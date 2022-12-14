ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

These twin border towns are bracing for a migrant surge when the Title 42 Covid ban ends. The numbers are already rising.

By Gabe Gutierrez
NBC News
NBC News
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 73

PEACE BRO........
2d ago

Close the border, bolster border patrol with military and finish the wall! Halt all immigration to the U.S. completely!……The American people are not asking we are demanding…..

Reply(5)
55
Billie Herrod
2d ago

Americans should not be used and exposed to this reckless Government activity of open borders!! America is being destroyed as Our Congress does nothing but fatten their personal gains! Our Government is going against our Constitution with the open border and only bad policies will result from this criminal activity? Brace for the worse outcomes…as our economy plunges…

Reply(3)
42
Eagel
2d ago

And it’s all Joe Biden, and the Democrat party’s fault. They destroyed this country and now they want another $4 billion to pay for medical food and housing for illegals while our senior citizens homeless veterans are homeless suffer

Reply(3)
36
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sacramento

U.S. Border Patrol agent Raul Humberto Gonzalez, Jr. killed chasing migrants crossing border

MISSION, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - United States Border Patrol agent Raul Humberto Gonzalez, Jr. was killed in an ATV crash while chasing a group of migrants crossing the border near Mission.Agent Gonzalez was traveling at high speed on Dec. 7 when he crashed. The 38-year-old father of two was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.Gonzalez previously served with the United States Department of Homeland Security - Customs and Border Protection - United States Border Patrol for more than ten years. He was assigned to the Rio Grande Valley Sector McAllen Station. Republican Congresswoman Mayra Flores, who represents South Texas, tweeted a tribute to him.He is survived by his two children, father, grandmother, brother, aunts, uncles and girlfriend.
MISSION, TX
The US Sun

Horror after 14 border control officers die in major crisis for CBP agency ‘due to increased stress on the job’

FOURTEEN border control officers have tragically died during a major crisis for the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) "due to increased stress on the job," reports say. There is a growing concern after three more agents took their own lives in November, upping the total number of suicide deaths this year to the highest amount in a decade.
TEXAS STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

US air marshals prepared to ‘mutiny’ against Biden plan to leave 99% flights unguarded

Dozens of U.S. Air Marshals are prepared to defy the Biden administration’s latest border security plan, which entails leaving about 99 percent of commercial flights unprotected to instead back up overwhelmed U.S. Border Patrol agents. A career air marshal said plans to defy the Biden administration’s orders are approaching a “mutiny” by federal agents.
WASHINGTON STATE
Tom Handy

Migrants Attacked Customs and Border Patrol, and It Wasn't the First Time

On November 2, 2022, a U.S. Border Patrol agent was attacked by migrants. Migrants were attempting to cross the Texas-Mexican border and the Border Patrol fired back with pepper balls at the crowd along the El Paso border. Migrants are waiting in Mexico until Title 42 is lifted on December 20 after a federal judge declared disallowed the COVID era ruling.
EL PASO, TX
Odyssey

Amazing video shows one of the largest migrant crossings in El Paso last weekend

The migrant problem at the US border is a complex and multifaceted issue. It is primarily driven by people from Central American countries such as Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador, who are fleeing violence, poverty, and lack of economic opportunity. As a result, many of these migrants seek refuge in the United States, often making dangerous and illegal crossings that involve significant risk. These migrants are often detained by US border agents and face deportation. The US government has responded to the migrant problem by increasing border security, constructing fences and walls, and enacting stricter immigration laws. The issue has become increasingly controversial, with many arguing for more humane treatment of migrants, while others argue for stricter enforcement.
EL PASO, TX
New York Post

Fearing 14K migrants a day, Biden admin weighing rule to ban asylum seekers for 5 months: report

The Biden administration is reportedly weighing a new rule that would ban asylum seekers from entering the US illegally for five months amid fears that migrant border crossings will surge to 14,000 a day when Title 42 is lifted next week. The draft rule, which has been circulated within the White House, would apply to adults and families who enter the US illegally — as well as those who arrive at legal ports of entry without prior authorization, sources told Axios. No final decision has been made on whether to implement the rule, which would drastically limit a migrant’s ability...
Daily Mail

El Paso deputy city manager says he will never be ready for the end of Title 42 and there will be chaos with an influx of migrants

El Paso Deputy City Manager Mario D'Agostino told city leaders there is no way for their community to be prepared for the end of Title 42 come December 21. 'It's not a good state. I mean we could see up to thousands a day passing through our community,' said D'Agostino, who is in charge of the city's response to the migrant crisis.
EL PASO, TX
NBC News

NBC News

561K+
Followers
63K+
Post
364M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy