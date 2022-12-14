ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woburn, MA

Race in 2nd Essex District has ties to Woburn, Winchester and Burlington: Kassner now victorious over Mirra by one vote

By STAFF REPORTS
homenewshere.com
 2 days ago
homenewshere.com

Winn View Heights II 40B back in front of Burlington Select Board

BURLINGTON – A public hearing was opened this past Monday night regarding an age-restricted condo development under the 40B guidelines. In 2019, this same concept, called Winn View Heights II (the developer), earned unanimous approval from the Select Board for the 40B-centered development located at the rear of 35 Mountain Road. This is essentially an addition to the existing Winn View Heights on Richard Road, off Harriett Avenue.
BURLINGTON, MA
homenewshere.com

Reading awarded $250K for Walkers Brook Drive overhaul

BOSTON – House Minority Leader Bradley H. Jones, Jr. (R-North Reading), State Representative Richard M. Haggerty (D-Woburn) and State Senator Jason Lewis (D-Winchester) congratulated the Town of Reading on its receipt of a $250,000 state grant to help fund intersection improvements along the Walkers Brook Drive corridor. A total...
READING, MA
msonewsports.com

Wednesday, 12/14 – Salem Mayor Driscoll to Step Down 1/4 – Moulton Urges Support for Ukraine – Lynn Passes Affordable Housing Requirement

Weather – National Weather Service – Winds will be quite gusty starting tonight and continuing through the day on Wednesday into Wednesday night. Highs today 30s. BOOOMM … #thundersnow at Chatham early this Wednesday morning from 3:32 to 3:37 am! These scattered snow showers & squalls formed along the leading edge of a strong cold front. Behind the front, windy & much colder with wind chills in the single digits & teens.
SALEM, MA
homenewshere.com

Cummings Properties can proceed with Cabot Road addition

WOBURN - Able to incorporate the Conservation Commission’s feedback on the plan into the special permit conditions, the City Council recently sanctioned Cummings Properties’ plan to tack a 5,000 square foot addition onto a Cabot Road warehouse building. During the elected officials’ latest gathering in City Hall last...
WOBURN, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Here are some of the most extravagant Christmas lights displays in Massachusetts

With the holiday season in full swing, we asked Boston 25 viewers to share photos of Christmas lights displays in their neighborhood. Viewers from Walpole, Somerville, Mattapoisett, Shirley, Lowell, Jamaica Plain, Acushnet, Marshfield, Lunenburg, Belmont, Topsfield, New Hampshire, and many other communities in between submitted photos and videos of their own homes, as well as homes in their neighborhood.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
FraminghamSOURCE

Gov. Baker Nominates Jubinville as Clerk Magistrate of the Framingham District Court

FRAMINGHAM – Today, December 15, Governor Charlie Baker nominated Attorney Robert L. Jubinville as Clerk Magistrate of the Framingham District Court. “With the addition of Attorney Jubinville, Massachusetts will receive a well-qualified candidate for the judiciary,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “I am proud to submit his nomination to the Governor’s Council.”
FRAMINGHAM, MA
whdh.com

Weymouth man wins $1M Mass. lottery prize

BOSTON (WHDH) - Weymouth’s Edward Garrity scored a $1 million prize after playing the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$10,000,000 Bonus Wins” instant ticket game. Garrity opted for a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes), telling lottery officials he has plans to use some of the cash to buy a truck.
WEYMOUTH, MA
nbcboston.com

Parent Accused of Threatening School Superintendent in Concord, Mass.

A parent has been arrested in Concord, Massachusetts, after allegedly threatening the superintendent of schools. In a letter sent to the school community Wednesday, police said the parent made a specific threat against Dr. Laurie Hunter on Monday. Police were called in and that parent was arrested. The Middlesex County...
CONCORD, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston police locate 15-year-old girl last seen playing in basketball game

BOSTON — Boston police have cancelled the missing person alert for the 15-year-old girl who was last seen playing in a basketball game on Wednesday night. Jeyla Priscilla Monteiro, of Roxbury, was not seen since she appeared in a game at the Community Academy of Science and Health at 11 Charles Street in the Fields Corner area of Dorchester around 6 p.m., according to the Boston Police Department.
BOSTON, MA
territorysupply.com

8 Unique Places to Stay Near Boston When You Need to Get Away

Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. These unique places to stay near Boston are a worthy addition to any New England bucket list. Boston is a unique destination with plenty to offer...
BOSTON, MA
homenewshere.com

Young Winchester girl passes away from heart failure

WINCHESTER - Kelsey died. The young girl featured in a Middlesex East story back on Nov. 16 passed away from heart failure. The Winchester native, who grew up on Forest Street to John and Lisa (White) Corlito, had been struggling for a long while. She endured numerous surgeries over the...
WINCHESTER, MA
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

MassDOT Plans to Tweak Its Highway ‘Blunder’ in Back Bay

MassDOT recently committed to building two highway projects near Boston’s Kenmore Square that would scale down the convoluted tangle of highway ramps around Storrow Drive and the Fenway and make room for a partial restoration of the historic parklands that once joined the Back Bay Fens and the Charles River.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Dedham residents pack library meeting after Christmas tree controversy

DEDHAM - More than 100 Dedham neighbors spilled out the doorway at town hall, straining to hear the passionate public input on a debate now described as "unhinged." "Trying to take away a Christmas tree without even saying anything; without telling anybody about it. It rubbed people the wrong way," said neighbor Jeff MacDonald. Lisa Desmond supervises Dedham's Endicott library. She posted her disappointment on her personal Facebook December 2nd - after being instructed there would be no annual Christmas tree because it made people uncomfortable. Her friends' messages of support spiraled into a town wide social media storm...
DEDHAM, MA
WWLP

Some councilors balk at Amirault’s pardon bid

Frustration, skepticism, and decades of emotional pain filled a Governor's Council hearing room on Tuesday as members took up Gov. Charlie Baker's proposal to pardon two people convicted in the supercharged Fells Acre child sexual abuse case of the 1980s.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Baker withdraws pardon petition for Amiraults

BOSTON (WHDH) - A day after officials heard emotional testimony at a pardon hearing, Gov. Charlie Baker has withdrawn a pardon petition for two siblings previously convicted of sexually abusing children at a Malden day care. Gerald Amirault, his sister Cheryl Amirault LeFave, and their mother Violet Amirault, were convicted...
MALDEN, MA
whdh.com

$1M Powerball prize on ticket sold in Gloucester

GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - Valkyrie Nominee Trust of Quincy has claimed a $1 million Powerball prize after the first five numbers on its ticket matched those selected in the game’s June 18, 2022 drawing. The trust, represented by trustee David Spillane, claimed its $1 million prize (before taxes)...
GLOUCESTER, MA

