Grand Rapids, MI

fox2detroit.com

Glock switch, drug investigation leads to charges against 11 Michigan men; 1 suspect still on the run

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - A multi-state investigation involving drugs and switches that turn handguns into automatic weapons led to charges against 11 Michigan men. Five of the men were arrested Thursday when about 200 law enforcement officers conducted search warrants in Benton Harbor, Grand Rapids, and St. Joseph, Mich., as well as Port St. Lucie, Fla. Fiver others were already in custody, and one man is still on the run.
BENTON HARBOR, MI
WWMTCw

Shooting near Southside neighborhood, no suspects

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Neighbors in the Kalamazoo community were quiet Thursday, after shots were heard in the Southside neighborhood. Kalamazoo Public Safety officers responded to a shooting near the intersection of Burr Oak Street and South Rose Street around 7:45 p.m. School: Kalamazoo Public Schools cancels bus routes for...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Fox17

Suspect sought in Wyoming armed robbery at Family Dollar

WYOMING, Mich. — Police in Wyoming are searching for a suspect in a recent armed robbery. The Wyoming Department of Public Safety says the incident happened at the Family Dollar on 44th Street. We’re told a knife was involved. No injuries were reported. The suspect is described as...
WYOMING, MI
WWMT

Fire Marshal to investigate suspicious fire, officers say

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The back of a home near N Rose Street in Kalamazoo was engulfed with a heavy fire Wednesday around 11 p.m., according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Once officers were on scene, the fire was under control within 10 minutes and the fire was...
KALAMAZOO, MI
UPMATTERS

Schurr trial gets March start date

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A trial date has been set in the murder case against former Grand Rapids Police officer Christopher Schurr. During a status conference Wednesday, a judge selected March 13 as the start date for the trial. This comes after an October preliminary hearing that ordered Schurr to stand trial for the killing of Patrick Lyoya.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Report: Brann’s liquor license suspended after deadly crash

The Brann’s Steakhouse near Holland had its liquor license suspended for two weeks, with the state saying it overserved a man charged with causing a deadly crash, the Holland Sentinel reports. (Dec. 14, 2022) Report: Brann’s liquor license suspended after deadly …. The Brann’s Steakhouse near Holland had...
HOLLAND, MI
Fox17

West Michigan substitute teacher sentenced for accosting children

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A substitute teacher has been sentenced after pleading guilty to soliciting nude photos from minors. A Kent County judge tells FOX 17 Brett Wardrop entered a guilty plea on Sept. 29, during which he confessed to accosting children for immoral purposes and for using a computer to commit a crime.
KENT COUNTY, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Grand Rapids man pleads guilty to bank fraud, money laundering

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids man has pleaded guilty to money laundering and bank fraud. Kurtis James VanderMolen, 50, fraudulently obtained approximately $170,000 in loans from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). Officials say VanderMolen fabricated a company called Breakout Strategies Corporation to receive the loans. VanderMolen submitted...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

