'Cultured by Lactalis': Nampa cheesemaker opens doors to the public with new store

NAMPA — Treasure Valley residents now have even more access to some of the most fresh, local cheese in the area.

On Friday, Dec. 16, Nampa’s Lactalis cheese plant is opening Cultured by Lactalis — a store where the cheese made at its Nampa plant and other locations will be sold directly to local customers.

“We opened the store really to give back to the community here, for them to be able to share the experience of seeing our product,” said Olivier Delobbe, the Nampa plant director.

The store is open on Fridays from noon-6 p.m. That is the plan for now, but it is possible hours will expand in the future, Delobbe said.

Cultured by Lactalis held its soft opening on Friday, Dec. 9, with employees bringing their family members and a few community members stopping by to peruse the store’s offerings.

The store consists of one small room at the front of the plant, located at 4912 E Franklin Road. It has two refrigerated cases loaded with cheeses and other dairy; one features cheese produced at the plant, and the other has cheese produced at the company’s other plants in the U.S. and worldwide.

The Nampa plant specializes in fresh mozzarella, and the store includes products such as hunks of fresh sliced mozzarella, fresh mozzarella marinated with oil and spices, string cheese and shredded mozzarella. The local plant also produces mascarpone, a soft cream cheese often used in making tiramisu, Delobbe said.

The other refrigerated case holds an array of spreadable pub cheeses, feta, manchego, sharp cheddar spreads and snacks, and other cheeses, as well as milk products, like butter.

The store also sells whey protein powder produced at the Nampa plant. The whey is produced in the tall white drying tower that is visible from Interstate 84, and is the tallest industrial facility in Idaho, as previously reported . The powder is sold on Amazon, but now it is available directly to locals through the store, Delobbe said.

Lactalis sells cheese and milk products under a variety of labels, including Galbani, Siggi’s, President, Roquefort Société and Kraft Natural Cheese. It is the No. 1 dairy company in the world, and the Nampa facility is the company’s largest U.S. plant, Delobbe said.

More than 80% of the milk produced by Treasure Valley dairies is used to produce Lactalis products at its Nampa facility, as previously reported. Mozzarella, fresh mozzarella and mozzarella shreds are available in local retailers under the Galbani label and around the country.

But Delobbe suspects that Lactalis does not have widespread public recognition. He hopes opening a store for the public will change that.

“Lactalis — who is Lactalis? It’s a little vague for the public in the Treasure Valley right now, “ Delobbe said. “And so we want to offer all the fresh cheese, (but) we’re not here to compete with the retailers.”

Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling stopped by the store during its soft open to purchase some cheese to serve during the holidays.

“Having the opportunity to buy local cheese is special for Nampa residents because they remember back when they got to,” Kling said. “Years ago, you could come buy the cheese from the place it was produced, and opening the doors for the local people to get to buy fresh cheese is amazing. So it’s pretty exciting.”