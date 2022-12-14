Read full article on original website
What's Really Happening in the Peoria Real Estate Market?
This Town in Illinois Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States
4 Great Burger Places in Illinois
3 Great Seafood Places in Illinois
If you are a homeowner in Peoria Illinois, you likely already know just how amazing the past few years have been for our real estate market. Enjoying unprecedented increases in equity, homeowners today enjoy a unique advantage that can be leveraged toward their next major goals. While it's easy to read headlines about rising interest rates and a slowing housing market and feel daunted, with the right understanding of your position as a Peoria homeowner you will see just how strong your position actually is.
Central Illinois Proud
Love’s open location in Normal, Bojangles also open
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — There’s a new place for holiday travelers to stop in Bloomington-Normal right off the interstate. Love’s Truck Stops opened its newest location in Normal Thursday morning after an over year-long process to build the store. The over 14,000 square feet space is the first Love’s in Bloomington-Normal and the second in the county.
25newsnow.com
When it rains, it pours for drivers near Northwoods Mall
PEORIA (25 News Now) - As if the steady rain wasn’t enough Wednesday night, a water main break near Northwoods Mall in Peoria created even more of a mess for some drivers. The main break created a sinkhole on Teamster Drive near the Baymont Inn, and two cars drove through the water and hit the hole, said Sie Maroon of Peoria’s public works department.
Central Illinois Proud
East Bluff residents granted 30-day extension for eviction notices
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Residents facing eviction in Peoria’s East Bluff have been granted a brief reprieve. 3rd District Councilman Tim Riggenbach confirmed Friday morning that the council has worked out a 30-day extension with Darwin Homes. Darwin Homes sent eviction notices to dozens of month-to-month home renters...
Central Illinois Proud
Pekin hospital renovations light up the night
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD)– In Pekin, UnityPoint hospital’s renovations are full speed ahead going into the winter. According to a UnityPoint press release, the initial renovation included necessary maintenance to an over 100-year-old stone facade, new staining on the North Tower, and most recently 104 brand new, Lumen Pulse LED Exterior Lights were installed outside the building.
25newsnow.com
Boil order issued for area consisting of multiple Peoria hotels near I-74, War Memorial Dr.
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A boil order was issued to an area next to the Northwoods Mall as Illinois American Water crews worked to fix a water main break. The alert sent to four water customers shows a map that includes three hotels near the mall - the Baymont, Residence Inn and Courtyard.
25newsnow.com
Surprise evictions leaving East Bluff residents in the cold
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Some residents in Peoria’s East Bluff are racing against the clock. It’s not for holiday shopping needs, either, but something much more critical. In July, several renters were made aware that their landlord sold their homes to a company called Darwin Properties, based out of Texas. At first, everything continued as normal. Payments weren’t raised, issues were dealt with, and life continued on as normal. That was until a few weeks ago.
25newsnow.com
Fire officials bring attention to new smoke detector law
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Fire experts gathered at the Washington Fire department to raise awareness of a new law regarding smoke detectors in Illinois homes. Starting in 2023, Illinois residents will be required to have smoke detectors that are fit with ten-year sealed batteries. The push for the new law comes after some grim numbers from last year. Ninety-seven people died in residential fires across the state last year, and according to the Illinois Firefighters Association Government Affairs Director Margaret Vaughn, some of those deaths could have been prevented. “Nearly seventy percent of these deaths are occurring in homes without working smoke alarms.”
Central Illinois Proud
Children’s Home receives more than 50 bikes for Christmas
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Russell’s Cycling and Fitness in Washington delivered 62 bikes to the Children’s Home Association of Illinois (CHAIL) on Thursday, Dec. 15. This is the 16th year the store has had the opportunity to deliver bikes, and a majority of the bikes are fixed up by the shop and made into like-brand-new working bikes for the children.
Two-time Champion: Tunnel car wash company plans second Galesburg location
Champion Xpress Carwash, which operates an automated tunnel car wash on East Carl Sandburg Drive, plans to build a second Galesburg car wash on North Henderson Street. With 22 locations across New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Iowa and Illinois, Champion Xpress last week purchased the site of a former car wash at 1819 N. Henderson Street. Local developer Rob Benedict, who had plans to build his own tunnel car wash on site, sold the property for $1.45 million to Via Real Estate LLC (Champion Xpress) on Friday, Dec. 9.
25newsnow.com
560 Kids will now have food over winter break thanks to State Farm Employees
PEORIA (25 News Now) - In these boxes are 560 of these Hope Packs filled with food to give to kids in McLean County during their holiday winter break. “We know the need is there, especially around this time of year. The holidays season,” says Jerome Maddox, the Corporate Responsibility Analyst with State Farm.
Central Illinois Proud
Santa’s Station returns to Normal
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — This is the first year since COVID that the Town of Normal has hosted Santa’s Station. Throughout the month of December, children will get a chance to share their Christmas list with Ol’ Saint Nick. “So it’s just a joyous occasion especially after...
Central Illinois Proud
Need for food increases during holiday season
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The need for food never stops, especially during the holiday season. While giving back increases during the holidays, so does the need for food at your local food bank. “We’re seeing growth throughout the whole year, but definitely at the holidays you’ll see a lot...
fox32chicago.com
Truck makers Rivian, Lion call on Pritzker to move faster on phaseout of gas and diesel-fuel engines
CHICAGO - Two electric truck makers with Illinois operations are pressuring Gov. J.B. Pritzker to commit to more aggressive state policies that phase out large gas and diesel-engine vehicles. Rivian, with almost 6,000 employees in Normal, and Lion Electric, which is beginning to build electric school buses in Joliet, along...
Central Illinois Friends cuts the ribbon on new mobile health unit
PEOIRA, Ill. (WMBD) — A local non-profit is providing greater access to preventive health services. On Tuesday, Central Illinois Friends cut the ceremonial ribbon for their new mobile health unit, alongside Peoria Mayor Dr. Rita Ali and Police Chief Eric Echevarria. The organization provides free STI, STD, and HIV testing. Central Illinois Friends also offers […]
1470 WMBD
Pekin plans to sell acreage for new sports complex
PEKIN, Ill. — The City of Pekin is willing to sell some it’s property at a very cheap price – with the expectation a developer will build a sports complex. Monday night, Pekin City Council agreed to sell 70 acres of un-developed land for $100. The land...
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Peoria, IL
The city of Peoria was incorporated as a village in 1835 and is the oldest European settlement in Illinois. Cultural interests and the performing arts, as well as many registered historical places of interest, make Peoria a wonderful city to visit. After enjoying the Peoria Riverfront Museum or the Central...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Police issue traffic collision alert
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Peoria Police department issued a traffic collision alert on Thursday evening. According to a Peoria Police press release, anyone involved in vehicle crashes where no one is injured and all vehicles are drivable, should exchange information and report the accident in person to the Peoria Police Dept. at 600 SW Adams Street within 36 hours when the alert ends.
macaronikid.com
2022 Bloomington - Normal, IL Holiday and Christmas Light Displays
Every year my family likes to get in our pajamas, grab a thermos of hot cocoa and hop in the car. Our destination? Some of Bloomington - Normal, IL's very best holiday light displays. From Uptown Normal's festively lit-up trees and storefronts to twinkling local home displays (with a few set to music!) ... there's plenty to see!
Central Illinois Proud
Pet of the Week, December 14th
Max is a lop eared bunny and he’s around three years old. He had a family before going to the shelter so he’s already used to people. You can get more information on him and other animals with PCAPS and the Peoria Humane Society.
