PEORIA (25 News Now) - Fire experts gathered at the Washington Fire department to raise awareness of a new law regarding smoke detectors in Illinois homes. Starting in 2023, Illinois residents will be required to have smoke detectors that are fit with ten-year sealed batteries. The push for the new law comes after some grim numbers from last year. Ninety-seven people died in residential fires across the state last year, and according to the Illinois Firefighters Association Government Affairs Director Margaret Vaughn, some of those deaths could have been prevented. “Nearly seventy percent of these deaths are occurring in homes without working smoke alarms.”

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO