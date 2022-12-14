Read full article on original website
Mocs Beat Blue Raiders on Murphy Center’s 50th Anniversary
MURFREESBORO Tenn. – The Blue Raiders welcomed The Chattanooga Mocs to Murfreesboro for the 50th anniversary of The Murphy Center Thursday night, but the celebrations would be cut short by a Mocs team that showed up ready to play and were hot out of the gate. To start the...
Ground Breaking: Champy’s Chicken in Smyrna
Champy’s Chicken held its groundbreaking on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at 835 Isabella Lane in Smyrna. “A TASTE OF THE SOUTH All our food is famously good, not just our fried chicken. From Mississippi Delta Homemade Hot Tamales to Half a Chicken Plate, every plate and basket is made fresh to order and is delivered piping hot.”
Savory Pies for Holiday Gatherings
During the holidays, sweets tend to get far more attention than savory items. But if you’re planning a holiday gathering, these savory pies will delight guests and eliminate the time and effort required to put a delicious meal on the table. Whether you’re planning a brunch or dinner party,...
Open Table Reveals its Top 100 Restaurants – Two Nashville Spots Makes the List
OpenTable revealed diners’ most beloved spots to grab a meal with the Top 100 Restaurants in America for 2022, curated for diners, by diners, from over 13 million reviews. OpenTable data from the year reveals diners are seeking more opportunities to get together over a meal, more captivating dining experiences and more ‘treat yourself’ moments.
Missing Person: Tanya Dawn Taylor Out of Murfreesboro
Tanya Dawn Taylor, 59, walked away from her residence on Stonewall Blvd. about a week and a half ago. Taylor could possibly be in green Ford Windstar van tag number 911BCDB. She may have been off her medication for about a year now. She is known to frequent McDonald’s and Walmart stores as well as Waffle Houses.
OBITUARY: Beverly Kidwell Blankenship
Beverly Kidwell Blankenship, age 86 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, December 10, 2022. A native of Watertown, TN, she was the daughter of the late James Doyle and Grace Garman Kidwell. Mrs. Blankenship was also preceded in death by her husband Robert E. Blankenship and a brother James...
Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!. Saturday, December 17 to Sunday, December 18, various times. Join the Middle Tennessee Sinfonietta and SoZo Dance Academy for the second production of Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker! There will be three performances of this production on December 17, 2022 at 1:00pm and 7:00pm and December 18, 2022 at 2:00pm at MTSU School of Music’s Hinton Hall. This is a family-friendly event!
Preservation Hall Jazz Band Returns to Schermerhorn Symphony Center for the First Time in Nine Years
The Nashville Symphony brings the spirit of New Orleans to the Schermerhorn Symphony Center stage for a rare, one-night-only performance by the Preservation Hall Jazz Band. The group will perform on Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 7:30pm, and pre-sale tickets for season ticket holders are available now at nashvillesymphony.org/preservationhall. The...
Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of December 13, 2022
Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of December 13, 2022, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division. Anyone with information regarding this subject, please notify the MNPD by calling 615-862-8600 or by calling Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Nashville’s Top 10 Most Wanted. 1. Joe De...
Modern Family’s Ariel Winter Purchases a Home in Middle Tennessee
The Middle Tennessee area is now home to actress Ariel Winter, known for her role as Alex on ‘Modern Family’, reports Dirt. Winter sold her modern farmhouse in Los Angeles to purchase a home in College Grove for $2.9 million, the home was built in 2020 by Luna Custom Homes.
Nashville’s Assembly Food Hall Adds Vietnamese Restaurant
Assembly Food Hall, the preeminent downtown dining and entertainment destination announced today the addition of Han’s Banh Mi & Pho, an authentic Vietnamese cuisine serving the Nashville community since 2019. Han’s Banh Mi opened this week in the South Hall, offering Assembly Food Hall guests a new Vietnamese option.
OBITUARY: Betty L. Edwards
Betty L. Edwards, age 79 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Monday, December 12, 2022, at Bethany Rehabilitation Center with her loving and faithful daughter Tammy by her side. Betty was born on August 10, 1943, in Tempers Hall, Tennessee to the late Homor and Veda Eulene Tisdale. Betty is...
OBITUARY: Christopher Steven Edsell
Christopher Steven Edsell of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, he was 44 years old. He was born in Knoxville, TN and lived most of his life in Smyrna. Christopher is survived by his parents, Steve and Kathy Edsell; sister, Missy Edsell Thigpen; brother, Barry William Edsell...
Adam Sandler Coming to Nashville
Adam Sandler just announced more dates on his upcoming comedy tour. Sandler will be performing in Nashville on February 17 at Bridgestone Arena. Presale tickets begin on Thursday, December 15 using access code CHEER with public sale of tickets starting on Friday, December 16th. Find tickets here. The Kennedy Center...
6 Live Shows this Week- December 12, 2022
One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: December 12 -December 19, 2022. 1Vince Gill and Amy Grant. Ryman Auditorium, 116...
Anniversary Celebration: Rutherford County Courthouse Museum
Rutherford County Courthouse Museum held its Anniversary Celebration on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at S Public Square in Murfreesboro. Rutherford County Courthouse Museum – preserving our communities history Located at S Public Square, Murfreesboro. The Rutherford County Historic Courthouse Museum is an ongoing partnership between the Rutherford County Archives and the Center for Historic Preservation at Middle Tennessee State University.
Health Inspections: Coffee Shops in Murfreesboro December 2022
These are the scores for coffee shops in Murfreesboro Tennessee with their most recent inspection score as of December 13, 2022. Click here for more health scores. Some restaurant locations will bleed into other counties. StoreScoreAddressDate. Bean Loft Coffee Company1002136 Middle Tennessee Blvd8/26/2022. Brass Horn Coffee Roasters99410 W Lytle St2/4/2022.
Town of Smyrna Hires Jason King as Staff Attorney
Brian D. Hercules, Smyrna Town Manager, announced Jason King has been hired as a staff attorney assuming this role on November 29. In his new role King will work within the Town Attorney’s Office under the direction of Town. attorney, Jeffrey L. Peach performing in-house counsel functions. “Jason brings...
OBITUARY: Daniel ‘Dan’ Worth Snider
Mr. Daniel “Dan” Worth Snider, age 79, of Murfreesboro, TN went to be with the Lord peacefully Saturday, December 10, 2022 with his family by his side. He was born in Etowah, TN to the late Worth and Eva Mae Hamby Snider. Mr. Snider retired as a building...
OBITUARY: Billy Joe Emberton
On December 1, 2022, Billy Joe Emberton followed the light to eternal rest and peace. Born in Nashville, Tennessee on January 15, 1957, to Jo Ann and Stanley Emberton. Billy Joe was fourth in the line of five siblings: Tony, May Helen, Nancy and Larry, whom he cared for greatly. His wife Kathy and two daughters, Cody and Shelby carry on with his love.
