Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
Expert Says Prince Harry’s Body Language in Netflix Docuseries Indicates He ‘Never Intends’ to Return to the Royal Family
A body language expert points out the moment Prince Harry seems to indicate he 'never intends to return to the royal family' in the Netflix series Harry and Meghan.
Meghan Markle ‘Collapsed’ In a Security Guard’s Arms and Started Crying After Her Final Royal Engagement: ‘I Tried So Hard’
Meghan Markle says she ‘collapsed’ in a security guard’s arms and started crying after she completed her final royal tour. Here's what she revealed about her and Harry's last royal tour.
What Happened to Simon Cowell's Face? Details on Millionaire TV Executive
Many people have developed a sort of a love-hate relationship with music executive and TV producer Simon Cowell over his snarky remarks and critical feedback. Overall, though, most would agree that their love for Cowell outweighs the hate. The rise in concern over Cowell’s December 2022 face transformation confirms this.
In 1968, a white woman made a friendly gesture to a black man on prime time TV and it became a scandal
Petula Clark in 1969Photo byTullio Piacentini/Federico Zanni; Public Domain. On April 2, 1968, a scandal was created when a white British singer, Petula Clark, touched the arm of legendary American actor, singer, and civil rights advocate, Harry Belafonte.
KTVB
Jim Parsons Says 'Big Bang Theory' Co-Star Kaley Cuoco Is 'Going to be Incredible' as a Mom (Exclusive)
Lots of love for the mom-to-be. Jim Parsons has no doubt just how great of a mom Kaley Cuoco is going to be. The actor spoke with ET's Rachel Smith at the New York premiere of his new film, Spoiler Alert, on Tuesday, and opened up about his former Big Bang Theory co-star's exciting pregnancy news.
3 Moments of ‘Gilligan’s Island’ Controversy and How They Changed the Show
'Gilligan's Island' like many TV shows was prone to controversy, and much of the drama took place behind-the-scenes.
Will Smith says 'Emancipation' costar Ben Foster didn't speak to him or make eye contact while on set for 6 months
The Oscar-winning actor appeared on the latest episode of "Red Table Talk" to discuss the challenges of his latest film, "Emancipation."
netflixjunkie.com
Twitter Slams Kate Middleton as Old Video Resurfaces Proving Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Right About Interviews
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are causing havoc in the royal circle with their accusations against the Palace. Sussexes made a big claim in their Netflix show about not being allowed to tell their true story in the United Kingdom. They also revealed how their famous engagement interview from 2017 was like an “orchestrated reality show.”
Prince William’s godmother Lady Susan Hussey apologizes to charity boss following racism allegations: palace
The incident took place while Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Prince and Princess of Wales, were traveling in the U.S. for the first time in eight years.
‘The Woman King’: Read The Screenplay Dana Stevens Forged For The Viola Davis-Starring West African War Epic
Editors note: Deadline’s Read the Screenplay series debuts and celebrates the scripts of films that will be factors in this year’s movie awards race. The battle to make the historical action film The Woman King started as early as 2015 when producer Cathy Schulman and actress-producer Maria Bello approached Viola Davis about starring in an all-Black female warrior tale. With Davis attached and Sony’s TriStar Pictures onboard, the team offered screenwriter Dana Stevens the chance of a lifetime she couldn’t refuse. The Woman King, based on a real faction of Beninese female soldiers known as the Agoije, follows its leader Nanisca (Davis) and...
I threw a chaotic party for total strangers from a dating app — and it was surprisingly successful
Ahead of the holidays, Kat Delaney and her girlfriends had an idea — throw a party, but for total strangers. The rules were simple: Delaney, 24, and her pals would each bring a guy to the soiree, but with one key difference from one of the group’s normal shindigs: their plus one had to found on a dating app. There could be no prior connections with anyone attending. After wrangling 15 willing men to attend the event, held at a share house in Santa Barbara, the Dec. 2 party was a huge success. It resulted in three three second dates...
tvinsider.com
Martin Short & Steve Martin to Co-Host ‘SNL’ Again After 36 Years
Saturday Night Live is welcoming back two legends, as former fan-favorites and current Only Murders in the Building costars Martin Short and Steve Martin are teaming up to host the December 10 episode. It’s the first time that two stars have hosted together since veteran cast members Tina Fey and...
