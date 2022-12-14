ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

8newsnow.com

Puppy found on Las Vegas streets in need of help

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Animal Foundation is asking for help in rehabilitating a young dog suffering from severe mange. Penny, a one-year-old dog found on the streets of Las Vegas, has trouble with nearly all activities, from playing, to simply walking. She suffers from hair loss. bleeding, and scabbing.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas 10-year-old granted wish far beyond expectations

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A 10-year-old, diagnosed with several rare disorders, received a five-day Las Vegas staycation for her and her family through Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada and Resorts World Las Vegas. Harli was diagnosed at age four with several rare respiratory and rheumatology disorders, affecting her breathing, mobility, and organ...
LAS VEGAS, NV
touristmeetstraveler.com

5 Best Things To Do In Las Vegas In The Christmas Holidays

Las Vegas, Nevada, is an exciting and vibrant destination at any time, but at Christmas, the city becomes extra special. The city isn’t just about placing bets at the casino – it is so much more than that. What with spectacular Christmas light shows, fun activities and concerts, Vegas is a fun place to be for the whole family. Read on to find out what this Nevada city has to offer during the holidays.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

The different ways Americans celebrate New Year’s Eve

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — While hundreds of thousands of people are celebrating in Times Square and on the Las Vegas Strip — people in towns across the country are also ringing in the new year in unique ways. Many of the local celebrations involve lowering – or dropping...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

The gift that keeps on giving with Towbin Auto Group

Las Vegas Now visits the Towbin Kia dealership to see how toys for the GR8 Toy Drive are piling up under Chop’s Christmas tree. It is the last week to drop off unwrapped toys and gift cards at Towbin locations around the valley. Donations benefit The Shade Tree.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

WATCH: Mt. Charleston sunrise from space

While many were still tucked tightly undercover Thursday morning, the International Space Station (ISS) quietly cruised directly over the Las Vegas valley. As it soared 250 miles above the desert it recorded an amazing look at sunrise on Mt. Charleston.
LAS VEGAS, NV
jammin1057.com

Highest Paying Jobs In Las Vegas That Don’t Require College Degrees

Finding jobs in Las Vegas is an interesting process. If you have ever job searched in the valley then you know it’s a peculiar experience. There was a time where going to college meant success. But, things have changed now, and the keys to success are far more convoluted than simply going to school. Almost mirroring the “American dream,” Las Vegas is a city that allows the opportunity for any person to find some sort of success — whether you do it lucratively or not.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas nonprofit brings awareness to child safety by providing free car seats

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A deadly crash, which claimed the lives of 2-year-old Rose and 3-year-old Taylor Wilmer, is shedding new light on car seat safety for young kids. While North Las Vegas police say the crash itself was likely caused by drunk driving and speeding they say both children were at higher risk because they weren’t buckled in correctly.
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

If You Own One Of These Vehicles, It Might Get Stolen In Las Vegas

It used to be that just our catalytic converters had to be protected. Now it appears whole vehicles are more in danger than ever before. Vehicle thefts are surging in Las Vegas. During the month of November alone, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department received 825 reports of stolen cars and trucks, as reported by 8 News Now. And in October, there were even more. 934 reports came in that month. That’s an increase this year of 20% over last year.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

City of Henderson has big plans for Fiesta property

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The City of Henderson is looking to get the most out of the Fiesta Hotel-Casino property purchased from Station Casinos for $32 million. "The citizens are going to get a very good bang for their buck," Jared Smith, Henderson's economic development and tourism director, said.
LAS VEGAS, NV

