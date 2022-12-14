Read full article on original website
Related
Review: The Sonos Sub Mini Is an Ideal Subwoofer for Small Rooms
I haven’t had too much interest in upgrading my current Sonos sound system, which consists of a Sonos Beam and two Sonos One speakers, all of which are a few years old (I put the newer Sonos Ray soundbar in a different room and use it on its own). My set-up is a plug-and-play take on surround sound and, for the most part, it fulfills my home theater needs.
InsideHook
New York City, NY
46K+
Followers
18K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
InsideHook brings you advice and recommendations on menswear, dining, fitness, travel and more. Let us help you live your best life.https://www.insidehook.com/
Comments / 0