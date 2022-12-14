Read full article on original website
Glock switch, drug investigation leads to charges against 11 Michigan men; 1 suspect still on the run
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - A multi-state investigation involving drugs and switches that turn handguns into automatic weapons led to charges against 11 Michigan men. Five of the men were arrested Thursday when about 200 law enforcement officers conducted search warrants in Benton Harbor, Grand Rapids, and St. Joseph, Mich., as well as Port St. Lucie, Fla. Fiver others were already in custody, and one man is still on the run.
Jury awards $6.4 million to family of man found unresponsive at Kent County Jail
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A federal jury has awarded $6.4 million to the family of a man who died in 2018 after being found unresponsive in the Kent County Jail. Lawyers for the family of Wade Jones say he was not properly treated for alcohol withdrawal and contracted jail nursing staff failed to get him help in time.
Shooting near Southside neighborhood, no suspects
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Neighbors in the Kalamazoo community were quiet Thursday, after shots were heard in the Southside neighborhood. Kalamazoo Public Safety officers responded to a shooting near the intersection of Burr Oak Street and South Rose Street around 7:45 p.m. School: Kalamazoo Public Schools cancels bus routes for...
Concern mounts over missing mother of 8 in West Michigan
Family and friends of a West Michigan mother of eight are growing increasingly concerned after she went missing almost a week ago and her car was found abandoned.
FOX 17 obtains internal documents in KDPS police chief investigation
Nearly four months ago, Kalamazoo Public Safety Chief Vernon Coakley was placed on administrative leave, due to harassment allegations.
Police: No explanation for disappearance of Portage mom of 8
Police are growing increasingly worried as they search for a mother of eight who has been missing since Saturday.
11 charged in ring involving gun switches
An investigation with several law enforcement agencies across Michigan led to almost a dozen individuals being charged Thursday morning with various felonies.
Suspect sought in Wyoming armed robbery at Family Dollar
WYOMING, Mich. — Police in Wyoming are searching for a suspect in a recent armed robbery. The Wyoming Department of Public Safety says the incident happened at the Family Dollar on 44th Street. We’re told a knife was involved. No injuries were reported. The suspect is described as...
Suspected serial killer charged with 2005 Battle Creek murder
A man has been extradited to Michigan from Pennsylvania to face charges for the murder of a woman who went missing from Battle Creek in 2005.
Fire Marshal to investigate suspicious fire, officers say
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The back of a home near N Rose Street in Kalamazoo was engulfed with a heavy fire Wednesday around 11 p.m., according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Once officers were on scene, the fire was under control within 10 minutes and the fire was...
Schurr trial gets March start date
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A trial date has been set in the murder case against former Grand Rapids Police officer Christopher Schurr. During a status conference Wednesday, a judge selected March 13 as the start date for the trial. This comes after an October preliminary hearing that ordered Schurr to stand trial for the killing of Patrick Lyoya.
Report: Brann’s liquor license suspended after deadly crash
The Brann’s Steakhouse near Holland had its liquor license suspended for two weeks, with the state saying it overserved a man charged with causing a deadly crash, the Holland Sentinel reports. (Dec. 14, 2022) Report: Brann’s liquor license suspended after deadly …. The Brann’s Steakhouse near Holland had...
Belt-whipping judicial candidate caught on tape admits guilt — it may not stay on his record
Whipping his girlfriend with a belt may have cost Jason Kolkema an election, but it likely won't cost him his freedom — and his crime could get erased from his record altogether. The failed judicial candidate from Muskegon who was captured on video over the summer swinging his belt during an argument with...
Family Dollar robbed at knifepoint in Wyoming
No one was hurt when a Family Dollar store in Wyoming was robbed at knifepoint Thursday morning, police said.
West Michigan substitute teacher sentenced for accosting children
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A substitute teacher has been sentenced after pleading guilty to soliciting nude photos from minors. A Kent County judge tells FOX 17 Brett Wardrop entered a guilty plea on Sept. 29, during which he confessed to accosting children for immoral purposes and for using a computer to commit a crime.
Grand Rapids man faces 40 years in prison for $170,000 COVID-19 relief scheme
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids man could spend a maximum of 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to bank fraud and money laundering in a Paycheck Protection Program scheme, U.S. Attorney Mark Totten announced Thursday. In July 2020, Kurtis VanderMolen, 50, submitted a Paycheck Protection Program...
Two charged for string of armed robberies in Grand Rapids
A search warrant uncovered crucial evidence, police say, for the crimes in Grand Rapids. But evidence also pointed to crimes in other jurisdictions as well.
Grand Rapids man pleads guilty to bank fraud, money laundering
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids man has pleaded guilty to money laundering and bank fraud. Kurtis James VanderMolen, 50, fraudulently obtained approximately $170,000 in loans from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). Officials say VanderMolen fabricated a company called Breakout Strategies Corporation to receive the loans. VanderMolen submitted...
Grand Rapids police find similarities in many armed robberies from late November
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For about a week in late November, the Grand Rapids Police Department received reports of multiple armed robberies that shared some similarities, police said. Five armed robberies happened between Nov. 23 and Nov. 30 throughout the city, according to the department. After an investigation, the...
You Could Go to Jail For Being Annoying in Grand Rapids, Michigan
How would you enforce the 'annoying' law? Asking for a co-worker. Laws have been a thing for a long time. In fact, the first known laws were said to be written in 1792 B.C. according to Civics and Citizenship Education. Laws in Grand Rapids haven't been around for quite that long as it became a city with a Government in 1850 A.D.
