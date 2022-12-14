Race in 2nd Essex District has ties to Woburn, Winchester and Burlington: Kassner now victorious over Mirra by one vote

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The daughter of Haitian immigrants, Claudine Gay is appointed the first black president of Harvard UniversityAnita DurairajCambridge, MA
Boston Red Sox Make Trade For Much Needed PitchingOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Residents will decide how Somerville spends $1 million of its budget next yearThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Harvard University announces Claudine Gay as 1st Black president, 2nd womanB.R. ShenoyCambridge, MA
Tufts announces construction of new residence hallThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Related
homenewshere.com
Winn View Heights II 40B back in front of Burlington Select Board
BURLINGTON – A public hearing was opened this past Monday night regarding an age-restricted condo development under the 40B guidelines. In 2019, this same concept, called Winn View Heights II (the developer), earned unanimous approval from the Select Board for the 40B-centered development located at the rear of 35 Mountain Road. This is essentially an addition to the existing Winn View Heights on Richard Road, off Harriett Avenue.
homenewshere.com
Reading awarded $250K for Walkers Brook Drive overhaul
BOSTON – House Minority Leader Bradley H. Jones, Jr. (R-North Reading), State Representative Richard M. Haggerty (D-Woburn) and State Senator Jason Lewis (D-Winchester) congratulated the Town of Reading on its receipt of a $250,000 state grant to help fund intersection improvements along the Walkers Brook Drive corridor. A total...
msonewsports.com
Wednesday, 12/14 – Salem Mayor Driscoll to Step Down 1/4 – Moulton Urges Support for Ukraine – Lynn Passes Affordable Housing Requirement
Weather – National Weather Service – Winds will be quite gusty starting tonight and continuing through the day on Wednesday into Wednesday night. Highs today 30s. BOOOMM … #thundersnow at Chatham early this Wednesday morning from 3:32 to 3:37 am! These scattered snow showers & squalls formed along the leading edge of a strong cold front. Behind the front, windy & much colder with wind chills in the single digits & teens.
homenewshere.com
Cummings Properties can proceed with Cabot Road addition
WOBURN - Able to incorporate the Conservation Commission’s feedback on the plan into the special permit conditions, the City Council recently sanctioned Cummings Properties’ plan to tack a 5,000 square foot addition onto a Cabot Road warehouse building. During the elected officials’ latest gathering in City Hall last...
Here are some of the most extravagant Christmas lights displays in Massachusetts
With the holiday season in full swing, we asked Boston 25 viewers to share photos of Christmas lights displays in their neighborhood. Viewers from Walpole, Somerville, Mattapoisett, Shirley, Lowell, Jamaica Plain, Acushnet, Marshfield, Lunenburg, Belmont, Topsfield, New Hampshire, and many other communities in between submitted photos and videos of their own homes, as well as homes in their neighborhood.
Gov. Baker Nominates Jubinville as Clerk Magistrate of the Framingham District Court
FRAMINGHAM – Today, December 15, Governor Charlie Baker nominated Attorney Robert L. Jubinville as Clerk Magistrate of the Framingham District Court. “With the addition of Attorney Jubinville, Massachusetts will receive a well-qualified candidate for the judiciary,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “I am proud to submit his nomination to the Governor’s Council.”
whdh.com
Weymouth man wins $1M Mass. lottery prize
BOSTON (WHDH) - Weymouth’s Edward Garrity scored a $1 million prize after playing the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$10,000,000 Bonus Wins” instant ticket game. Garrity opted for a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes), telling lottery officials he has plans to use some of the cash to buy a truck.
Highway sign falls onto 93 North in Somerville, hits driver
A highway sign hanging over a major Boston roadway and hit a driver below on Friday morning. According to Massachusetts State Police, a 25-year-old Quincy was struck in her vehicle when the Green MassDOT sign toppled onto Route 93 North shortly after 9:00 a.m. The woman was not injured by...
nbcboston.com
Parent Accused of Threatening School Superintendent in Concord, Mass.
A parent has been arrested in Concord, Massachusetts, after allegedly threatening the superintendent of schools. In a letter sent to the school community Wednesday, police said the parent made a specific threat against Dr. Laurie Hunter on Monday. Police were called in and that parent was arrested. The Middlesex County...
Boston police locate 15-year-old girl last seen playing in basketball game
BOSTON — Boston police have cancelled the missing person alert for the 15-year-old girl who was last seen playing in a basketball game on Wednesday night. Jeyla Priscilla Monteiro, of Roxbury, was not seen since she appeared in a game at the Community Academy of Science and Health at 11 Charles Street in the Fields Corner area of Dorchester around 6 p.m., according to the Boston Police Department.
territorysupply.com
8 Unique Places to Stay Near Boston When You Need to Get Away
Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. These unique places to stay near Boston are a worthy addition to any New England bucket list. Boston is a unique destination with plenty to offer...
New developments look to bridge areas on either side of Mass. Pike
For the first time in decades, major air rights projects are underway in Boston. Back Bay and Fenway are two of Boston’s most vibrant, heavily trafficked neighborhoods. But for years, traveling between the two has not been easy for those on foot. Now, a series of developments are in...
homenewshere.com
Young Winchester girl passes away from heart failure
WINCHESTER - Kelsey died. The young girl featured in a Middlesex East story back on Nov. 16 passed away from heart failure. The Winchester native, who grew up on Forest Street to John and Lisa (White) Corlito, had been struggling for a long while. She endured numerous surgeries over the...
Webster couple who never returned home after stopping to ask for directions found in Connecticut
WEBSTER, Mass. — A missing Webster couple who set off a Silver Alert when they failed to return home after stopping to ask for directions on Tuesday was found safe in Connecticut overnight, officials said. Janusz and Stanislawa Melewski were last seen in Shrewsbury around 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
MassDOT Plans to Tweak Its Highway ‘Blunder’ in Back Bay
MassDOT recently committed to building two highway projects near Boston’s Kenmore Square that would scale down the convoluted tangle of highway ramps around Storrow Drive and the Fenway and make room for a partial restoration of the historic parklands that once joined the Back Bay Fens and the Charles River.
Dedham residents pack library meeting after Christmas tree controversy
DEDHAM - More than 100 Dedham neighbors spilled out the doorway at town hall, straining to hear the passionate public input on a debate now described as "unhinged." "Trying to take away a Christmas tree without even saying anything; without telling anybody about it. It rubbed people the wrong way," said neighbor Jeff MacDonald. Lisa Desmond supervises Dedham's Endicott library. She posted her disappointment on her personal Facebook December 2nd - after being instructed there would be no annual Christmas tree because it made people uncomfortable. Her friends' messages of support spiraled into a town wide social media storm...
Some councilors balk at Amirault’s pardon bid
Frustration, skepticism, and decades of emotional pain filled a Governor's Council hearing room on Tuesday as members took up Gov. Charlie Baker's proposal to pardon two people convicted in the supercharged Fells Acre child sexual abuse case of the 1980s.
Massachusetts residents slam library Christmas tree uproar at meeting: 'Why do you hate Christians?'
Jesse Watters highlighted several statements from members of the Dedham, Massachusetts, community in the wake of its Christmas controversy on "Jesse Watters Primetime."
whdh.com
Baker withdraws pardon petition for Amiraults
BOSTON (WHDH) - A day after officials heard emotional testimony at a pardon hearing, Gov. Charlie Baker has withdrawn a pardon petition for two siblings previously convicted of sexually abusing children at a Malden day care. Gerald Amirault, his sister Cheryl Amirault LeFave, and their mother Violet Amirault, were convicted...
whdh.com
$1M Powerball prize on ticket sold in Gloucester
GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - Valkyrie Nominee Trust of Quincy has claimed a $1 million Powerball prize after the first five numbers on its ticket matched those selected in the game’s June 18, 2022 drawing. The trust, represented by trustee David Spillane, claimed its $1 million prize (before taxes)...
Comments / 0