clarksvillenow.com
Best Christmas lights in Clarksville: Here’s your map for a tour of holiday displays
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – It’s a great weekend to drive around town enjoying the best Christmas lights, and we have a map for that!. Each year, Clarksville Now presents Christmas in Clarksville, an interactive map showing addresses and photos of the best light displays around town, along with notes on tuning in when there’s music to go with them.
Santa Claus will make the rounds Sunday on Hopkinsville fire trucks
Hopkinsville firefighters, police officers and recreation staffers will usher Santa Claus around town beginning at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, for the third annual Santa Claus is Coming to Hoptown. The event inspired by the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 — when many families couldn’t get out and about with their...
WSMV
Nashville Humane Association looking for foster families to host pets during Christmas holiday
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Humane Association is looking for foster families for its pets for the Christmas holiday. “We would love to celebrate by making sure that each and every dog and cat has a loving home for the holiday,” the Nashville Humane Association said in a statement. “So, after several super Christmas past successful years, we are hoping to once again create a merry and bright silent night here at NHA.”
clarksvillenow.com
Youth engagement service brings Christmas cheer to assisted living center
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Clarksville youth made sure that the seniors of Dogwood Assisted Living were loved, happy and full of joy this holiday season. Many of the seniors did not have anyone besides the youth of Clarksville to visit them.
clarksvillenow.com
Thanks to generous community, 5 Star Media Group Toy Drive collects 2,100 gifts
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The spirit of Christmas was felt all across Clarksville, Fort Campbell and Hopkinsville, as about 2,100 toys were donated through this year’s 5 Star Media Group Toy Drive. Along with donated toys, more than $3,000 in monetary donations was collected, which was used...
clarksvillenow.com
Clarksville YMCA brings Christmas cheer to St. Bethlehem students | PHOTOS
CLARKSVILLE, TN – As part of the Clarksville YMCA’s child care programs in 18 Clarksville-Montgomery schools, YMCA volunteers created an extra special experience to celebrate Christmas with the children at St. Bethlehem Elementary School, which houses one of the YMCA’s childcare sites. Wednesday afternoon, Clarksville YMCA Board...
clarksvillenow.com
Beachaven Winery hosts holiday Chamber Business After Hours | PHOTOS
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated the holidays Thursday at Beachaven Vineyards & Winery, the host of the chamber’s Business After Hours. Guests enjoyed food, Beachaven wine, and networking with fellow business members for the last Business After Hours of 2022. The...
WBKO
Bowling Green laundromat ”Wishy Washy,” forced to move due to tornado damage
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Following a year of functioning with boarded windows, Bowling Green’s “Wishy Washy” laundromat and its crew are finally moving to a new location. The store had been planted in the same location since the 1970′s, but the December 2021 tornado took just...
WSMV
WATCH: Coyote, opossum share meal on Nashville patio
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A coyote was caught on camera while making a stop at a home in the Whitland neighborhood over the weekend. In the surveillance video, an opossum can be seen enjoying a late-night snack. A coyote then appears on camera, walks toward the opossum, and joins it.
clarksvillenow.com
Nitaya Markert
Nitaya Lily Markert age 75, of Clarksville, TN passed away Friday, December 16, 2022. No services are planned at this time. Nitaya’s remains will be reunited with her late husband, Dennis, at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Nitaya entered this life on March 2, 1947, in Thailand. She loved animals,...
There's A Calming Salt Cave In Tennessee & You Can Relax Inside Of It For Only $30
When life's daily stressors get to be too much, sometimes you just have to find a good way to relax. Spa treatments are an ideal way to kick your feet up and just forget about the real world for a little while. One place where you can definitely find that...
clarksvillenow.com
American Legion reaching out to Clarksville veterans through buddy checks
CLARKSVILLE, TN – American Legion CSM Gary W. Crisp Post 289 in Clarksville is conducting buddy checks for veterans and their families from Dec. 15 through Dec. 30, to assist them and provide a friendly voice during potentially difficult times. Post 289 has a team of volunteer members who...
clarksvillenow.com
Diane Cobb
Diane Cobb, age 71, of Clarksville, TN passed away Friday, December 16, 2022, at Tennova Healthcare. The family will receive friends on Saturday, December 17, 2022, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. Diane entered this life on April 6, 1951, in Okaloosa County, Florida...
clarksvillenow.com
Strawberry Alley Ale Works, The Mailroom give $7,700 donation to Imagination Library
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Strawberry Alley Ale Works and The Mailroom hope to cook up a love of reading in area children through their partnership with Imagination Library of Montgomery County. Their made-from-scratch meals, craft brews, and draft cocktails pair best with a side of charitable giving, and November was dedicated for just that. Throughout the entire month, a portion of food sales and contributions from restaurant guests resulted in over $7,700 raised for the local Imagination Library chapter.
wbtw.com
‘They could be hiding somewhere’: Tennessee family gives warning after finding squatter inside home
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A South Nashville family is still in shock after someone turned the family’s new residence into their own home. Metro Police responded to a report of a squatter at a home under construction, and he was found by the homeowners. For the past year,...
clarksvillenow.com
All about Ohana: Island Fin Poké in Clarksville serving up Hawaiian-style poké bowls | VIDEO
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – While finding a place to surf in Tennessee may prove challenging, finding a place to enjoy some Hawaiian-style cuisine is now a little easier thanks to the Bryant family. Clarksville’s Island Fin Poké Co. is owned by Jeff Bryant Jr., his wife Chelsea, and...
luxury-houses.net
This $4.85M Opulent Home in Nashville, TN Expertly Finished for Everything and Holidays
The Estate in Nashville is a luxurious home perfect for outdoor living and entertaining now available for sale. This home located at 3710 Woodlawn Dr, Nashville, Tennessee; offering 06 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 8,778 square feet of living spaces. Call Tony Carletello (615-405-7422) – Compass RE (615-475-5616) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Nashville.
WKRN
Clarksville grandmother details her DCS experience
After an audit involving the Department of Children's Services, a Clarksville woman -- whose grandson was found dead inside his mother's home this summer -- told News 2 she's seen some of these issues firsthand. Clarksville grandmother details her DCS experience. After an audit involving the Department of Children's Services,...
WSMV
Neighbors calling for change to Ashland City rock quarry
ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WSMV) - People who live close to a rock quarry on Highway 12S said their complaints about noise and damage to their homes have been ignored by city officials. The sign on the name of the business said Walker’s Quarry, but records show the quarry is owned...
clarksvillenow.com
Paying for Christmas: Finance expert in Clarksville shares tips on holiday spending
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Christmas Day is edging closer, and the race is on for many looking to snag their final Christmas gifts for friends and loved ones before the big day. While many might have saved up a decent-sized stash of cash, others may be scrambling to...
