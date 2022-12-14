ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nampa, ID

'Cultured by Lactalis': Nampa cheesemaker opens doors to the public with new store

By By ERIN BANKS RUSBY
Idaho Press
Idaho Press
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11I0LW_0jiP6g5M00

NAMPA — Treasure Valley residents now have even more access to some of the most fresh, local cheese in the area.

On Friday, Dec. 16, Nampa’s Lactalis cheese plant is opening Cultured by Lactalis — a store where the cheese made at its Nampa plant and other locations will be sold directly to local customers.

“We opened the store really to give back to the community here, for them to be able to share the experience of seeing our product,” said Olivier Delobbe, the Nampa plant director.

The store is open on Fridays from noon-6 p.m. That is the plan for now, but it is possible hours will expand in the future, Delobbe said.

Cultured by Lactalis held its soft opening on Friday, Dec. 9, with employees bringing their family members and a few community members stopping by to peruse the store’s offerings.

The store consists of one small room at the front of the plant, located at 4912 E Franklin Road. It has two refrigerated cases loaded with cheeses and other dairy; one features cheese produced at the plant, and the other has cheese produced at the company’s other plants in the U.S. and worldwide.

The Nampa plant specializes in fresh mozzarella, and the store includes products such as hunks of fresh sliced mozzarella, fresh mozzarella marinated with oil and spices, string cheese and shredded mozzarella. The local plant also produces mascarpone, a soft cream cheese often used in making tiramisu, Delobbe said.

The other refrigerated case holds an array of spreadable pub cheeses, feta, manchego, sharp cheddar spreads and snacks, and other cheeses, as well as milk products, like butter.

The store also sells whey protein powder produced at the Nampa plant. The whey is produced in the tall white drying tower that is visible from Interstate 84, and is the tallest industrial facility in Idaho, as previously reported . The powder is sold on Amazon, but now it is available directly to locals through the store, Delobbe said.

Lactalis sells cheese and milk products under a variety of labels, including Galbani, Siggi’s, President, Roquefort Société and Kraft Natural Cheese. It is the No. 1 dairy company in the world, and the Nampa facility is the company’s largest U.S. plant, Delobbe said.

More than 80% of the milk produced by Treasure Valley dairies is used to produce Lactalis products at its Nampa facility, as previously reported. Mozzarella, fresh mozzarella and mozzarella shreds are available in local retailers under the Galbani label and around the country.

But Delobbe suspects that Lactalis does not have widespread public recognition. He hopes opening a store for the public will change that.

“Lactalis — who is Lactalis? It’s a little vague for the public in the Treasure Valley right now, “ Delobbe said. “And so we want to offer all the fresh cheese, (but) we’re not here to compete with the retailers.”

Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling stopped by the store during its soft open to purchase some cheese to serve during the holidays.

“Having the opportunity to buy local cheese is special for Nampa residents because they remember back when they got to,” Kling said. “Years ago, you could come buy the cheese from the place it was produced, and opening the doors for the local people to get to buy fresh cheese is amazing. So it’s pretty exciting.”

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
103.5 KISSFM

Popular Boise Car Wash Opens New Location, Offers Free Washes

Growing up, washing the car wasn't so...sexy? You would drive into a building made of literal brick with those big metal drains on the ground and you'd get to work--getting tangled in that long hose and feeding the timer so you could get a little more foam on that ride. If you were a real one--you'd do it at home with a garden hose.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Idaho’s Best Deli is in Boise

I love sandwiches and deli foods. Sometimes there is nothing like a stellar sandwich to fill a hungry stomach. Here are some of the top places in the Treasure Valley when a sandwich craving gets you. Scroll to see the top Deli in the state with almost perfect customer ratings on both Yelp and Tripadvisor.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Sockeye Brewing adding new location in North Boise

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Sockeye Brewing is under construction on its latest addition to the Treasure Valley. The long-time Boise brewery has taken over the previous Garden Center location on Hill Rd. and 36th st. in North Boise. Construction is underway and planned to open to the public in...
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Nampa, Idaho Girl Becomes American World Record Holder

