ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Champaign Police invites community to ‘Coffee with a Cop’

By Noah Nelson
WCIA
WCIA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KDTSK_0jiP3Ch300

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Police Department is inviting the community to its fourth “Coffee with a Cop” event of 2022 on Thursday morning.

The event is part of a nationwide effort for police officers to connect more with their communities. Champaign Police held its most recent event in July .

New therapy and outreach “pawfficer” sworn in at Lincoln Land Community College

Community members have come to past “Coffee with a Cop” events to say hello or discuss concerns in their neighborhood. Joe Lamberson, Champaign Police Public Information Officer said the conversation always varies, and any subject matter is welcome.

“It is our most simple and straightforward community engagement event,” said Lamberson. “It is another way the officers can be available and easily accessible with the community.”

Students shop with a cop in Rantoul

Community members are invited to join officers for coffee from 8-10 a.m. on Dec. 15 at McDonald’s on 906 W. Bloomington Rd. Officers will buy coffee for everyone who attends.

Lamberson said plans are already underway for future “Coffee with a Cop” events in 2023.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAND TV

Decatur, Macon Co. police and first responders raise money for Salvation Army

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - First responders from Macon County and Decatur raised almost $18,000 for the Decatur Salvation Army. The fire departments, Decatur Police Department, and Macon County Sheriff Department rang bells for the Decatur Salvation Army on Dec 9 and 10 in front of both Walmart stores and Sam’s Club and online in Virtual Kettles.
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Champaign children ‘Shop with a Cop’ for Christmas

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — More than $20,000 was poured into the Champaign community on Wednesday when Champaign Police officers went shopping with children for Christmas. The shopping spree was the 20th annual “Shop with a Cop” event for the Champaign Police Department. This year’s edition saw 83 children receive $250 each to spend on Christmas […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Man accused of arson, burglary in connection to Champaign crime spree

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — We are learning new information all in connection to a Wednesday morning crime spree in Champaign.  We now know Tyler Faulkner, a 33-year-old, is connected to it. It involves his home, his father’s restaurant and more. The first crime scene was jarring with police in front of the Original Pancake House […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Decatur man arrested in deadly U.S. 36 hit-and-run

LONG CREEK, Ill. (WCIA) — A 61-year-old Decatur man has been arrested and charged in connection to a deadly hit-and-run incident that happened on U.S. Route 36 earlier this week. Carry Floyd is charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving a death, a Class 1 felony. He was arrested by agents of the […]
DECATUR, IL
WTWO/WAWV

UPDATE: Coroner identifies pedestrian killed on U.S. 36

Update 6:45 p.m. BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Coroner has released the identity of the pedestrian who was found dead on U.S. Route 36 Thursday morning. Coroner Michael Day identified the victim as Norman D. Nicholas, 59 of Decatur. An autopsy conducted in Bloomington on Thursday confirmed that Nicholas died from multiple blunt […]
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

Thieves steal from Toys for Tots trailer, ‘they knew what this was’

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign area Toys for Tots director was shocked and saddened Friday morning to discover thieves had stolen hundreds of toys and bikes from his trailer, all of which had been donated by the community. “Scumbags took Toys for Tots boxes. They took bikes,” Caesar Perez said. “They knew what this […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Student pleads guilty in connection to Urbana threats

URBANA, Ill., (WCIA) — More details are being released about the threatening emails an Urbana High School student sent to multiple staff members. Sargent Dave Roesch with Urbana Police said the 16-year-old female arrested on Nov. 30 plead guilty to disorderly conduct Tuesday night. She was a student at Urbana High School. Roesch said she […]
URBANA, IL
newschannel20.com

Popular Champaign breakfast restaurant broken into, closed for the day

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The Original Pancake House in Champaign is closed today following an overnight burglary. Champaign Police responded to a report of a break-in around 5 am at 1909 W. Springfield Ave on Wednesday. Police say they are working to determine whether anything was stolen. On the...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Community Counts: Angela’s Daycare & The PerryAyz Foundation

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Sicknesses and teacher shortages are some of the lingering effects of the pandemic. These days, certain services have elevated in demand for families as they try to overcome those challenges. One in particular has taken a hit in Rantoul, and that is childcare. Five daycare centers closed in the city, a […]
RANTOUL, IL
WCIA

Champaign Police investigating burglary at The Original Pancake House

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police responded to a report of a burglary at The Original Pancake House on Wednesday. Sgt. Bradley Krauel said police were dispatched at 5:16 a.m. Officers have since been processing the scene for evidence and are working to determine whether any property was taken in the incident. Anyone with information […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Police confirm 2 hurt in Champaign shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– Champaign Police Public Information Officer Joe Lamberson confirms two people were hurt in a shooting. It happened near the corner of Beardsley and Prospect Avenues around 8 p.m. Tuesday night. Police were searching through the yard of a house looking for evidence and placed markers on the ground. The Crime Scene Unit […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Second teen charged in connection to deadly Champaign shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County State’s Attorney’s Office has filed charges against a second teenager in connection to a shooting that left another teenager dead last month. Thomas Woodson, 16 of Urbana, was charged on Wednesday with six adult counts related to the death of 18-year-old Nizeri Carter on Nov. 4. Those counts […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Monticello Middle School gives back with cereal box challenge

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) – Monticello Middle School got the chance to give back by participating in a cereal box challenge. Students gathered different cereal boxes to stack and knock down in a domino effect. Sixth grade teacher Cindy Heiniger got the idea from another school. “This was one of...
MONTICELLO, IL
WAND TV

Local farmer in need of kidney

MASON CITY, Ill. (WAND) - Billboards scattered through Springfield, Decatur, Peoria, and Bloomington share the message of a local farmer's need for a kidney. As a fourth-generation farmer, Reid Bitner knows how to get a job done. Rarely asking for help, the father of 7 is the backbone of his family and the person everyone can count on.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

Rantoul schools help kids stay warm with donated winter gear

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill., (WCIA) — Most kids’ Christmas lists are filled with toys and games. But, at one school, those lists are more practical. They’re focused on staying warm, not on having fun. Kelly Mahoney, principal at Northview Elementary in Rantoul, said it’s heartbreaking when she hears about it in the hallways every day. This […]
RANTOUL, IL
WCIA

Champaign Police: Victims of Tuesday shooting released from hospital

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Police Department said the victims of a shooting Tuesday night will be ok. In a news release, officials said the victims, ages 48 and 28, were treated at the hospital for gunshot wounds to the legs, wounds that were not life-threatening. The victims have since been released. The two […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Santa trades sleigh for helicopter ahead of Decatur appearance

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Park District is welcoming Santa to town this weekend for a special appearance a week before Christmas. Except he won’t be arriving in his sleigh. He’s trading in his reindeer-powered sleigh for a diesel engine, human-piloted helicopter. The Park District will be flying Santa to four parks in its […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Decatur Police Department encourages safe driving during holiday season

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department is reminding motorists to drive safely during the holiday season. In partnership with the Illinois Department of Transportation, law enforcement across the state will increase enforcement efforts with their “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and“Drive High. Get a DUI.” traffic safety campaigns until Jan. 2. “We […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

WCIA

26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy