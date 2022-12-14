ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

iheart.com

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death

The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
LOS ANGELES, CA
MarketRealist

What Happened to Simon Cowell's Face? Details on Millionaire TV Executive

Many people have developed a sort of a love-hate relationship with music executive and TV producer Simon Cowell over his snarky remarks and critical feedback. Overall, though, most would agree that their love for Cowell outweighs the hate. The rise in concern over Cowell’s December 2022 face transformation confirms this.
Deadline

‘The Woman King’: Read The Screenplay Dana Stevens Forged For The Viola Davis-Starring West African War Epic

Editors note: Deadline’s Read the Screenplay series debuts and celebrates the scripts of films that will be factors in this year’s movie awards race. The battle to make the historical action film The Woman King started as early as 2015 when producer Cathy Schulman and actress-producer Maria Bello approached Viola Davis about starring in an all-Black female warrior tale. With Davis attached and Sony’s TriStar Pictures onboard, the team offered screenwriter Dana Stevens the chance of a lifetime she couldn’t refuse. The Woman King, based on a real faction of Beninese female soldiers known as the Agoije, follows its leader Nanisca (Davis) and...
New York Post

I threw a chaotic party for total strangers from a dating app — and it was surprisingly successful

Ahead of the holidays, Kat Delaney and her girlfriends had an idea — throw a party, but for total strangers. The rules were simple: Delaney, 24, and her pals would each bring a guy to the soiree, but with one key difference from one of the group’s normal shindigs: their plus one had to found on a dating app. There could be no prior connections with anyone attending. After wrangling 15 willing men to attend the event, held at a share house in Santa Barbara, the Dec. 2 party was a huge success. It resulted in three three second dates...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
tvinsider.com

Martin Short & Steve Martin to Co-Host ‘SNL’ Again After 36 Years

Saturday Night Live is welcoming back two legends, as former fan-favorites and current Only Murders in the Building costars Martin Short and Steve Martin are teaming up to host the December 10 episode. It’s the first time that two stars have hosted together since veteran cast members Tina Fey and...
StyleCaster

Kirstie Alley’s Net Worth Includes What She Made From ‘Cheers,’ ‘Look Who’s Talking’ & More Beloved Roles

From Cheers and Look Who’s Talking to Drop Dead Diva and Scream Queens, Kirstie Alley’s net worth accounts for what she made in her four decades in Hollywood before her death. Alley, whose full name was Kirstie Louise Alley, was born on January 12, 1951 in Wichita, Kansas. Her on-screen debut came in 1982 when she starred as Vulcan Starfleet officer Lieutenant Saavik in Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan. Alley joined the cast of Cheers in season six in 1987, and starred on the show for six seasons until the series 11th and final season in 1993. She was...
KANSAS STATE
Decider.com

ABC Cancels ‘Avalon’ Starring Neve Campbell Despite Series Order

ABC has decided to cancel Avalon starring Neve Campbell, despite its prior straight-to-series order. The series, based on a short story by Michael Connelly (whose works have inspired Bosch and The Lincoln Lawyer), was set to star Campbell as L.A. Sheriff Department Detective Nicole “Nic” Searcy, who heads up a small office on Catalina Island.
FOX 28 Spokane

AP Breakthrough Entertainer: Danielle Deadwyler goes all in

NEW YORK (AP) — In Chinonye Chukwu’s “Till,” Danielle Deadwyler gives one of the most powerful and subtly expressive performances of the year. Deadwyler has been making her mark for several years in series like “Station Eleven” and “Atlanta,” and in the Western “The Harder They Fall.” But her performance as Mamie has catapulted her to another stratosphere. It’s made Deadwyler a top contender for best actress at the Academy Awards, and an easy choice for one The Associated Press’ Breakthrough Entertainers of 2022. Deadwyler says she wanted “to be the person to bear the weight” of playing Mamie Till.
NEW YORK STATE
Deadline

‘SNL’ Promo: Steve Martin & Martin Short Take Show’s Hosting Tease To Bonkers New Level

Soon to be 16-time Saturday Night Live host Steve Martin and fellow former-castmember Martin Short took the show’s standard promo to a whole new level this week. Eschewing the flat, 60-second format of standup chatter with a castmember and musical guest, this weekend’s hosting duo revamped the ventriloquist’s dummy bit they used in their act for An Evening You Will Forget For the Rest of Your Life, which was made into a 2018 Nextflix special. The footage opens with an homage to Only Murders in the Building. To music reminiscent of the Hulu show, Martin wheels a metal suitcase out of...
FOX 28 Spokane

AP Breakthrough Entertainer: Stephanie Hsu, now everywhere

NEW YORK (AP) — Dressed as Elvis and nonchalantly walking a pig on a leash, Stephanie Hsu made a memorable big screen impression this year. Hsu actually had two roles in “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” playing both a sullen teen and an intergalactic supervillain. Her performance — combining deep hurt with a real skill with nunchucks while rocking sequin-lined eyes — has made her one of The Associated Press’ Breakthrough Entertainers of the Year. Hsu was a Broadway veteran with a few TV credits when she landed the film, calling it “the most honest handshake I could make with Hollywood.”
NEW YORK STATE

