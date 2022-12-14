ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

San Luis Obispo Tribune

Single family residence sells in Paso Robles for $1.8 million

The spacious new property located in the 4800 block of Devonshire Lane in Paso Robles was sold on Nov. 28, 2022. The $1,795,000 purchase price works out to $615 per square foot. The house built in 2020 has an interior space of 2,917 square feet. The property features five bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 10.2-acre lot.
PASO ROBLES, CA
calcoastnews.com

Fire at homeless encampment spreads to vegetation in SLO

A fire broke out at a homeless encampment in San Luis Obispo Thursday evening and spread to palm trees before firefighters extinguished the blaze. . Shortly before 9 p.m., a caller reported the fire burning at an encampment by Santa Rosa Street and Boysen Avenue near Cal Poly, according to the San Luis Obispo Fire Department. Firefighters battled flames in the palm trees and extinguished the fire, preventing it from spreading farther.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
A-Town Daily News

Annual Tamale Festival returns to Atascadero Jan. 14

Event includes tamale vendors, musical entertainment, contests, shopping, and more. – Atascadero’s 7th Annual Tamale Festival will return on Jan. 14. Attendees can expect over 20 tamale vendors from across California offering a variety of tamales for purchase including gourmet, traditional to sweet tamales. Entertainment will include Emcee Francisco...
ATASCADERO, CA
calcoastnews.com

Mini barracks with sea view decks in Cayucos

Editor’s Note: The following series, “Life in Radically Gentrifying Cayucos by the Sea,” to be posted biweekly includes the notes, thoughts, and opinions of an original American voice: author Dell Franklin. Franklin’s memoir, “Life On The Mississippi, 1969,” is currently on Amazon. By DELL...
CAYUCOS, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for Dec. 13-14

Joyce Adams, age 86, of Paso Robles, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 13. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Cheryl Irene Hartman, age 75, of Atascadero, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 14. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery. The Paso Robles...
PASO ROBLES, CA

