Read full article on original website
Related
Tibetan Mastiff Relentlessly Protects Elder Pack Leader From Other Wolves
When I think of Tibetan Mastiffs, I think of massive dogs that are really just big teddy bears. However, that’s not quite the case. Originally bred as guard dogs in the Himalayan Mountains, they grow to an average height of 26 to 30 inches and between 90 to 150 pounds as males, and 24 to 28 inches tall and 75 to 120 pounds as females.
California Man Discovers Mule Deer Buck Locked Up With A Dead Buck Ravaged By Coyotes
Last week, we shared a story on a Maine hunter who came across two trophy bucks with their antlers locked to each other. One was dead, while the other was still alive. Now, a similar situation has occurred again… only the dead one, was MUCH worse off…. According to...
20-month-old sheepdog named Casper fights off and kills 8 coyotes that attacked his flock, farmer says
A Georgia sheepdog is recovering at home after killing a pack of coyotes that attacked his owner's flock of sheep, farmer John Wierwiller said. Casper, a 20-month-old Great Pyrenees from Decatur, fought off a pack of coyotes who were threatening John Wierwiller's sheep farm, he said. The fight lasted longer than half an hour, left eight coyotes dead and bloodied Casper, with skin and part of his tail torn off, Wierwiller told Atlanta's WAGA-TV.
a-z-animals.com
Coyote Goes Full Send and Cliff Jumps Into a Gorge
Coyotes have a creepy ability to climb. If you live in a residential area where coyotes have been spotted, you know the measures you have to take to protect any of your small pets. You know to keep your eye out for coyote scat. In this video, there are people traveling on water and there is a near-vertical cliff face on the right-hand side.
Colorado Man Finds Whole Family Of Mountain Lions On His Porch
Mountain lions are some of the most feared predators in our forest and there’s a good reason for it. They are trained killers who attack quickly using their leaping ability, speed and powerful bite to their advantage. They often take down their prey fast, grabbing onto their neck and holding their jaws tight until it’s all over.
Mule Deer Fights For Its Life Against A Pair Of Coyotes
Sometimes predators make me mad. I get it, they need to eat. But, can’t they just leave the deer for us?. I know, it sounds selfish. These animals have a much harder go of it than we do as people. They don’t have the access to food and basic needs like we do.
WATCH: Mountain Lion Scream Absolutely Terrifies Police Officer
Sure, we know that mountain lions can let out fierce roars. They can even channel some hardcore growls as an apex predator. But, did you know these wild animals can also let out a bone-chilling scream? Well, one officer learned this firsthand and we see his reaction to the horrifying sound in a chilling clip shared on the Outsider Twitter page.
Leggett: Alaska's killing of bears, wolves to protect moose and caribou a failed program
Alaska officials have announced they’ve completed a study of the impact on moose and caribou herds of a 40-year program of killing thousands of bears and wolves in a huge game management area. Interestingly, the state says they have no plans to stop the program of systematic killing of...
Coyote attacked 2-year-old girl in front of her house, security camera shows
A 2-year-old girl is recovering after being attacked by a coyote Friday afternoon in front of her house in a Los Angeles neighborhood, her father told CNN.
Idaho Mountain Lion Goes Full Send From The Top Of A Tree, Sticks The Landing Perfectly
I guess even wild cats land on their feet all the time. It makes sense a wild cat would be better at landing on their feet than most given that mountain lions love using trees to their advantage and would be prepared to fall a little farther than most creatures.
Northern Plains tribes bring back their wild 'relatives' — endangered foxes and ferrets
Native species such as swift foxes and black-footed ferrets wiped out from the Fort Belknap Indian Reservation in Montana are being reintroduced.
Protections sought for coyotes in Mexican wolf territory
Environmentalists want the U.S. government to list coyotes as endangered in parts of Arizona and New Mexico where the rarest subspecies of gray wolf in North America is found. A coalition of groups argue in a petition submitted Thursday to U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service that small statured Mexican gray wolves are often mistaken for coyotes and that protecting coyotes would in turn cut down on wolf deaths. Environmentalists say illegal killings are the leading cause of death for the endangered animals. The petition pointed to cases in which Mexican wolves have...
Children born today will see literally thousands of animals disappear in their lifetime, as global food webs collapse
Climate change is one of the main drivers of species loss globally. We know more plants and animals will die as heatwaves, bushfires, droughts and other natural disasters worsen. But to date, science has vastly underestimated the true toll climate change and habitat destruction will have on biodiversity. That’s because it has largely neglected to consider the extent of “co-extinctions”: when species go extinct because other species on which they depend die out. Our new research shows 10% of land animals could disappear from particular geographic areas by 2050, and almost 30% by 2100. This is more than double previous predictions. It...
WATCH: Bobcat Comes Out of Nowhere to Snag Squirrel in Snowy Backyard
Capturing Mother Nature at work, a camera caught a video of a bobcat coming out of nowhere to snag a squirrel in a snowy backyard. In the video, which was posted on Instagram, viewers can see the squirrel sitting on a patio railing when the bobcat came out of nowhere and pounced on it. The squirrel really didn’t see it coming. The feline snagged the small creature and ran off with it.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Pet Tales
Pet Tales: Pica the laidback cat is looking for a new home. Pica, a 5-year-old male cat, is available for adoption at the San Luis Obispo County Animal Services shelter in San Luis Obispo, California. The laidback kitty enjoys treats and being petted.
booktrib.com
In Haunting Wilderness Thriller, Most Dangerous Predator is Man
A Ghost of Caribou (William Morrow) is the third in a series of light-up-the-night/edge-of-your-seat suspenseful wilderness thrillers written by Alice Henderson featuring wildlife biologist Dr. Alex Carter. It is most definitely not a cozy mystery. It may well keep you awake at night with your lights blazing!. Many of us...
Two cubs born to rare species of bear at National Zoo
The Smithsonian National Zoo just got a little more crowded following the birth of two bear cubs to a bear named on the vulnerable species list, the zoo announced.
Comments / 0