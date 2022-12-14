ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Comments / 0

Related
TMZ.com

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note Alluding to Past Challenges

Stephen "tWitch" Boss left at least one clue as to what his struggles were leading up to his suicide -- it came in a note alluding to challenges he's faced in the past ... TMZ has learned. Law enforcement sources tell us tWitch's note, left at the scene of his...
NewsTalk 95.5

Packs of Homeless Dogs in Montana Need Our Help

Social media is a gem- if you use it wisely. With the age of the internet and social media at our finger tips, it’s easy to get lost in “the highlight reel” of people’s lives. But if we use social media to spread awareness and help others in need, it’s a great tool to get information. I was scrolling through Instagram and noticed photos of extremely skinny dogs eating a deer carcass. Gnarly... And sad.
MONTANA STATE
The Independent

Man reveals how easy life was for his grandmother: ‘Don’t let boomers lie to you’

A man’s Reddit post has gone viral after he shared a story about his grandmother and how easy her life was.In the popular Reddit forum, r/antiwork, user u/gregsw2000 recalled a conversation he had with his grandmother. He said she’s almost 90 and is a part of the “silent generation,” referring to people born between 1925 and 1945. The title of his post is labelled: “Don’t let boomers lie to you.”Although the man’s grandmother wasn’t a boomer herself, he noted that she officially joined the workforce in 1951 as “a payroll clerk”. He also claimed that she was an “old...
Anthony James

My Foster Dad is Jealous Of My Boyfriend ‘No Man Is Good Enough For You Except Me’

This is a nonfiction piece based on genuine events as given to me by a family friend who was present at the time; it is used with permission. Some tales are not meant to be revealed; if I open my mouth to tell you how many things I have heard as a journalist, you will be astounded; some are not published because the individuals wish to keep it a secret; and many are not published because it may cause dread in the lives of many people.
NewsTalk 95.5

Best Life Hack for De-Icing Your Windshield in Montana Winters

Defrosting a windshield in Montana can be a challenging task. And it’s especially tough during the winter months when temperatures can drop well below freezing. We all want to see family and friends and may have to drive long distances to see them for the holidays. But icy windshields can be very dangerous and has lead to many deaths in the state of Montana.
MONTANA STATE
The Independent

American man killed on Tinder date in Colombia: They ‘chose money and greed over a single thought of my brother’s life’

The family of a California man have said that he was drugged, robbed, and killed after going on a Tinder date in Medellin, Colombia while travelling.The relatives of Paul Nguyen, 27, are now working to bring back his body. “He was just someone that I could always look up to,” Amy Nguyen told ABC7 of her older brother. “He was always the first person I would call if I needed something.”She said he was working as a contractor and was an avid traveller. “Every time he was back home he would always share the most fun stories of his...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NewsTalk 95.5

I’m the Naughty Neighbor Over this Dog Debacle in Billings

I was the naughty neighbor on accident, I swear. I’ve lived in Billings for about 3 months now, and we just met our neighbors in the most organic way possible. But also, chaotic and awful. Our garage door opener has been a pill to deal with. It won’t shut all the way when we are leaving, and it’s become an issue as of this week.
BILLINGS, MT
Fredericksburg Parent and Family

ASK MOM: Son pits dad against mom, tries to get friends to ‘take sides’

THE PROBLEM: My middle son (he’s 9) has a habit of ‘playing both ends against the middle.’ What I mean is, he tries to get people on his side. Like, when I tell him he can’t do something, he’ll go tell his dad I said ‘no.’ Sometimes, his dad supports my decision, but other times, I get an earful from my husband about why I should say ‘yes.’ My husband will even overturn my decision on occasion, which I feel undermines my authority. We were in the car the other day and my son asked if he could play video games and I said: “Not now. Why don’t you look at the beautiful fall leaves for a while?” Then my son said: “Dad, can I?” And my husband said “Sure.” I know this is a parenting issue between us, but I see my son telling one friend what another said or trying to get one sibling to gang up with him against the other, so it’s not just with us. Any ideas?
BBC

Strep A: Parents say son misdiagnosed before death

The family of a boy who died of an invasive form of strep A have said they sought medical help three times before he was admitted to hospital. Jax Albert Jefferys, who attended Morelands Primary School in Waterlooville, Hampshire, died on 1 December, aged five. His family said they were...
Next Avenue

Why People (Mistakenly) Assume I’m Retired

Some think I am the "right" age, others assume that is why I moved to Italy, a few presume that is why I stepped away from a senior job at big company. They're all wrong. The other day, my long-time friend and former colleague Ken claimed I had retired. This news came as a surprise to me.
Healthline

Are Your Nightmares Actually Trying to Warn You About Something?

While no one is exactly sure why we have nightmares, research shows they’re more common in those with some mental health diagnoses such as post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Falling from a high place, being chased by a vicious animal, wandering around lost or helpless… what do all these things...
NewsTalk 95.5

NewsTalk 95.5

Billings, MT
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
671K+
Views
ABOUT

NewsTalk 95.5 has the best news coverage for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy