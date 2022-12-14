Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Las Vegas Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanLas Vegas, NV
Which are Las Vegas Best All You Can Buffets?Nick DaviesLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas Grand Prix Tickets 2023!ShaunMurfeeyLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football: Will Barry Odom's hire lead the program to the next level?Eugene AdamsParadise, NV
Celebrating Christmas Time In Las VegasNick DaviesLas Vegas, NV
Related
8newsnow.com
Puppy found on Las Vegas streets in need of help
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Animal Foundation is asking for help in rehabilitating a young dog suffering from severe mange. Penny, a one-year-old dog found on the streets of Las Vegas, has trouble with nearly all activities, from playing, to simply walking. She suffers from hair loss. bleeding, and scabbing.
8newsnow.com
‘The Nutcracker with a Latin Twist’ to raise money for CCSD K-9 unit
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A local dance studio is taking a classic holiday ballet production and adding a colorful Latin twist. Jordance Studios will is putting on a production of “The Nutcracker with a Latin Twist” at the West Las Vegas Library. It will be on Saturday,...
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas 10-year-old granted wish far beyond expectations
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A 10-year-old, diagnosed with several rare disorders, received a five-day Las Vegas staycation for her and her family through Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada and Resorts World Las Vegas. Harli was diagnosed at age four with several rare respiratory and rheumatology disorders, affecting her breathing, mobility, and organ...
Cheba Hut is coming to Henderson
Elevated Huts, Inc. is Cheba Hut Franchising’s largest Franchise Group and they have continued plans to expand across Nevada and Colorado
touristmeetstraveler.com
5 Best Things To Do In Las Vegas In The Christmas Holidays
Las Vegas, Nevada, is an exciting and vibrant destination at any time, but at Christmas, the city becomes extra special. The city isn’t just about placing bets at the casino – it is so much more than that. What with spectacular Christmas light shows, fun activities and concerts, Vegas is a fun place to be for the whole family. Read on to find out what this Nevada city has to offer during the holidays.
8newsnow.com
The different ways Americans celebrate New Year’s Eve
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — While hundreds of thousands of people are celebrating in Times Square and on the Las Vegas Strip — people in towns across the country are also ringing in the new year in unique ways. Many of the local celebrations involve lowering – or dropping...
jammin1057.com
Vegas Steals Other Cities’ Residents: Top 5 Places People Move From
People are leaving their home state and moving to Las Vegas, according to a recent study about 2022 moving trends. As home, condo, townhome, etc. prices decreases and buyers pull back, we may see another “great Las Vegas” migration once home prices are low enough. Moving to Vegas...
Vanished in Vegas: Father searches for missing teenager 2 years after disappearance
Paulsen told 8 News Now that Audrey Paulsen vanished from Las Vegas in November 2020, when she was just 16 years old.
Nationwide Report
3 People Hospitalized In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
According to the Las Vegas Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Las Vegas on Wednesday. The crash happened at the intersection of Lamb Boulevard and Bonanza Road at around 5 a.m. According to the reports, six unknown vehicles and three unknown people were involved in the collision. The unknown...
‘Becky’ steals luxury items from Las Vegas hotel room after giving man ‘virality’ pills: police
A woman who identified herself as “Becky” is accused of offering a man “virality” pills inside a Las Vegas Strip hotel room and then stealing several of his valuables after he fell asleep, police said.
8newsnow.com
The gift that keeps on giving with Towbin Auto Group
Las Vegas Now visits the Towbin Kia dealership to see how toys for the GR8 Toy Drive are piling up under Chop’s Christmas tree. It is the last week to drop off unwrapped toys and gift cards at Towbin locations around the valley. Donations benefit The Shade Tree.
City of Henderson announces plans for old Fiesta casino site
The Henderson City Council approved the $32 million purchase of the former Fiesta Henderson site at Lake Mead Parkway and I-215, where a new multi-use, indoor community sports facility will be developed on the former Station Casinos site.
WATCH: Mt. Charleston sunrise from space
While many were still tucked tightly undercover Thursday morning, the International Space Station (ISS) quietly cruised directly over the Las Vegas valley. As it soared 250 miles above the desert it recorded an amazing look at sunrise on Mt. Charleston.
Las Vegas bar gaining popularity for its over-the-top Christmas decorations
"People come in with gifts and offer if we want to add them to our decorations. We always say yes,” said Lorenzo Valoy, an employee at the bar.
jammin1057.com
Highest Paying Jobs In Las Vegas That Don’t Require College Degrees
Finding jobs in Las Vegas is an interesting process. If you have ever job searched in the valley then you know it’s a peculiar experience. There was a time where going to college meant success. But, things have changed now, and the keys to success are far more convoluted than simply going to school. Almost mirroring the “American dream,” Las Vegas is a city that allows the opportunity for any person to find some sort of success — whether you do it lucratively or not.
franchising.com
Cheba Hut is coming to Henderson, Nevada with an opening date of Monday, December 19th
December 15, 2022 // Franchising.com // Henderson, NV - The shop is located on North Stephanie Street, in Henderson, NV. The cannabis-themed restaurant and bar can’t wait to light the joint up and become Henderson's hangout for curing cottonmouth and the munchies. Elevated Huts Inc, the Franchise Group owned...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas nonprofit brings awareness to child safety by providing free car seats
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A deadly crash, which claimed the lives of 2-year-old Rose and 3-year-old Taylor Wilmer, is shedding new light on car seat safety for young kids. While North Las Vegas police say the crash itself was likely caused by drunk driving and speeding they say both children were at higher risk because they weren’t buckled in correctly.
963kklz.com
If You Own One Of These Vehicles, It Might Get Stolen In Las Vegas
It used to be that just our catalytic converters had to be protected. Now it appears whole vehicles are more in danger than ever before. Vehicle thefts are surging in Las Vegas. During the month of November alone, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department received 825 reports of stolen cars and trucks, as reported by 8 News Now. And in October, there were even more. 934 reports came in that month. That’s an increase this year of 20% over last year.
news3lv.com
City of Henderson has big plans for Fiesta property
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The City of Henderson is looking to get the most out of the Fiesta Hotel-Casino property purchased from Station Casinos for $32 million. "The citizens are going to get a very good bang for their buck," Jared Smith, Henderson's economic development and tourism director, said.
Comments / 0