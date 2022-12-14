ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plumas County, CA

ABC10

Megaflood | California’s disaster in waiting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — When you think of California's climate, drought probably comes to mind first, but California has a long history of floods. Some floods were so punishing and relentless they crippled the state. New research indicates these "megafloods" are twice as likely in the future with a changing...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Santa Barbara Edhat

State Fish & Wildlife Seeks Public Comment on Bees

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) is seeking data and public comments on a petition to list the Crotch’s bumble bee, Franklin’s bumble bee, Suckley’s cuckoo bumble bee and western bumble bee under the California Endangered Species Act (CESA). The Crotch’s bumble bee (Bombus crotchii)...
CALIFORNIA STATE
mymotherlode.com

CAL Fire Releases Fire Hazard Severity Zone Map

Sonora, CA – CAL Fire wants the public’s feedback on its new Fire Hazard Severity Zone Map (FHSZ) that was just released and will also host 57 public hearings statewide. The last update to the map was in 2007. The new map reflects changes in fire hazards in unincorporated, rural areas. Overall, it shows increased fire hazards, reflecting California’s increase in wildfire occurrence and severity because of many factors, including a changing climate, according to CAL Fire.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KESQ News Channel 3

Several agencies coming together to restore Salton Sea

The "Imperial Streams Salton Sea Feasibility Cost-Share Agreement" is going to be signed today bringing together local, state, and federal agencies to conduct a feasibility study. The end goal is to restore the Salton Sea and its region. The feasibility study is going to be conducted by the United States Army Corps of Engineers with The post Several agencies coming together to restore Salton Sea appeared first on KESQ.
CALIFORNIA STATE
goldrushcam.com

CAL FIRE Releases Updated Fire Hazard Severity Zone Map for Public Comment, Will Host 57 Public Hearings Throughout California

After years of planning and collaboration with fire scientists, firefighters, stakeholders, and local community partners, the new map reflects changes in fire hazard in unincorporated, rural areas, as experienced in California over past years. December 15, 2022 - Sacramento – CAL FIRE - Office of the State Fire Marshal this...
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Is your home at higher risk for wildfires? California updates map for first time in 15 years

After 15 years, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection has updated its wildfire risk map, showing an increase in fire hazard in the state. The new Wildfire Hazard Severity Zone map updates fire hazards for unincorporated, rural areas of California — areas more susceptible to fires — and does not show wildfire risks for addresses in the city.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Plumas County News

Forest Service completes second day of pile burning

The Plumas National Forest reports a second day of successful pile burning just north of Quincy off of Highway 70. Seven acres were completed yesterday, with an additional 10 acres burned today. So thus far, 17 of the planned 20 acres have been addressed. There are no plans for additional...
QUINCY, CA
Sierra Sun

NV County supervisors recognize outgoing elected officials

TRUCKEE, Cali. — The Nevada County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, Dec. 13, recognized their colleagues, District 3 Supervisor Dan Miller, Auditor-Controller Marcia Salter, Assessor Sue Horne, and Clerk-Recorder/Registrar of Voters Greg Diaz, for their collective 120 years of public service, including 72 years at Nevada County. Supervisors also...
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
San Diego Channel

This crop could be a solution for farmers dealing with drought

For as easy as it can be to pass off rural places as disconnected from the day-to-day of big cities, Craig Reynolds can help people understand how close the link is between the dinner table and the fields of Yolo County, California. “We grow everything. We’re the world food basket,...
YOLO COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

California storms bring some improvement to drought conditions

California remains in the grip of a yearslong drought but recent storms have led to some improvement, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor's weekly report. The latest map issued Thursday showed some contraction in all categories of drought, including “exceptional” and “extreme,” compared to a week earlier. A year ago the two worst categories combined covered most of the state.
CALIFORNIA STATE
capitolweekly.net

Downsize this: California prisons to close and shrink

Under a 2022-23 state budget, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation is launching a process to close prisons and deactivate facilities within others. One on the chopping block is Chuckawalla Valley State Prison in Blythe, a city of 18,000, in eastern Riverside County, that is closing in March 2025.
BLYTHE, CA

