Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
H-E-B opens first San Antonio brand shop for "superfans"Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
New report says San Antonio lacks the Christmas spirit. Do you agree?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
3 Best Places to Enjoy Christmas in TexasWestloadedTexas State
"Perfect hot chicken" restaurant to open its first San Antonio location next weekAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
The San Antonio man giving away millionsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
The Deepest Lake In Texas Is In The Desert And On The Border
That headline makes it sound like the lake could be in El Paso. While it's actually about 700 miles away, it is still in the Southwestern part of the state. Lake Amistad is about 12 miles from Del Rio, Texas and just under 200 miles from San Antonio. The lake straddles the border between the United States of America and Mexico.
It's finally happening: Voodoo Doughnut opening San Antonio location
SAN ANTONIO — Calling all doughnut lovers! A Portland original is coming to the Alamo City. Voodoo Doughnut is opening its San Antonio location on Tuesday, Dec. 20, at 8 a.m. It'll be located downtown at 400 East Houston Street. The shop will be open 24 hours a day,...
Chelcie Lynn brings her '2 Fingers and a 12 Pack' tour to San Antonio
Trailer Trash Tammy is taking over Texas with five shows.
I-10 West reopens near Boerne after deadly Friday crash
SAN ANTONIO — Boerne authorities say the westbound lanes of I-10 at Christus Parkway near Highway 46 are back open after a deadly crash killed one person. Police say only one car was involved in the wreck, which unfolded around 4:30 p.m. Friday. The victim hasn't been identified, and police are still investigating.
'Shit Sandwich Cop,' Pearl Parking: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week
Folks also read up on an armed militia's attempt to intimidate the city's LGBTQ+ community by protesting outside a Christmas-themed drag show.
news4sanantonio.com
Adam Sandler adds 3 Texas dates to 2023 tour, San Antonio not one of them
Actor and comedian Adam Sandler announced on Wednesday a new run of comedy shows, including some dates in Texas. But if you thought "The Wedding Singer" star was making a stop in San Antonio. Think again. Sandler added 11 new cities for his Adam Sandler Live tour for early 2023...
Here Are the 10 Best Cupcakes In San Antonio
Here's where to find the most delicious cupcakes in the city.
CineFestival now accepting film submissions for 2023
SAN ANTONIO — CineFestival – the west-side-based film festival that touts itself as the longest-running showcase of Latino movies in the country – is now accepting film submissions for its 2023 event, scheduled for mid-July. It will be the 44th edition of the festival, which happens every...
KENS 5
Watch parties: Cheer on UTSA at one of these San Antonio bars or restaurants
SAN ANTONIO — The University of Texas at San Antonio is looking to make program history and win their first bowl game in Orlando. This contest is just about as even as you can get -- the Roadrunners are ranked #22 and the Troy Trojans are ranked #23. Both teams are on 10-game win streaks.
sanantoniothingstodo.com
10 Fun Things To Do in San Antonio this Weekend of December 16, 2022 include Box St. Social Brunch & Shop Holiday Market, Sunday Brunch Dance Party, and more!
Our top picks for Things to do in San Antonio this weekend of December 16 include Box St. Social Brunch & Shop Holiday Market, Cookies With Santa, Sunday Brunch Dance Party, Lights Alive San Antonio 2022, and more!. Also, remember to also check out our recent posts on Fredericksburg TX...
Texas music legends Willie Nelson and ZZ Top pairing up for two San Antonio-area shows in April
Tickets for both shows go onsite this Friday.
Report: This is the best ice cream shop in Texas & it has locations in Austin, Houston & San Antonio
DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the greatest sweet treats known to mankind is the ever-so-delicious ice cream and in the state of Texas, there’s no bad time for a bowl, cone or a milkshake if that tickles your fancy. It’s that time of the year, again, as Tuesday,...
H-E-B opens first San Antonio brand shop for "superfans"
It's no secret that in San Antonio, we love H-E-B. And now H-E-B fans can show their love publicly thanks to a new H-E-B brand shop that has just opened and has branded items such as shirts, socks, shores, baby clothes, hats, coffee mugs, and more for sale. There will be nearly 60 different items that celebrate H-E-B history and showcase H-E-B brands, such as H-E-B Bakery and H-E-B Texas Tough.
Construction begins on $33M Bluff View apartment complex in Boerne
The apartments won't be completed until 2024.
San Antonio braces for 'coldest air of the season' this Christmas
Temperatures are expected to drop below freezing next week.
KHOU
'We're not going anywhere': Couple describes their underground home
ATASCOSA COUNTY, Texas — When a 4,000 square foot underground home blew up in southeast San Antonio Friday night, an Atascosa County couple who've been living in an underground house for 37 years watched and listened to all the details of the explosion with rapt attention. Danny Brown, who...
Coby was found shot on the side of the road | Forgotten Friends
BULVERDE, Texas — Our "Forgotten Friends" series showcases a dog or cat each week that has spent a lengthy time at an area shelter, just waiting for someone to notice them and bring them home to love. Coby is a 76-pound terrier mix out at the Bulverde Area Humane...
KSAT 12
H-E-B opens first brand shop in San Antonio at Northwest Side store; one of four in Texas
H-E-B fans in San Antonio can now get their hands on brand merchandise at a local H-E-B Plus! store. The San Antonio-based grocery chain added the H-E-B Brand Shop to its location at Bandera Road and Loop 1604, the company announced on Thursday. This is the only H-E-B Brand Shop...
Texas officer fired over ‘feces sandwich’ released from another job
FLORESVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A former San Antonio police officer who was fired for giving a homeless man a feces sandwich was “released from employment” again, this time from the Floresville Police Department. A 2016 report from KXAN stated Matthew Luckhurst, a San Antonio police officer at the time, was originally fired after placing feces […]
KENS 5 Eyewitness News
San Antonio, TX
28K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
San Antonio local newshttps://www.kens5.com/
Comments / 0