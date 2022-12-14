ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

GM Causes a Big Splash

General Motors has just made a promise that sounds like a feat. The ambitions of the Detroit giant in the electric vehicle segment are known. And for those who had doubts, they should look at the portfolio of the four brands of the group. With the exception of Buick, GM's three other brands -- Chevrolet, Cadillac and GMC -- offer electric models and will expand their lineups in the coming months.
fordauthority.com

Ford Ranger Ranked Eighth In 2022 Made In America Auto Index

Back in 2020, the Ford Ranger topped Cars.com’s American-Made Index, which ranks new vehicles based on their location of final assembly, percentage of U.S. and Canadian parts, country of origin for available engines, country of origin for available transmissions, and U.S. manufacturing employees relative to the automaker’s footprint. Now, the Kogod School of Business’ 2022 Made in America Auto Index has been released, and the Ford Ranger didn’t fare quite as well this time around, finishing eighth, a little behind this year’s top vehicle, the Lincoln Corsair.
MICHIGAN STATE
gmauthority.com

Hybrid Vehicles Unnecessary On Path To EV-Only Future, Says Mark Reuss

As electric vehicles become more commonplace across the automotive landscape, questions abound over the right direction in which automakers should progress the technology. According to GM President Mark Reuss, the best way to make the transition is to completely bypass hybrid vehicles, and bring EV models directly to market instead.
gmauthority.com

Michigan Approves Lear Plant Construction To Provide GM With Battery Disconnect Units

Lear Corporation is set to construct a new facility in Independence Township, Michigan. The new facility will supply GM with battery disconnect units for use in future GM EVs. Late this past October, Lear Corporation announced that had been selected as the exclusive supplier of battery disconnect units for new GM Ultium-based full-size SUVs and trucks through the 2030 calendar year. The selection expands on Lear’s existing business with GM, and represents the largest single electrification platform win for the company’s E-Systems division. Lear currently makes the majority of its annual revenue by supplying seats.
INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ
nextbigfuture.com

Tesla Semi and Torque Technology is Killer for Entire $2 Trillion Truck Industry

The Tesla Semi is a category killer for the entire trucking category. Tesla has exclusively solved the issue of efficient torque when towing heavy leads. Large pickup trucks like the diesel F150 drop from 20 mpg down to 9 mpg when they are towing over 3 tons. The diesel Semi weighs about 24000 pounds and the trailer holding the payload weighs about 10,000 pounds. This means the max weight of 80,000 pounds on US highways leaves about 36,000 pounds (18 tons) for payload. The diesel semi drops to 7 mpg with heavy loads.
MotorAuthority

2023 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT2, Fisker Ronin: Car News Headlines

Mercedes-Benz AMG has launched a new race car based on its GT sports car, designed for GT2 competition. The car will be aimed primarily at teams competing in the SRO-sanctioned GT2 European Series, whose highlight is the 24 Hours of Spa. Fisker in November finally started production of its handsome...
torquenews.com

Goodyear Introduces Two New Tires To Its Wrangler Line

Goodyear has two new Wrangler tires heading into 2023 that owners of Trucks and SUVs should take note of. Goodyear has two new Wrangler Tire models just coming to market. The new Wrangler Workhorse HT tire from Goodyear is engineered to deliver dependable all-season traction. Goodyear says that the Wrangler Workhorse HT provides a smooth, confident ride and the strength to go the extra mile through snow, rain, sleet, or shine. 
Reuters

GM CEO sees U.S. new-car sales rebounding in 2023

DETROIT, Dec 8 (Reuters) - General Motors Co (GM.N) Chief Executive Mary Barra said on Thursday demand for the American automaker's vehicles remains strong and it expects U.S. new-vehicle sales to rebound next year.
gmauthority.com

GM’s All-New Wuling Air EV Officially Launches In China

Six months after the world debut of the all-new Wuling Air EV in Indonesia, SAIC-GM-Wuling has just officially launched the first zero-emission vehicle of Wuling‘s global strategy in the local market of China. General Motors’ second joint venture in China launched the all-new Wuling Air EV to expand its...
dallasexpress.com

Ford Recalls over 634,000 SUVs Worldwide

Ford is recalling over 634,000 SUVs worldwide due to increased fire risk from fuel injectors that may be cracked. When the engine runs, the potential cracks can allow fuel or fuel vapors to accumulate on or near hot surfaces and potentially ignite a fire underneath the hood. Ford Motor Company...
torquenews.com

Consumer Reports' Most Discounted New Cars and Trucks This Winter

Here’s Consumer Reports’ most recent selections this month of 10 new vehicle models that includes two full-sized trucks which right now are now selling anywhere between 2% to 8% below their MSRP sticker values. New Car Deals 2%-8% Below MSRP. To help car buyers stay on top of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy