Bucks County, PA

Daily Voice

Norristown Police Chief Suddenly Resigns

Norristown Police Chief Derrick Wood had stepped down, municipal officials have announced. No reason was given for the chief's sudden resignation. “While we were all surprised by the sudden departure of Chief Wood, we wish him well and will continue our forward progress in the Police Department and the Municipality,” said Municipal Administrator Crandall O. Jones.
NORRISTOWN, PA
CBS Philly

Woman accused of theft from school denies charges

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- A woman accused of misusing funds at a Christian school where she worked denies the accusations against her, her attorney said in a statement Thursday.Katherine Paprocka, a former administrator at Penn Christian Academy in East Norriton, is accused of misusing funds to pay for vacations, restaurant meals, Amazon purchases and in-vitro fertilization treatments, the Montgomery County District Attorney's office said Wednesday.Paprocka, 36, faces 29 felony counts related to the theft of $579,000 from the school and businesses that worked with the school.Her attorney Martin Mullaney sent in a statement to CBS Philadelphia Thursday:Katie maintains her innocence...
EAST NORRITON, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

Licensed Attorney Steals From Elderly Father In Warminster

Elderly family members will often trust family to take care of them in their remaining years of life. That means they trust them and trust is a large word. Diane Rohrman, a licensed attorney in Malvern broke that trust and almost put her own father in the poorhouse. A Bucks County jury convicted Diane Rohrman of Malvern of stealing at least $169,000 from her fathers bank accounts. She was named power of attorney and started dipping into the money almost immediately.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia man charged for delivering drugs causing death in Montgomery County

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – A 37-year-old man from Philadelphia was arrested in connection to a drug delivery in Montgomery County that ended in a woman's death, District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said. Christian Talman is accused of delivering drugs to a 37-year-old woman in East Norriton Township in July.The woman was later found dead in her home on Washington Avenue in East Norriton Township. The cause of death has been ruled an overdose.Police say an autopsy further revealed the cause of death was fentanyl, xylazine and amphetamine toxicity.Police also found a drawstring bag that contained six purple-tinted glassine bags that contained...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County Leadership: Jim Cawley, President, Rosemont College and 32nd Lieutenant Governor of Pennsylvania

Jim Cawley, President of Rosemont College, spoke to VISTA Today about his idyllic childhood growing up in Levittown, his involvement in a diverse range of high school extracurricular activities and his first taste of leadership as the editor of his high school newspaper. A first-generation college student, Cawley attended Temple University for undergrad and law school because he knew he wanted to stay near Philadelphia.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
newsnationnow.com

Missing child Louis Mackerley has been gone now for 38 years

(NewsNation) — Louis Anthony Mackerly disappeared in broad daylight from a quiet street in Allentown, Pennsylvania in 1984. The idea of a 7-year-old boy being plucked off the street in a quiet neighborhood shook the country to its core. Nearly four decades later, the case remains unsolved. It was...
ALLENTOWN, PA
BreakingAC

Atlantic City man ordered held in deadly robbery

An Atlantic City murder suspect captured in Philadelphia will stay in jail. George Harrell, 32, is accused of fatally stabbing Dwight Hutchinson during a robbery June 5. The 65-year-old victim was found dead on stairs in the first block of North Kentucky Avenue at about 2:20 p.m. The stabbing was...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Suspect in shooting of 11-year-old arrested in Philadelphia

EXETER TWP., Pa. - A Philadelphia man is in custody after being charged in a November shooting that wounded an 11-year-old girl. U.S. Marshals arrested Charmos Smith Thursday in the Strawberry Mansion section of Philadelphia. Back on November 26th, Police say Smith was showing off his gun in the clubhouse of the Laurel Springs development in Exeter Township when it discharged.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

DA: School administrator stole $579K, spent money on vacations and fertility treatments

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- A former administrator at a Christian school is accused of misusing funds to pay for vacations, restaurant meals, Amazon purchases and in-vitro fertilization treatments, the Montgomery County District Attorney's office said Wednesday.Katherine Paprocka faces 29 felony counts related to the theft of $579,000 from the Penn Christian Academy in East Norriton and businesses that worked with the school.Police and county detectives found that Paprocka, 36, forged signatures of other school employees and volunteers on paperwork, obtained credit cards in their names and claimed to lenders and other companies that she was the owner of the school.But...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Woman dies in Pa. house fire

LIMERICK — Authorities are investigating a residential fire that killed a woman on Tuesday morning. The Montgomery County coroner’s office identified the victim as Amanda Lynn Cogorno, 32. The cause of death is under investigation. Brief information about the fire was released Thursday afternoon by Shaun Semmeles, the...
LIMERICK, PA
PennLive.com

Investigators uncover human remains in basement of Pa. home

A Philadelphia home where human remains were found in the basement has been the focus of an investigation this week, according to 6ABC. Bone fragments form a human foot were uncovered in the home, located on the 5200 block of Burton Street in the Wissinoming section of the city, police told the news outlet. A search to see if there are more remains is continuing.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Easton daycare worker is charged with slamming down toddler

A worker at an Easton daycare program is accused of roughly handling a toddler, according to police. Kelsey Taylor allegedly tried to force feed a 17-month-old girl at the Third Street Alliance for Women and Children daycare program. Then she yanked her by the arm from her chair and slammed her down on her rear end twice, police said.
EASTON, PA
Daily Voice

$30K Worth Of Cocaine, Handgun Seized In Major Trenton Bust: Prosecutor

Three Trenton residents were charged after a three-month investigation led to the discovery of about $30,000 worth of cocaine and a handgun, authorities said Thursday. Jason Wilkins, 51, was detained at 90 Bellevue Ave. as the Mercer County Narcotics Task Force carried out a search warrant at around 5 p.m. Wednesday, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said in a joint release.
TRENTON, NJ
CBS Philly

Bucks County officials to give updates on search for missing Sellersville woman

SELLERSVILLE, Pa. (CBS) -- The Bucks County District Attorney's Office is expected to give an update about the search for a missing Sellersville woman Thursday afternoon. Elizabeth Capaldi, 55, was last seen at her home on October 10.She was reported missing by her family members two days later.Most of her belongings were found at her home where she lives with her husband, Stephen Capaldi.He was taken into police custody last Friday but no charges have been filed.On that same day, investigators recovered human remains from a wooded area near the Philadelphia International Airport.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
