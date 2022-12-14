Read full article on original website
What are the 10 most expensive homes that sold in Santa Maria the week of Dec. 4?
A house in Santa Maria that sold for $680,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Santa Maria in the past week. In total, 14 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $533,429. The average price per square foot ended up at $356.
Single family residence sells in Paso Robles for $1.8 million
The spacious new property located in the 4800 block of Devonshire Lane in Paso Robles was sold on Nov. 28, 2022. The $1,795,000 purchase price works out to $615 per square foot. The house built in 2020 has an interior space of 2,917 square feet. The property features five bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 10.2-acre lot.
See how much real estate prices changed in Santa Maria the week of Dec. 4
The median price per square foot for a home in Santa Maria increased in the last week to $347. That’s $48 less than the Santa Barbara County median. Prior to this, the median price per square foot of a home sold in Santa Maria was $342. In the past...
Pallet shelters set to open in Grover Beach. See inside the innovative homeless solution
Cabins for Change will be South County’s first shelter, and serves as a step between the street and permanent housing for unhoused people.
Fire at homeless encampment spreads to vegetation in SLO
A fire broke out at a homeless encampment in San Luis Obispo Thursday evening and spread to palm trees before firefighters extinguished the blaze. . Shortly before 9 p.m., a caller reported the fire burning at an encampment by Santa Rosa Street and Boysen Avenue near Cal Poly, according to the San Luis Obispo Fire Department. Firefighters battled flames in the palm trees and extinguished the fire, preventing it from spreading farther.
First homeless housing facility in south SLO County about to open up
The 5Cities Homeless Coalition is putting the finishing touches on 20 tiny cabins as well as a gathering space for residents. It’s part of a new approach to housing the unhoused in Grover Beach
Program allows free overnight RV parking in SLO County. What could change?
The program “does bring in money,” one local property owner said, but critics foresee problems.
SLO County tiny home village takes big step forward at Board of Supervisors meeting
The county wants to buy the homes while it has the money, even though it’s still nailing down the site.
Annual Tamale Festival returns to Atascadero Jan. 14
Event includes tamale vendors, musical entertainment, contests, shopping, and more. – Atascadero’s 7th Annual Tamale Festival will return on Jan. 14. Attendees can expect over 20 tamale vendors from across California offering a variety of tamales for purchase including gourmet, traditional to sweet tamales. Entertainment will include Emcee Francisco...
Developer of failed SLO bowling alley project convicted of fraud over fundraising efforts
Jeremy Pemberton’s theft crimes totaled more than $500,000, a San Luis Obispo jury found.
Volunteers wanted for Paso Robles Planning Commission
– The City of Paso Robles is now accepting applications for three appointments to the Paso Robles Planning Commission. Appointments will be for 3-year terms expiring Feb. 28, 2026. Commissioners can expect to dedicate 15 – 20 hours each month to meetings, subcommittee meetings, and meeting preparation. The commission...
“Christmas in the Country” drive-thru experience returns tomorrow evening
Elks Recreation invites the community to join the third annual “Christmas in the Country” this holiday season at the Elks Event Center located at 4040 South Highway 101 in Santa Maria.
Driver crashes into fire hydrant in Santa Maria
Santa Barbara County Fire officials and California Highway Patrol responded to a single-vehicle crash in Santa Maria Wednesday.
Prison equipment malfunction causes sewage leak
"CMC staff took immediate action to safely redirect the overflow to a containment area and by 8 a.m. the overflow was completely redirected away from Chorro Creek," a prison spokesman said.
Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Nov. 28 – Dec. 4
On Nov. 28, Miguel Angel Soto-Lopez, of Wasco, was taken into custody on the corner of 24th St. and Black Oak Dr. for an outside misdemeanor warrant. On Nov. 28, Daniel Torrescastillo, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on the corner of Spring St. and 28th St. for willfully violating a written promise to appear in court.
Massive port infrastructure needed in SLO County to support offshore wind, new study shows
The developments could cost billions of dollars and drastically alter the Central Coast shoreline.
Santa Maria Christmas in the Country drive-thru to start Thursday night following rain postponement
Santa Maria's Christmas in the Country drive-thru will start Thursday night, Dec. 15, following its postponement due to forecasted rain over the Dec. 10-11 weekend. The post Santa Maria Christmas in the Country drive-thru to start Thursday night following rain postponement appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Mini barracks with sea view decks in Cayucos
Editor’s Note: The following series, “Life in Radically Gentrifying Cayucos by the Sea,” to be posted biweekly includes the notes, thoughts, and opinions of an original American voice: author Dell Franklin. Franklin’s memoir, “Life On The Mississippi, 1969,” is currently on Amazon. By DELL...
Death notices for Dec. 13-14
Joyce Adams, age 86, of Paso Robles, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 13. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Cheryl Irene Hartman, age 75, of Atascadero, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 14. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery. The Paso Robles...
Winners announced for Santa Maria's Lights, Sights, and Holiday Nights contest
The city of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Commission has announced the winners of the 26th annual Lights, Sights, and Holiday Nights decorating contest.
