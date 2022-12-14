Read full article on original website
Related
Brothers transform family home into Christmas lights display
Two brothers have turned a family home into one of Britain’s brightest Christmas lights displays.Lee and Paul Brailsford have been decorating their mother Rosemary’s house in Brentry, Bristol, since 1994 to raise money for charity.They have already raised more than £92,000 for The Grand Appeal, the charity for Bristol Royal Hospital for Children, and hope the total will reach £100,000 this year.It takes six weeks for Lee, a carpenter, and Paul, a bricklayer, to erect the display which features dozens of figures including Santas, reindeer, snowmen and 50 rope-light shapes.There are trains, elves and a life-size nativity from America, powered by thousands of LED lights.The display is usually illuminated for five hours a day but will run for four hours this year, from 5pm until 9pm, due to energy costs.Donations can be made in person when visiting the Christmas display, or online at www.brailsfordlights.co.uk. Read More Charity boss speaks out over ‘traumatic’ encounter with royal aideUkraine war’s heaviest fight rages in east - follow live
A Magical Holiday Light Show - My favorite Light Show Experiences
Magical Holiday Light ShowPhoto bypostermywall.com. In this article, I will take you through my favorite holiday light show experiences. It is no secret that holiday light shows can create a magical atmosphere for the holidays. From small neighborhood block parties to large, professional shows, the thrill of a well-done light show is unmatched. In my years of experience, I have seen some truly remarkable light shows that have left me in awe. I will be highlighting some of my favorite shows, as well as discussing what makes them so special. I will also be giving my readers a glimpse into what they can expect from such shows and how they can find them. So, if you are wanting to experience the magic of a holiday light show, this article is the right place to start.
macaronikid.com
Santa’s Speedway Christmas Lights Experience
Irwindale Speedway & Event Center, the premier motorsports facility of its kind in Southern California, in collaboration with Mobile Illumination, the company known for its Christmas tree lighting extravaganzas at movie theatres, malls and theme parks throughout Southern California, today announced the highly anticipated return of its Santa’s Speedway Christmas Lights Experience. A crowd favorite for three years and counting, the Speedway has put an entirely new spin on this year’s experience by making it entirely walkable; and seeping families, from the moment they arrive, into the spirit of the holidays. Advance tickets for the Speedway’s biggest and brightest experience are available today at www.santasspeedway.com.
KFOR
Best Christmas home decorations
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. From trimming the tree to decking the halls, there is nothing quite like decorating for Christmas. Whether it’s your first time decorating or you’ve got a well-established collection, the amount of Christmas home decor available can make choosing something new an overwhelming experience.
You can visit these festive New England mansions this holiday season
Plan an outing at one of these eight stunning holiday destinations. New England is full of historic mansions, and many of them host special programming during the final months of the year. Add a little luxury to your holiday season at one (or all) of these eight gorgeous properties. Castle...
Festive garden events to get you into the Christmas spirit
If you want to add sparkle to your life in the run-up to Christmas, open gardens, garden centres and historic houses are all holding events to get you in a festive mood.The RHS gardens in Yorkshire, Greater Manchester, Essex, Surrey and Devon are already a beacon of light with their fantastic Glow festivals (rhs.org.uk), which run untill December 30, where visitors can follow twinkling trails, illuminated sculptural trails and see winter blooms in a new light as dusk falls. View this post on Instagram ...
TODAY.com
25 Christmas door decorations to make your house the most festive one on the block
Before the Christmas season arrives, many of us lovingly decorate our interiors, giving special attention to the Christmas tree, mantel and other trimmings. After beholding all your beautiful work, you may soon realize the outside of your home is in desperate need of the holiday treatment, too. And you can accomplish this by dressing up your front door in traditional Christmas colors.
therecipecritic.com
Christmas Tree Charcuterie Board
This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. The cutest addition to any holiday party, this Christmas tree charcuterie board is both festive and delicious! It features a delicious mix of salami, prosciutto, cheese, fruits, and nuts, with rosemary sprigs as tree branches! It almost looks too good to eat.
10 unique holiday date ideas on the Peninsula
Naughty or nice? We polled readers and consulted with matchmakers to help make your days merry and bright this December. The holidays are often packed full of people and events, leaving limited time to unwind and spend quality time with a date. To help you make room for romance, we’ve consulted with local hoteliers and matchmakers and polled our readers to pull together a list of holiday-themed date ideas. Whether you and your significant other are looking for a party atmosphere or a tranquil spot away from the holiday hubbub, here are 10 options to try this December.
hotelnewsme.com
SEVA TABLE INVITES GUESTS TO CELEBRATE THE FESTIVE SEASON WITH A PLANT-BASED MENU
SEVA Table, the first 100% plant-based, gluten-free, non-GMO café in the Middle East, invites the guests to celebrate festivities this December, over delicious food and in a unique atmosphere. For the first time ever, the café is opening its’ doors for Christmas, debuting a special set menu for Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and Boxing Day, and unveiling December specials available from the 1st until the 31st. This season at SEVA will be all about the festivities with their authentic, winter-flavours whipped into mouth-watering combinations.
Growing, Eating, and Educating with NanBop Farm: Winter to Spring Chickens
Farm director Andrea Bushre is telling us all about how our NanBop chickens will be housed and taken care of during these long, cold winter months.
intheknow.com
Clothespin Hanukkah menorah is a great and easy craft for kids
This easy menorah craft is perfect for Hanukkah this year. Artist and illustrator Timm Sevitz provides tons of simple craft tutorials for people of all ages. Last year, he did a quick DIY on how to make a simple but thoughtful menorah. The word “menorah” is Hebrew for “lamp” but usually refers to the seven- or nine-branched candelabra used in Jewish worship.
Comments / 0