ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
NESN

This Former Patriots Receiver Says He’d Return If Tom Brady Called

Tom Brady has plenty of offensive weapons in Tampa Bay, but if he needed help, a former New England Patriots wide receiver would be ready to unretire to help him out. The Buccaneers have had a tough season so far, with inconsistencies on the offensive and defensive side of the ball leaving them far off from their dominance of the past two seasons. Brady hasn’t had all the help in the world but his play hasn’t been to his usual level either. The 45-year-old has thrown for 3,585 yards, 17 touchdowns and five interceptions. Not a bad season by any stretch, but not one that is the standard of Brady.
NBC Sports

Pats get great news at Friday practice ahead of Raiders showdown

TUCSON, Ariz. -- The Patriots got some excellent news on Friday afternoon. Particularly when it comes to their offense. And good news on that side of the ball has been hard to come by of late. Both Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) and Jakobi Meyers (concussion) returned to practice during New England's...
MassLive.com

Trent Brown has strong advice for Patriots rookie Cole Strange: ‘(Expletive) ‘em’

TUCSON, Ariz — Trent Brown knows Cole Strange is going to have a long NFL career. But lining up next to the rookie, Brown has seen how hard he can be on himself.. Strange was New England’s first-round pick last spring, and with that draft stock comes big expectations. So Brown — who is no stranger to lofty expectations — has tried to remind Strange to stay in the moment. He conveyed that message in amusing fashion after practicing at the University of Arizona on Wednesday afternoon.
MassLive.com

With injuries on offense, here are 5 receivers Patriots need to step up for Mac Jones

Mac Jones needs help. If he’s going to get it Sunday, it might have to come from an unlikely source. The Patriots are currently dealing with injuries to their leading rusher, Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle), leading receiver, Jakobi Meyers (concussion), and second leading receiver DeVante Parker (concussion). To add to that, Stevenson has the fourth most receiving yards on the Patriots.
FanSided

Patriots HC Bill Belichick attempts to recruit veteran All-Pro WR

The New England Patriots continue to grind it out this season and find ways to win games. However, this doesn’t mean there aren’t glaring issues within the Patriots’ offense. Second-year QB Mac Jones appears to be struggling far more than most expected. Now, many believe the struggles stem from the lack of experience of our play-caller Matt Patricia, however, many also think the lack of talent to throw to is playing a factor in Jones’s digression.
MassLive.com

Meet Patriots assistant DeMarcus Covington, one of the brightest coaches in NFL

FOXBOROUGH – Kim Dameron was surrounded by future NFL coaches. In 1996, he was hired to coach cornerbacks at the University of Cincinnati. That staff under Rick Minter was loaded. It had future Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh in charge of special teams. The defensive coordinator was future NFL head coach Rex Ryan. Future NFL defensive coordinator Don ‘Wink’ Martindale was the special teams/linebackers coach.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
MassLive.com

Patriots QB Mac Jones discusses going from Josh McDaniels to Matt Patricia, Joe Judge

TUCSON, Ariz. — As a rookie, Mac Jones was glued to the hip of Josh McDaniels. McDaniels was both New England’s quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator, so the two were always together as they worked to shepherd Jones into the NFL. Things went swimmingly, as Jones led the Patriots to the playoffs as a first-year quarterback and wound up in the Pro Bowl to boot.
ARIZONA STATE
NESN

Why Tedy Bruschi Was One Of Patriots’ ‘Most Unusual’ Draft Picks

TUCSON, Ariz. — When the New England Patriots walked into the Lowell-Stevens Football Facility at the University of Arizona this week, they were greeted by a permanent tribute to one of the greatest players in franchise history: Tedy Bruschi. Before Bruschi was a Super Bowl-winning linebacker and Patriots Hall...
TUCSON, AZ
MassLive.com

Keyshawn Johnson rips Patriots’ Mac Jones: ‘The quarterback isn’t that good’

Keyshawn Johnson isn’t a fan of Patriots quarterback Mac Jones. The three-time Pro Bowler receiver, who played in the NFL from 1996-2006, said he believes the Patriots’ issues on offense are due to their quarterback play. Speaking on his ESPN radio show, ‘Keyshawn, JWill & Mac,’ Johnson sounded off on Jones and took aim at anyone who believes the quarterback was Pro Bowl caliber.
MassLive.com

DraftKings Ohio promo code: Claim the $200 sign up offer Friday

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The race is on for the top Ohio sports betting apps, as the main players look to grow their user...
OHIO STATE
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
90K+
Followers
71K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy