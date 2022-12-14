ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Rutherford Source

Ground Breaking: Champy’s Chicken in Smyrna

Champy’s Chicken held its groundbreaking on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at 835 Isabella Lane in Smyrna. “A TASTE OF THE SOUTH All our food is famously good, not just our fried chicken. From Mississippi Delta Homemade Hot Tamales to Half a Chicken Plate, every plate and basket is made fresh to order and is delivered piping hot.”
SMYRNA, TN
Rutherford Source

Savory Pies for Holiday Gatherings

During the holidays, sweets tend to get far more attention than savory items. But if you’re planning a holiday gathering, these savory pies will delight guests and eliminate the time and effort required to put a delicious meal on the table. Whether you’re planning a brunch or dinner party,...
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Beverly Kidwell Blankenship

Beverly Kidwell Blankenship, age 86 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, December 10, 2022. A native of Watertown, TN, she was the daughter of the late James Doyle and Grace Garman Kidwell. Mrs. Blankenship was also preceded in death by her husband Robert E. Blankenship and a brother James...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!. Saturday, December 17 to Sunday, December 18, various times. Join the Middle Tennessee Sinfonietta and SoZo Dance Academy for the second production of Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker! There will be three performances of this production on December 17, 2022 at 1:00pm and 7:00pm and December 18, 2022 at 2:00pm at MTSU School of Music’s Hinton Hall. This is a family-friendly event!
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Rutherford Source

Preservation Hall Jazz Band Returns to Schermerhorn Symphony Center for the First Time in Nine Years

The Nashville Symphony brings the spirit of New Orleans to the Schermerhorn Symphony Center stage for a rare, one-night-only performance by the Preservation Hall Jazz Band. The group will perform on Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 7:30pm, and pre-sale tickets for season ticket holders are available now at nashvillesymphony.org/preservationhall. The...
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Betty L. Edwards

Betty L. Edwards, age 79 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Monday, December 12, 2022, at Bethany Rehabilitation Center with her loving and faithful daughter Tammy by her side. Betty was born on August 10, 1943, in Tempers Hall, Tennessee to the late Homor and Veda Eulene Tisdale. Betty is...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Christopher Steven Edsell

Christopher Steven Edsell of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, he was 44 years old. He was born in Knoxville, TN and lived most of his life in Smyrna. Christopher is survived by his parents, Steve and Kathy Edsell; sister, Missy Edsell Thigpen; brother, Barry William Edsell...
SMYRNA, TN
Rutherford Source

Adam Sandler Coming to Nashville

Adam Sandler just announced more dates on his upcoming comedy tour. Sandler will be performing in Nashville on February 17 at Bridgestone Arena. Presale tickets begin on Thursday, December 15 using access code CHEER with public sale of tickets starting on Friday, December 16th. Find tickets here. The Kennedy Center...
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

6 Live Shows this Week- December 12, 2022

One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: December 12 -December 19, 2022. 1Vince Gill and Amy Grant. Ryman Auditorium, 116...
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Anniversary Celebration: Rutherford County Courthouse Museum

Rutherford County Courthouse Museum held its Anniversary Celebration on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at S Public Square in Murfreesboro. Rutherford County Courthouse Museum – preserving our communities history Located at S Public Square, Murfreesboro. The Rutherford County Historic Courthouse Museum is an ongoing partnership between the Rutherford County Archives and the Center for Historic Preservation at Middle Tennessee State University.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

Health Inspections: Coffee Shops in Murfreesboro December 2022

These are the scores for coffee shops in Murfreesboro Tennessee with their most recent inspection score as of December 13, 2022. Click here for more health scores. Some restaurant locations will bleed into other counties. StoreScoreAddressDate. Bean Loft Coffee Company1002136 Middle Tennessee Blvd8/26/2022. Brass Horn Coffee Roasters99410 W Lytle St2/4/2022.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

Town of Smyrna Hires Jason King as Staff Attorney

Brian D. Hercules, Smyrna Town Manager, announced Jason King has been hired as a staff attorney assuming this role on November 29. In his new role King will work within the Town Attorney’s Office under the direction of Town. attorney, Jeffrey L. Peach performing in-house counsel functions. “Jason brings...
SMYRNA, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Daniel ‘Dan’ Worth Snider

Mr. Daniel “Dan” Worth Snider, age 79, of Murfreesboro, TN went to be with the Lord peacefully Saturday, December 10, 2022 with his family by his side. He was born in Etowah, TN to the late Worth and Eva Mae Hamby Snider. Mr. Snider retired as a building...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Billy Joe Emberton

On December 1, 2022, Billy Joe Emberton followed the light to eternal rest and peace. Born in Nashville, Tennessee on January 15, 1957, to Jo Ann and Stanley Emberton. Billy Joe was fourth in the line of five siblings: Tony, May Helen, Nancy and Larry, whom he cared for greatly. His wife Kathy and two daughters, Cody and Shelby carry on with his love.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Source

Murfreesboro, TN
6K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Weather, Traffic, High School and MTSU Sports & Community Events Information in Murfreesboro and all of Rutherford County, Tennessee

 https://rutherfordsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy