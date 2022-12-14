Read full article on original website
Former Patriots WR: I’d play again if Tom Brady ‘summoned me out of retirement’
Danny Amendola says he’s happy being retired. But if Tom Brady came calling? The former New England Patriots receiver says he’d suit up one more time. The 37-year-old Amendola appeared on The Herd with Colin Cowherd this week to promote his appearance on the upcoming TV show, “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.”
This Former Patriots Receiver Says He’d Return If Tom Brady Called
Tom Brady has plenty of offensive weapons in Tampa Bay, but if he needed help, a former New England Patriots wide receiver would be ready to unretire to help him out. The Buccaneers have had a tough season so far, with inconsistencies on the offensive and defensive side of the ball leaving them far off from their dominance of the past two seasons. Brady hasn’t had all the help in the world but his play hasn’t been to his usual level either. The 45-year-old has thrown for 3,585 yards, 17 touchdowns and five interceptions. Not a bad season by any stretch, but not one that is the standard of Brady.
What ex-Patriots that Josh McDaniels brought to Raiders are saying about former team
There are a lot of former Patriots on the Las Vegas Raiders. That’ll happen when a coach leaves one NFL team and heads to another so it’s not a surprise to see several former Patriots following Josh McDaniels out west. There are nine former Patriots currently on the Raiders and it’s possible that several will be looking for some revenge on their former team.
Pats get great news at Friday practice ahead of Raiders showdown
TUCSON, Ariz. -- The Patriots got some excellent news on Friday afternoon. Particularly when it comes to their offense. And good news on that side of the ball has been hard to come by of late. Both Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) and Jakobi Meyers (concussion) returned to practice during New England's...
Trent Brown has strong advice for Patriots rookie Cole Strange: ‘(Expletive) ‘em’
TUCSON, Ariz — Trent Brown knows Cole Strange is going to have a long NFL career. But lining up next to the rookie, Brown has seen how hard he can be on himself.. Strange was New England’s first-round pick last spring, and with that draft stock comes big expectations. So Brown — who is no stranger to lofty expectations — has tried to remind Strange to stay in the moment. He conveyed that message in amusing fashion after practicing at the University of Arizona on Wednesday afternoon.
Danny Amendola explains what Josh McDaniels did that ‘can’t be replicated’ by Matt Patricia
Danny Amendola loves Matt Patricia. But the former New England Patriots receiver says that, when it comes to coaching offense, there are some things that Patricia’s predecessor did that are hard to replicate. Amendola appeared on The Herd with Colin Cowherd this week and discussed the current state of...
With injuries on offense, here are 5 receivers Patriots need to step up for Mac Jones
Mac Jones needs help. If he’s going to get it Sunday, it might have to come from an unlikely source. The Patriots are currently dealing with injuries to their leading rusher, Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle), leading receiver, Jakobi Meyers (concussion), and second leading receiver DeVante Parker (concussion). To add to that, Stevenson has the fourth most receiving yards on the Patriots.
Patriots HC Bill Belichick attempts to recruit veteran All-Pro WR
The New England Patriots continue to grind it out this season and find ways to win games. However, this doesn’t mean there aren’t glaring issues within the Patriots’ offense. Second-year QB Mac Jones appears to be struggling far more than most expected. Now, many believe the struggles stem from the lack of experience of our play-caller Matt Patricia, however, many also think the lack of talent to throw to is playing a factor in Jones’s digression.
Patriots rule 3 starters out, list Rhamondre Stevenson and 5 others as questionable
TUSCON, Ariz. — The Patriots could sport a few drastically different looks on Sunday afternoon in the desert; they have key game-time decisions that will alter the offense’s outlook. While DeVante Parker (head), Jalen Mills (groin) and Isaiah Wynn (foot) have all been ruled out, New England listed...
Meet Patriots assistant DeMarcus Covington, one of the brightest coaches in NFL
FOXBOROUGH – Kim Dameron was surrounded by future NFL coaches. In 1996, he was hired to coach cornerbacks at the University of Cincinnati. That staff under Rick Minter was loaded. It had future Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh in charge of special teams. The defensive coordinator was future NFL head coach Rex Ryan. Future NFL defensive coordinator Don ‘Wink’ Martindale was the special teams/linebackers coach.
Mac Jones has been one of the NFL’s best QBs since the Patriots bye week
Mac Jones looked different at the beginning of the 2022 NFL season. The quarterback struggled out of the gate. Jones threw 784 yards to go with two touchdowns and five interceptions in the first three games. Jones averaged 261.3 passing yards per game. He was 11th in the NFL in passing, but 27th in touchdowns and tied for first in interceptions.
What Virginia Tech legend Michael Vick told Will Watson after Springfield QB committed
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Following Springfield Central quarterback Will Watson’s verbal commitment to Virginia Tech, his cell phone exploded with texts and social media comments congratulating him on the decision. If you purchase a product...
Resurfaced Clip Confirmed Manning's Bill Belichick-Pamela Anderson Story
A resurfaced clip of former NFL long snapper David Binn shows him confirming a story involving his former girlfriend, Pamela Anderson, and New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick told by Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning earlier this week.
Zach Wilson back as Jets starting QB after Mike White not cleared by doctors
The roller coaster ride at quarterback continues for the New York Jets. On Friday, Jets coach Robert Saleh announced that second-year quarterback Zach Wilson will return as the starter this week against the Detroit Lions after doctors did not clear Mike White to play. White had participated in practice this...
How Pat McAfee helped bust Raiders for exploiting rules loophole for kickers (Anti-analysis)
Josh McDaniels and the Las Vegas Raiders were exploiting a tiny half-inch loophole in the rules to gain an advantage in the kicking game -- until the NFL banned it this week. Bill Belichick must be so proud -- or mad that he didn’t think of it first. Alas,...
Patriots QB Mac Jones discusses going from Josh McDaniels to Matt Patricia, Joe Judge
TUCSON, Ariz. — As a rookie, Mac Jones was glued to the hip of Josh McDaniels. McDaniels was both New England’s quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator, so the two were always together as they worked to shepherd Jones into the NFL. Things went swimmingly, as Jones led the Patriots to the playoffs as a first-year quarterback and wound up in the Pro Bowl to boot.
Why Tedy Bruschi Was One Of Patriots’ ‘Most Unusual’ Draft Picks
TUCSON, Ariz. — When the New England Patriots walked into the Lowell-Stevens Football Facility at the University of Arizona this week, they were greeted by a permanent tribute to one of the greatest players in franchise history: Tedy Bruschi. Before Bruschi was a Super Bowl-winning linebacker and Patriots Hall...
Keyshawn Johnson rips Patriots’ Mac Jones: ‘The quarterback isn’t that good’
Keyshawn Johnson isn’t a fan of Patriots quarterback Mac Jones. The three-time Pro Bowler receiver, who played in the NFL from 1996-2006, said he believes the Patriots’ issues on offense are due to their quarterback play. Speaking on his ESPN radio show, ‘Keyshawn, JWill & Mac,’ Johnson sounded off on Jones and took aim at anyone who believes the quarterback was Pro Bowl caliber.
Could ex-Patriots Tom Brady and Josh McDaniels reunite with Raiders (Mailbag)
We’re running a mailbag every week during the season. If you have questions on the Patriots, NFL, or want gripe about past answers, email cmason@masslive.com or tweet @bychrismason. Now let’s get to this week’s questions!. Chris, is Tom Brady likely to end up with the Raiders next...
DraftKings Ohio promo code: Claim the $200 sign up offer Friday
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The race is on for the top Ohio sports betting apps, as the main players look to grow their user...
