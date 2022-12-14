ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia County, NY

Columbia County Historical Society awarded 3 grants

By Harrison Gereau
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gTfpA_0jiP3W6L00

KINDERHOOK, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Columbia County Historical Society announced on Tuesday that it has been awarded grant funds totaling $75,000 from The Gerry Charitable Trust and the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA). The three grants will support multiple CCHS initiatives throughout 2023, a spokesperson for the historical society said.

A $35,000 grant from the Gerry Charitable Trust, awarded in October 2022, will serve as matching funds for an upcoming moisture mitigation and architectural stabilization project at the 1737 Luykas Van Alen House in Kinderhook. The project is essential for the ongoing preservation of the National Historic structure, one of the rarest examples of colonial Dutch architecture in New York State.

“This significant grant from the Gerry Charitable Trust is an exciting first step in funding this much-needed project, and brings us closer to our goal of $75,500,” said CCHS Executive Director Lisa Weilbacker.

History Center awarded grant to expand education programs

CCHS has also received two grants from NYSCA to support the recovery of the nonprofit arts and culture sector. The first, a Regrowth and Capacity Enhancement grant in the amount of $10,000, was awarded in October 2022 to support the creation of a new CCHS website. Launching in 2023, the website will allow for improved access and engagement for patrons and community members, a spokesperson touted in a written statement.

An NYSCA Support for Organizations grant of $30,000, awarded in November 2022, will provide flexible funding for CCHS throughout the upcoming year. “We are so thankful to NYSCA for these funds that will help us serve our community, achieve our mission and start 2023 strong,” Weilbacker said.

Ballston Spa arts committee issues ‘call for artists’

“On behalf of the entire Council, I congratulate Columbia County Historical Society on this grant award,” said NYSCA Chair Katherine Nicholls. “Their creative work provides the benefits of the arts to both their community and all of New York. Arts organizations are essential, leading our tourism economy and fueling sectors such as hospitality, transit, and Main Streets across our state.”

Following New York State’s historic investment for the arts, NYSCA has awarded $90 million since Spring 2022 to a record number of artists and organizations across the state. “As a cultural capital of the world, New York State is strengthened by our expansive coverage of the arts across all 62 counties,” said Governor Kathy Hochul. “This year’s historic commitment to the arts sector will spur our continuing recovery from the pandemic and set the course for a stronger future.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Saratoga Springs Democratic Party’s Disinformation Campaign and Attack on Their Own Elected Commissioners

Pat Tuz, the chair of the Saratoga Springs Democratic Committee, made the unusual move at the December 6, 2022, City Council meeting of officially endorsing an amendment to the city code in spite of the fact that three of the Democrats on the Council opposed and defeated the amendment. In effect, she and her executive committee lined up with the sponsors of the bill, Democrats Mayor Kim and Commissioner Montagnino, openly opposing Democratic Commissioners Golub, Sanghvi, and Moran who voted against the proposal.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WNYT

Downtown Troy gets $10 million in state funding

Gov. Kathy Hochul released renderings on Wednesday, talking about how $10 million in state funding will transform downtown Troy. The money will fund 11 projects in the Collar City. The governor says it will enhance the city’s vibrant arts and culture scene, improve walkability, provide better housing opportunities and expand...
TROY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Does This Hudson Valley Town Still Have a Hotbed of KKK Activity?

A couple of years ago there were several towns in Upstate New York that had a lot of activity from the Ku Klux Klan. What do those numbers look like now?. The Emancipation Proclamation was signed in 1863. This banned slavery in the United States. It would take almost 100 years for the Federal Government to step in and rule segregation unconstitutional in America after the Civil Rights Movement.
CHATHAM, NY
VTDigger

New market will be downtown Bennington’s 1st grocery store in a generation

One organizer hopes the Bennington Community Market, scheduled to open next month, will become a social center like the country store of olden days. “It’s where you went to get the news and meet friends,” he said. “Nothing builds community like food, and nothing works better to do that than local food.” Read the story on VTDigger here: New market will be downtown Bennington’s 1st grocery store in a generation.
BENNINGTON, VT
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

VIDEO: Hudson Valley Nursing Home Torn to the Ground

The skyline is transforming once again in the Hudson Valley. A sprawling nursing home has recently been razed to the ground in Hudson, NY... but what's taking its place?. The former Eden Park nursing home was far from the first demolition in the 845 this year. One of Orange County, NY's most beloved farm stands was recently reduced to rubble on Route 9W in Newburgh. The business had been open for over 50 years before the decision was made to downsize and relocate. It's a slightly different situation in Hudson.
HUDSON, NY
skidmorenews.com

Investigating Allegations of Drink Druggings in Downtown Saratoga

At the beginning of every new school year, Skidmore College students relish in the last of Saratoga’s summer warmth. In those initial weeks of the semester, academic assignments have not yet accumulated and the weather has not yet been abducted by an autumnal chill. Returning students reunite with friends and spend their Saturday nights at well-loved local venues. Many first-years attend college parties for the first time.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
NewsChannel 36

Gov. Hochul launches new task force set to support New York farming communities

ALBANY, NY (WENY)--Monday Gov. Kathy Hochul convened an inter-agency task force to address challenges in New York farming communities--over two months after the Department of Labor reduced the statewide overtime threshold for farm workers. Some members of the farming community said the task force will help farmers operate better. Jeff...
ALBANY, NY
iBerkshires.com

North Adams Moving Police Station to Berkshire Plaza

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The Police Department will be moving into the old Juvenile Court almost two years after touting it as a potential station replacement. Mayor Jennifer Macksey informed the City Council on Tuesday night that she had signed an agreement with Scarafoni & Associates, owner of the Berkshire Plaza, to relocate the police force temporarily to the building off Main Street.
NORTH ADAMS, MA
WSBS

Is it the Storm That Wasn’t for Some Berkshire County Residents?

As I write this, it's 4:37 am on Friday, December 16. I recently drove from my home in Pittsfield to WSBS Radio in Great Barrington to cover today's big snowstorm event. While there are cancellations that came in last night that I will be passing along on air this morning and updating on our site here, I must say this morning's commute was part of a regular everyday routine for me with nothing out of the ordinary.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Coming to a Mall Near You - Development Project Seeks 400 Apartments at Wilton Mall

WILTON — A proposal that would see the development of nearly 400 apartments and townhouses alongside the Wilton Mall continues to move through the town’s approval process. The project, proposed by the Macerich Corporation and Paramount Development, includes 382 new “luxury, market-rate rental residences,” including both apartments and townhomes, and will feature “premium resident amenities with a sophisticated design,” according to the companies.
WILTON, NY
WNYT

Owner of Albany’s Central Warehouse faces critical deadline

The final deadline to fix the Central Warehouse is approaching, and this is the most important one. The owner, Evan Blum, needs to provide a final structural condition report to the city of Albany by Friday. Blum’s been ordered to make several significant repairs to the building, after it raised...
ALBANY, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

16K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy