CNBC
Feds charge 21 people in global crypto money laundering bust
The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Texas announced on Wednesday that it has charged 21 people in a massive transnational crypto money-laundering network. Law enforcement officials said that an annual flow of over $300 million in laundered transactions has been disrupted, along with the seizure and forfeiture of millions in cash and cryptocurrency.
abovethelaw.com
A Problematic Delay Between Wrongdoing And Consequences For Complex Financial Crimes
In early 2019, an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces investigation involving multiple law enforcement agencies caught a man named Gabriel Vasquez-Ruiz selling more than three pounds of methamphetamine to an undercover law enforcement agent. Agents continued building evidence in their investigation of the drug ring Vasquez-Ruiz was working with until December 16, 2020, when Vasquez-Ruiz was indicted along with 10 other people.
First openly transgender woman set to be executed in the U.S. asks for mercy
COLUMBIA, Mo. — The first openly transgender woman set to be executed in the U.S. is asking Missouri’s governor for mercy, citing mental health issues. Lawyers for Amber McLaughlin, now 49, on Monday asked Republican Gov. Mike Parson to spare her. McLaughlin was convicted of killing 45-year-old Beverly...
Houston Attorney Commits Suicide Before He Was To Stand Trial For Operating $225 Million Tax Evasion Scheme Involving America’s Richest Black Man, Robert Smith
A Houston-based tax attorney committed suicide on the eve of facing court on charges that he helped hide $225 million from the U.S. Internal Revenue Service in a corruption scandal involving Robert Smith, America's richest Black man.A judge presiding over the case — where Smith, the billionaire founder of private equity Vista Equity Partners, had turned government whistleblower — made the shocking announcement Monday.Carlos Kepke, 83, was charged with helping Smith conceal the fortune from the IRS.The lawyer’s unexplained death was announced in a San Francisco courtroom. Earlier today, it was revealed Kepke died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. As...
Banker convicted of helping Alex Murdaugh take clients' legal settlement money
Former Palmetto State Bank CEO Russell Laffitte has been found guilty of helping disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh take money from the legal settlements of clients.
South Carolina prosecutors reveal alleged motive in Murdaugh murder case
South Carolina prosecutors have put forth what they believe was Alex Murdaugh's motive for killing his wife and son.
Coroner in Idaho murders told Kaylee Goncalves’ teen sister horrifying details about her death, mother says
The coroner in charge of the University of Idaho student murders case has come under fire for allegedly relaying horror victims about the killings to victim Kaylee Goncalves’ teenage sister. Kaylee’s mother Kristi Goncalves shared her anguish over the case in an interview with the Today Show on Thursday, more than a month after her daughter was stabbed to death alongside friends Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin at an off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho, on 13 November. Ms Goncalves revealed that some of the most gruesome details the family knows about the case came from a conversation...
21 charged for roles in transnational fraud schemes that target the elderly
TYLER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Newly unsealed court documents reveal that 21 people have been charged for their roles in transnational money laundering networks that used cryptocurrency to launder millions of dollars stolen through scams that target elderly Americans. The operation, which is an organized multi-agency effort involving the Eastern District of Texas, the U.S. Secret Service's Dallas Field Office, and U.S. Postal Inspector Service, is being called "Crypto Runner." The multi-year operation is aimed at disrupting money laundering networks that take funds stolen from U.S. citizens through romance scams, phishing schemes, tech support scams, and other forms of fraud. These...
The sponsor of Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill was indicted on federal charges of money laundering and wire fraud related to COVID relief loans
Joe Harding "fraudulently obtained and attempted to obtain more than $150,000 in funds from the SBA," prosecutors alleged.
Idaho cops are 'confident' person in white Hyundai Elantra spotted near scene of brutal murders has 'critical information' on the case: Officers comb through database of 22,000 car owners
Idaho cops are 'confident' that that the white Hyundai Elantra that was spotted near the scene where four students were savagely murdered holds 'key' information in the case. Moscow Police Captain Roger Lanier said on Thursday they are sifting through a database of 22,000 registered white Hyundai Elantras that fit into their criteria that they are sorting through.
US News and World Report
Co-Founder of NFT Platform Blockparty Charged With Fraud
(Reuters) - The former chief technology officer of Blockparty was arrested on Wednesday after U.S. prosecutors alleged he stole more than $1 million in cash and cryptocurrency from the company, which operates a marketplace for non-fungible tokens. Rikesh Thapa, 28, of San Diego, California, co-founded the company in 2017 and...
Rudy’s ‘Russian Agent’ Pal Charged With Fraud Over Beverly Hills Condos
A Russian intelligence officer and former Giuliani associate was charged with seven counts of fraud, money laundering, and conspiracy on Wednesday over a parcel of Beverly Hills real estate. Andriy Derkach, a Kremlin-backed Ukrainian politician, allegedly purchased the properties despite prior sanctions imposed on the oligarch related to his interference in the 2020 election, when he helped peddle a conspiracy theory that it was Ukraine, not Russia, that meddled in the presidential election, according to the Justice Department. “The conduct of this Kremlin asset, who was sanctioned for trying to poison our democracy, has shown he is ready, willing, and capable of exploiting banking system in order to advance his illicit goals,” said United States Attorney Breon Peace. Beginning in 2013 and on the precipice of the 2014 Ukrainian Euromaidan Revolution, Derkach and a co-conspirator bought two luxury condominiums in Beverly Hills. “Attempting to enjoy the safety, security, and freedoms of an open society, while secretly working to undermine that very society, is a hypocrisy that runs through every sanctions charge announced by the Task Force,” said Task Force KleptoCapture Director Andrew C. Adams. Derkach is still at large, but if convicted, he faces up to 30 years imprisonment.
Florida Rep Responsible For 'Don't Say Gay' Bill Indicted On 6 Counts Of Fraud In Alleged COVID Relief Scheme Totaling $150K
Florida representative Joe Harding, who is known for his controversial "Don't Say Gay" bill, was indicted on six counts of fraud for allegedly obtaining and misusing $150,000 in COVID relief funds, RadarOnline.com has learned. Rep. Harding, 35, was accused of misusing funds obtained from two applications to the Small Business Administration's Economic Injury Disaster Loan program. The program was intended to provide economic relief to small businesses that risked closure and layoffs due to severe financial loss brought by the impact of the pandemic. In total, Harding was charged with six counts of fraud that included alleged money...
US continues to see an increase of violent crimes linked to vehicles with fake paper paper license plates
Thousands of violent crimes a year are tied to criminals with fake paper license plates, the state's Department of Motor Vehicles has stepped in to try and curb these numbers.
bitcoinist.com
Federal Prosecutors Investigate FTX Founder Bankman-Fried Over UST/Luna Collapse
While the crypto market still hasn’t fully digested the insolvency of FTX, U.S. federal prosecutors are investigating whether FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried played a role in the collapse of TerraUSD (UST) and Luna. The stablecoin UST lost its peg to $1 in May 2022, triggering the collapse of the...
Ex-Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin dodges serious bribery, wire fraud raps
Former Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin on Monday dodged serious bribery and fraud raps when a Manhattan judge dismissed three federal charges against him. Judge Paul Oetken ruled that prosecutors from the Southern District of New York failed to outline the explicit quid pro quo needed for bribery, honest services wire fraud and a related conspiracy charge brought in the April federal indictment against Benjamin. Benjamin will still face two counts of falsification of records, Oetken said. The falsification charges each carry a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. Prosecutors said later Monday that they will appeal Oetken’s ruling. Benjamin, a Harlem Democrat,...
Trump Organization companies found guilty on all charges in tax fraud trial in New York
A jury in New York has found two Trump Organization companies guilty on all charges of tax fraud and other crimes. The verdict on 17 criminal counts was announced in court Tuesday afternoon. The jury began Monday around noon, after testimony and closing arguments wrapped up in the six-week trial.
New Kraken CEO Says Alleged Fraud Was Committed at FTX
The incoming CEO of crypto exchange Kraken says FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is an alleged “fraudster.”. “We have information to know that fraud was committed there,” Dave Ripley told Bloomberg Television. “It’s going to take time for regulatory bodies and government to come into the fold.”
thecryptocurrencypost.net
Sam Bankman-Fried Is Being Investigated Over Terra Crash
It has been alleged that federal prosecutors in the United States have begun looking into whether or not the collapse of the Terra ecosystem was in fact brought on by market manipulation strategies used by the previous CEO of FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried. According to a report that was published on...
