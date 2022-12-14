Champaign Police invites community to ‘Coffee with a Cop’

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Police Department is inviting the community to its fourth “Coffee with a Cop” event of 2022 on Thursday morning.

The event is part of a nationwide effort for police officers to connect more with their communities. Champaign Police held its most recent event in July .

Community members have come to past “Coffee with a Cop” events to say hello or discuss concerns in their neighborhood. Joe Lamberson, Champaign Police Public Information Officer said the conversation always varies, and any subject matter is welcome.

“It is our most simple and straightforward community engagement event,” said Lamberson. “It is another way the officers can be available and easily accessible with the community.”

Community members are invited to join officers for coffee from 8-10 a.m. on Dec. 15 at McDonald’s on 906 W. Bloomington Rd. Officers will buy coffee for everyone who attends.

Lamberson said plans are already underway for future “Coffee with a Cop” events in 2023.

