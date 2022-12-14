Read full article on original website
Woman Thrown, Robbed At Bucks Cannabis Dispensary: Police
Authorities in Bucks County are searching for the suspect who mugged a woman outside a marijuana store. The victim was walking near Liberty Cannabis at 4201 Neshaminy Boulevard in Bensalem at around 8 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5 when an unknown man threw her into the store window, township police said.
Norristown Police Chief Suddenly Resigns
Norristown Police Chief Derrick Wood had stepped down, municipal officials have announced. No reason was given for the chief's sudden resignation. “While we were all surprised by the sudden departure of Chief Wood, we wish him well and will continue our forward progress in the Police Department and the Municipality,” said Municipal Administrator Crandall O. Jones.
Woman accused of theft from school denies charges
NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- A woman accused of misusing funds at a Christian school where she worked denies the accusations against her, her attorney said in a statement Thursday.Katherine Paprocka, a former administrator at Penn Christian Academy in East Norriton, is accused of misusing funds to pay for vacations, restaurant meals, Amazon purchases and in-vitro fertilization treatments, the Montgomery County District Attorney's office said Wednesday.Paprocka, 36, faces 29 felony counts related to the theft of $579,000 from the school and businesses that worked with the school.Her attorney Martin Mullaney sent in a statement to CBS Philadelphia Thursday:Katie maintains her innocence...
delawarevalleynews.com
Licensed Attorney Steals From Elderly Father In Warminster
Elderly family members will often trust family to take care of them in their remaining years of life. That means they trust them and trust is a large word. Diane Rohrman, a licensed attorney in Malvern broke that trust and almost put her own father in the poorhouse. A Bucks County jury convicted Diane Rohrman of Malvern of stealing at least $169,000 from her fathers bank accounts. She was named power of attorney and started dipping into the money almost immediately.
Philadelphia man charged for delivering drugs causing death in Montgomery County
NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – A 37-year-old man from Philadelphia was arrested in connection to a drug delivery in Montgomery County that ended in a woman's death, District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said. Christian Talman is accused of delivering drugs to a 37-year-old woman in East Norriton Township in July.The woman was later found dead in her home on Washington Avenue in East Norriton Township. The cause of death has been ruled an overdose.Police say an autopsy further revealed the cause of death was fentanyl, xylazine and amphetamine toxicity.Police also found a drawstring bag that contained six purple-tinted glassine bags that contained...
Bucks County Leadership: Jim Cawley, President, Rosemont College and 32nd Lieutenant Governor of Pennsylvania
Jim Cawley, President of Rosemont College, spoke to VISTA Today about his idyllic childhood growing up in Levittown, his involvement in a diverse range of high school extracurricular activities and his first taste of leadership as the editor of his high school newspaper. A first-generation college student, Cawley attended Temple University for undergrad and law school because he knew he wanted to stay near Philadelphia.
local21news.com
Woman, coworker shot in Wyomissing workplace parking lot, male shooter dead
BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A pair of coworkers were shot in the parking lot as they headed to work at a medical practice Thursday morning. According to Wyomissing Police Chief John Phillips, officers arriving on scene found two victims with gunshot wounds in the back parking lot who were still alive.
Philly man indicted in killing of EHT man inside casino hotel room
A Philadelphia man has been indicted on charges he stabbed a man to death inside the victim’s hotel room at the Ocean Casino Resort. Andrew Osborne, 34, allegedly fled the room in the victim’s clothing, and then left the Atlantic City casino with his wife less than an hour later.
newsnationnow.com
Missing child Louis Mackerley has been gone now for 38 years
(NewsNation) — Louis Anthony Mackerly disappeared in broad daylight from a quiet street in Allentown, Pennsylvania in 1984. The idea of a 7-year-old boy being plucked off the street in a quiet neighborhood shook the country to its core. Nearly four decades later, the case remains unsolved. It was...
Atlantic City man ordered held in deadly robbery
An Atlantic City murder suspect captured in Philadelphia will stay in jail. George Harrell, 32, is accused of fatally stabbing Dwight Hutchinson during a robbery June 5. The 65-year-old victim was found dead on stairs in the first block of North Kentucky Avenue at about 2:20 p.m. The stabbing was...
WFMZ-TV Online
Suspect in shooting of 11-year-old arrested in Philadelphia
EXETER TWP., Pa. - A Philadelphia man is in custody after being charged in a November shooting that wounded an 11-year-old girl. U.S. Marshals arrested Charmos Smith Thursday in the Strawberry Mansion section of Philadelphia. Back on November 26th, Police say Smith was showing off his gun in the clubhouse of the Laurel Springs development in Exeter Township when it discharged.
DA: School administrator stole $579K, spent money on vacations and fertility treatments
NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- A former administrator at a Christian school is accused of misusing funds to pay for vacations, restaurant meals, Amazon purchases and in-vitro fertilization treatments, the Montgomery County District Attorney's office said Wednesday.Katherine Paprocka faces 29 felony counts related to the theft of $579,000 from the Penn Christian Academy in East Norriton and businesses that worked with the school.Police and county detectives found that Paprocka, 36, forged signatures of other school employees and volunteers on paperwork, obtained credit cards in their names and claimed to lenders and other companies that she was the owner of the school.But...
Pennsylvania attorney general sues real estate firm that was focus of Action News Investigation
Pennsylvania's attorney general has sued a real estate company that was the focus of an Action News investigation.
Woman dies in Pa. house fire
LIMERICK — Authorities are investigating a residential fire that killed a woman on Tuesday morning. The Montgomery County coroner’s office identified the victim as Amanda Lynn Cogorno, 32. The cause of death is under investigation. Brief information about the fire was released Thursday afternoon by Shaun Semmeles, the...
Investigators uncover human remains in basement of Pa. home
A Philadelphia home where human remains were found in the basement has been the focus of an investigation this week, according to 6ABC. Bone fragments form a human foot were uncovered in the home, located on the 5200 block of Burton Street in the Wissinoming section of the city, police told the news outlet. A search to see if there are more remains is continuing.
Man faces homicide by vehicle counts in crash that killed Lehigh County man
A 20-year-old Allentown man is charged with homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence and several related counts after a nearly yearlong investigation into a three-vehicle crash Dec. 19, 2021, in Upper Macungie Township that took the life of a 47-year-old township man, authorities report. John Fifield at 6:26...
Easton daycare worker is charged with slamming down toddler
A worker at an Easton daycare program is accused of roughly handling a toddler, according to police. Kelsey Taylor allegedly tried to force feed a 17-month-old girl at the Third Street Alliance for Women and Children daycare program. Then she yanked her by the arm from her chair and slammed her down on her rear end twice, police said.
Easton man hit co-worker with a gun at local restaurant, troopers say
A man pulled a gun on a co-worker and then attacked the victim Wednesday afternoon in a Northampton County restaurant, Pennsylvania State Police said. Kendall Brantley, 48, of Easton, is now facing five charges, including a felony count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Brantley was arraigned Thursday morning...
$30K Worth Of Cocaine, Handgun Seized In Major Trenton Bust: Prosecutor
Three Trenton residents were charged after a three-month investigation led to the discovery of about $30,000 worth of cocaine and a handgun, authorities said Thursday. Jason Wilkins, 51, was detained at 90 Bellevue Ave. as the Mercer County Narcotics Task Force carried out a search warrant at around 5 p.m. Wednesday, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said in a joint release.
Bucks County officials to give updates on search for missing Sellersville woman
SELLERSVILLE, Pa. (CBS) -- The Bucks County District Attorney's Office is expected to give an update about the search for a missing Sellersville woman Thursday afternoon. Elizabeth Capaldi, 55, was last seen at her home on October 10.She was reported missing by her family members two days later.Most of her belongings were found at her home where she lives with her husband, Stephen Capaldi.He was taken into police custody last Friday but no charges have been filed.On that same day, investigators recovered human remains from a wooded area near the Philadelphia International Airport.