Idaho is home to some fantastic people and now the Gem State can add another amazing individual to its list in SkotLynd Cagle of Nampa, Idaho. Cagle, recently made news when she set the Women’s 14 & 15 USA weight lifting record with a 40kg snatch. If you’re like...
NAMPA, ID
98.3 The Snake

Idaho Law Breakers: Don’t Shovel Your Snow Into The Street

I may be lucky during the winter months because my driveway is all gravel so I never have to shovel the snow. That doesn't mean I don't need to, just that I can't. Most other houses in the area have concrete sidewalks and driveways. When the snow falls, you're the lucky ones who get to go out in the cold to shovel snow.
IDAHO STATE
boisestatepublicradio.org

Respiratory illnesses surge in Idaho

Hospitals in Idaho are seeing a large influx of people suffering from respiratory illnesses, including RSV, which most often affects children. Health officials are responding to the increased need for help. St. Luke's has created a Suction Clinic in Boise for children and the health system is working on similar clinics in Meridian and the Magic Valley.
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

Fact or Fiction? It’s Illegal to Pass a Slow Snowplow in Idaho

Over the last couple of days, we’ve dug into some pressing questions you’ve had about winter or Christmas-related laws in the Gem State. We’ve discovered that on Christmas Day, no matter how crazy your relatives drive you, you can’t buy liquor to drink them away on Christmas Day. (Christmas Eve is fair game, so you can always stock up.)
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

Idaho State Police Find Lost 84-Year-Old Nampa Man

KTVB reports the Idaho State Police have ended the search for missing R.J. Lewis of Nampa as of late Wednesday night. The 84-year-old man had left his home on his own accord yesterday. It was reported that Lewis got into his black 2001 Ford F250 at 12:30 p.m., and hadn't been seen or heard from since.
NAMPA, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

How Concerned Should You Be About Identify Theft and Fraud in Idaho?

During the holiday season, most of us use our credit cards and debit card more than at any time of the year. We are out shopping at stores we may not normally enter, or going to sites that we typically never visit, and put in our info or use our cards in places we typically wouldn't. With so many purchases happening this time of year, if you aren't paying close attention to your statements, you may not realize that a charge has been made that you didn't make. Fraud and identity theft are common these days and peak more during the holiday season. Compared to other states, how does Idaho compare, and should you be worried about identity theft and fraud?
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Miss Idaho prepares to accomplish dreams in Miss America competition

BOISE, Idaho — On Thursday, there will be a new Miss America crowned. Right now, 51 women are competing for the title, including Miss Idaho, Sarah Jensen. “I genuinely feel like the luckiest girl in the country to get to represent Idaho,” Jensen said. “So, on Monday and Tuesday, I competed in preliminary competitions. On Monday, I performed my talent, which is a piano piece, and then yesterday, on Tuesday, I had my interview. I did a social impact pitch and I competed in red carpet, which is essentially evening gown.”
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Meridian PD: be careful of calls from "Lieutenant Harper"

MERIDIAN, Idaho (CBS2) — Meridian Police want to warn everyone of a scam currently circulating regarding the department. Meridian PD has been notified of someone making calls from “Lieutenant Harper with the Meridian Police Department regarding an urgent matter.” This call is a scam. Never give out...
MERIDIAN, ID
MIX 106

Restaurants Where Visiting Celebrities Ate in the Boise Area

Boise is gaining national recognition for its food and restaurants lately. Even though the pandemic sadly forced some favorites and long-standing Idaho eateries to close, new and prosperous dining experiences have been popping up all over the Treasure Valley over the last few years. So, what classic favorite or fresh new places have been requested by musicians and celebrities to eat?
BOISE, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

Avalanche advice with Idaho Matters

The Sawtooth Avalanche Center has been very busy since it opened up two weeks ago for the winter season. Here’s just a sample of what’s happened in the last week:. On Monday, a skier was caught and carried by an avalanche on an out-of-bounds run on Bald Mountain.
HAILEY, ID
Idaho Press

Idaho Press

Nampa, ID
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
346K+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho Press covers the Treasure Valley and includes Kuna, Meridian, and Boise.

 https://www.idahopress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy