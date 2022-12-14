Read full article on original website
Related
Psychic Who Predicted Pandemic Has 2023 Forecasts: King Charles Health Issues, Beyoncé Relationship Drama And More
Nicolas Aujula is a self-proclaimed psychic from London. He claims he predicted the health disaster in 2018, Donald Trump's election loss, and the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Now, he has some predictions for 2023.
TMZ.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note Alluding to Past Challenges
Stephen "tWitch" Boss left at least one clue as to what his struggles were leading up to his suicide -- it came in a note alluding to challenges he's faced in the past ... TMZ has learned. Law enforcement sources tell us tWitch's note, left at the scene of his...
Deceased father's girlfriend wants to be given most expensive items he left behind
A Pen Open On A Piece Of PaperPhoto byÁlvaro Serrano/UnsplashonUnsplash. When someone passes away without leaving something for their current partner, it's on whoever was left the belongings to give them to who they should go to. Sometimes two parties want the same items that were left behind which can turn into a messy situation.
TODAY.com
I met my birth son once, then he died. The man who adopted him helped me grieve
Candace Cahill is the author of the new memoir, "Goodbye Again," about losing her son twice. November is National Adoption Month. Below is a personal essay she wrote for TODAY about how her birth son's adoptive father helped her grieve after his passing. I met David through his words. Handwritten...
Packs of Homeless Dogs in Montana Need Our Help
Social media is a gem- if you use it wisely. With the age of the internet and social media at our finger tips, it’s easy to get lost in “the highlight reel” of people’s lives. But if we use social media to spread awareness and help others in need, it’s a great tool to get information. I was scrolling through Instagram and noticed photos of extremely skinny dogs eating a deer carcass. Gnarly... And sad.
Man reveals how easy life was for his grandmother: ‘Don’t let boomers lie to you’
A man’s Reddit post has gone viral after he shared a story about his grandmother and how easy her life was.In the popular Reddit forum, r/antiwork, user u/gregsw2000 recalled a conversation he had with his grandmother. He said she’s almost 90 and is a part of the “silent generation,” referring to people born between 1925 and 1945. The title of his post is labelled: “Don’t let boomers lie to you.”Although the man’s grandmother wasn’t a boomer herself, he noted that she officially joined the workforce in 1951 as “a payroll clerk”. He also claimed that she was an “old...
People Share How They Realized They Married The Wrong Person, And Hindsight Is Definitely 20/20
"After we were married, I would lay in bed and keep wishing I could 'go home.'"
I worked from the beach in Mexico for a week without telling my boss. I thought it would be easy.
"Remote work makes anything seem possible," a worker who went on a secret vacation told Insider. "But the reality is, you can't work from anywhere."
My Foster Dad is Jealous Of My Boyfriend ‘No Man Is Good Enough For You Except Me’
This is a nonfiction piece based on genuine events as given to me by a family friend who was present at the time; it is used with permission. Some tales are not meant to be revealed; if I open my mouth to tell you how many things I have heard as a journalist, you will be astounded; some are not published because the individuals wish to keep it a secret; and many are not published because it may cause dread in the lives of many people.
Woman Backed for Refusing to Take Teen Nephew on a Family Break
"My sister seems to think that because I am his aunt I have to pay for everything," she wrote on Mumsnet.
Best Life Hack for De-Icing Your Windshield in Montana Winters
Defrosting a windshield in Montana can be a challenging task. And it’s especially tough during the winter months when temperatures can drop well below freezing. We all want to see family and friends and may have to drive long distances to see them for the holidays. But icy windshields can be very dangerous and has lead to many deaths in the state of Montana.
American man killed on Tinder date in Colombia: They ‘chose money and greed over a single thought of my brother’s life’
The family of a California man have said that he was drugged, robbed, and killed after going on a Tinder date in Medellin, Colombia while travelling.The relatives of Paul Nguyen, 27, are now working to bring back his body. “He was just someone that I could always look up to,” Amy Nguyen told ABC7 of her older brother. “He was always the first person I would call if I needed something.”She said he was working as a contractor and was an avid traveller. “Every time he was back home he would always share the most fun stories of his...
I’m the Naughty Neighbor Over this Dog Debacle in Billings
I was the naughty neighbor on accident, I swear. I’ve lived in Billings for about 3 months now, and we just met our neighbors in the most organic way possible. But also, chaotic and awful. Our garage door opener has been a pill to deal with. It won’t shut all the way when we are leaving, and it’s become an issue as of this week.
ASK MOM: Son pits dad against mom, tries to get friends to ‘take sides’
THE PROBLEM: My middle son (he’s 9) has a habit of ‘playing both ends against the middle.’ What I mean is, he tries to get people on his side. Like, when I tell him he can’t do something, he’ll go tell his dad I said ‘no.’ Sometimes, his dad supports my decision, but other times, I get an earful from my husband about why I should say ‘yes.’ My husband will even overturn my decision on occasion, which I feel undermines my authority. We were in the car the other day and my son asked if he could play video games and I said: “Not now. Why don’t you look at the beautiful fall leaves for a while?” Then my son said: “Dad, can I?” And my husband said “Sure.” I know this is a parenting issue between us, but I see my son telling one friend what another said or trying to get one sibling to gang up with him against the other, so it’s not just with us. Any ideas?
BBC
Strep A: Parents say son misdiagnosed before death
The family of a boy who died of an invasive form of strep A have said they sought medical help three times before he was admitted to hospital. Jax Albert Jefferys, who attended Morelands Primary School in Waterlooville, Hampshire, died on 1 December, aged five. His family said they were...
My 39-year-old brother-in-law is dependent on his parents. What can we do?
My 39-year-old brother-in-law still lives with his parents, taking pocket money from them and allowing them to pay for everything for him (including business-class flights). He has never not lived with them; even when he was studying abroad at university, he lived in the family apartment that his parents paid for.
Man gets father kicked out of the house his grandfather owns
A Few Homes In A Nice NeighborhoodPhoto byDillon Kydd/UnsplashonUnsplash. When people go to college, they need a place to stay. A college student generally doesn't have a lot of money so staying with their parents may be one of their only options.
Next Avenue
Why People (Mistakenly) Assume I’m Retired
Some think I am the "right" age, others assume that is why I moved to Italy, a few presume that is why I stepped away from a senior job at big company. They're all wrong. The other day, my long-time friend and former colleague Ken claimed I had retired. This news came as a surprise to me.
Experts Say Montanan’s Should Stop Treating Their Pets Like People
As pet owners, we obviously love our dogs and cats. We buy them treats, groom them, schedule regular vet appointments, and love them to pieces. They are part of our family and it's always heartbreaking when they pass over the rainbow bridge. Should you stop treating them like humans?. One...
Healthline
Are Your Nightmares Actually Trying to Warn You About Something?
While no one is exactly sure why we have nightmares, research shows they’re more common in those with some mental health diagnoses such as post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Falling from a high place, being chased by a vicious animal, wandering around lost or helpless… what do all these things...
NewsTalk 95.5
Billings, MT
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
671K+
Views
ABOUT
NewsTalk 95.5 has the best news coverage for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0