons and monsters in the sequel to the amazing roguelike Hades. We’re not complaining, as that game was one of the best games released in 2020, and no one expected a sequel at all, let alone one announced so soon. Hades 2 will be the first sequel studio Supergiant Games have ever made, and it makes sense given how successful and popular the first was. Roguelikes in general don’t typically get sequels, so there’s a lot of mystery surrounding how Hades 2 will be different from the first. No need to dive into the depths of the Underworld yourself looking for answers, as we’ve pulled all the information we could from the jaws of Cerberus.
Digital Trends

Impressive mixed-reality laser tag game may be VR’s new ace in the hole

It’s an early December afternoon in Stockholm, Sweden, where I’m sitting in a fancy office suite eating falafel amid a small group of journalists and VR content creators. This is my third day in the office-lined Norrmalm district of Stockholm, just a stone’s throw away from scenic Old Town, where approximately 200 game developers from all over the world commute each morning to work in Resolution Games’ labyrinthine three-story studio. It’s shockingly easy to get lost here amidst the chaos and excitement surrounding each of Resolution’s various virtual reality projects, but the atmosphere is so warm that you’d be unsurprised to discover the studio contains two rooms specifically designated “nap rooms” in accordance with Swedish law.
Digital Trends

How to catch Chien-Pao: all yellow stake locations in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet hides many secrets in the huge open region of Paldea. Among the hundreds of Pokémon you will find and battle naturally, there are four hidden legendaries that are not only very tough to fight, but require quite a bit of work to even find. Chien-Pao is a particularly strong addition to any trainer's team, so here's how you can catch this sleek and strong Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet.
Digital Trends

After 25 seasons, Ash Ketchum is retiring from Pokémon

The Pokémon Company confirmed that Ash Ketchum will no longer be the main protagonist of the series’ anime starting in 2023. Ever since Pokémon! I Choose You! first aired in Japan on April 1, 1997, the Pokémon anime has followed the exploits of 10-year-old Pokémon trainer Ash Ketchum on his quest to become Pokémon Master. After trying and failing many times across 25 seasons, Ash finally managed to become the world’s greatest Pokémon trainer in Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series after winning the Pokémon World Coronation Series.
Digital Trends

How to EV train in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Even though Pokémon has reached mass appeal thanks to its cute monsters and simple RPG mechanics, it has also fostered a community of more hardcore trainers. These trainers don’t necessarily want to catch ’em all, but rather catch and train the best. To the untrained eye, any two Pokémon of the same species would be identical, but Effort Values, aka EVs, have existed for generations and make a massive impact on how your Pokémon’s stats work. This can get very complicated, especially if you’re new to EV training, so we’ll fill out your Pokédex entry with everything you need to know about EV training in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.
Digital Trends

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is eyeing a fall 2023 release date

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has a new release window. According to a new PlayStation Blog post, the upcoming superhero game will launch sometime in 2023. We haven’t heard much about Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 since it was first announced with a teaser trailer. All we knew was that it would launch sometime in 2023. According to developer Insomniac, we now know it’ll launch in time for the holidays, barring delays.