Kirstie Alley’s Net Worth Includes What She Made From ‘Cheers,’ ‘Look Who’s Talking’ & More Beloved Roles
From Cheers and Look Who’s Talking to Drop Dead Diva and Scream Queens, Kirstie Alley’s net worth accounts for what she made in her four decades in Hollywood before her death. Alley, whose full name was Kirstie Louise Alley, was born on January 12, 1951 in Wichita, Kansas. Her on-screen debut came in 1982 when she starred as Vulcan Starfleet officer Lieutenant Saavik in Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan. Alley joined the cast of Cheers in season six in 1987, and starred on the show for six seasons until the series 11th and final season in 1993. She was...
Goldbergs Sneak Peek: Adam, Carmen Hit a Relationship Milestone
It won't be a blue Christmas for Adam Goldberg. In E! News' exclusive clip of The Goldbergs' Dec. 7 episode, the aspiring filmmaker (Sean Giambrone) gets cozy with crush Carmen (Isabella Gomez),...
ABC Cancels ‘Avalon’ Starring Neve Campbell Despite Series Order
ABC has decided to cancel Avalon starring Neve Campbell, despite its prior straight-to-series order. The series, based on a short story by Michael Connelly (whose works have inspired Bosch and The Lincoln Lawyer), was set to star Campbell as L.A. Sheriff Department Detective Nicole “Nic” Searcy, who heads up a small office on Catalina Island.
FOX 28 Spokane
AP Breakthrough Entertainer: Danielle Deadwyler goes all in
NEW YORK (AP) — In Chinonye Chukwu’s “Till,” Danielle Deadwyler gives one of the most powerful and subtly expressive performances of the year. Deadwyler has been making her mark for several years in series like “Station Eleven” and “Atlanta,” and in the Western “The Harder They Fall.” But her performance as Mamie has catapulted her to another stratosphere. It’s made Deadwyler a top contender for best actress at the Academy Awards, and an easy choice for one The Associated Press’ Breakthrough Entertainers of 2022. Deadwyler says she wanted “to be the person to bear the weight” of playing Mamie Till.
‘SNL’ Promo: Steve Martin & Martin Short Take Show’s Hosting Tease To Bonkers New Level
Soon to be 16-time Saturday Night Live host Steve Martin and fellow former-castmember Martin Short took the show’s standard promo to a whole new level this week. Eschewing the flat, 60-second format of standup chatter with a castmember and musical guest, this weekend’s hosting duo revamped the ventriloquist’s dummy bit they used in their act for An Evening You Will Forget For the Rest of Your Life, which was made into a 2018 Nextflix special. The footage opens with an homage to Only Murders in the Building. To music reminiscent of the Hulu show, Martin wheels a metal suitcase out of...
Norman Pattiz, media entrepreneur who founded radio network Westwood One, dies at 79
Pattiz created a radio empire in the 1980s. He also served on the University of California's Board of Regents.
FOX 28 Spokane
AP Breakthrough Entertainer: Stephanie Hsu, now everywhere
NEW YORK (AP) — Dressed as Elvis and nonchalantly walking a pig on a leash, Stephanie Hsu made a memorable big screen impression this year. Hsu actually had two roles in “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” playing both a sullen teen and an intergalactic supervillain. Her performance — combining deep hurt with a real skill with nunchucks while rocking sequin-lined eyes — has made her one of The Associated Press’ Breakthrough Entertainers of the Year. Hsu was a Broadway veteran with a few TV credits when she landed the film, calling it “the most honest handshake I could make with Hollywood.”
Comments / 0