Related
Megaflood | California’s disaster in waiting
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — When you think of California's climate, drought probably comes to mind first, but California has a long history of floods. Some floods were so punishing and relentless they crippled the state. New research indicates these "megafloods" are twice as likely in the future with a changing...
Santa Barbara Edhat
State Fish & Wildlife Seeks Public Comment on Bees
The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) is seeking data and public comments on a petition to list the Crotch’s bumble bee, Franklin’s bumble bee, Suckley’s cuckoo bumble bee and western bumble bee under the California Endangered Species Act (CESA). The Crotch’s bumble bee (Bombus crotchii)...
mymotherlode.com
CAL Fire Releases Fire Hazard Severity Zone Map
Sonora, CA – CAL Fire wants the public’s feedback on its new Fire Hazard Severity Zone Map (FHSZ) that was just released and will also host 57 public hearings statewide. The last update to the map was in 2007. The new map reflects changes in fire hazards in unincorporated, rural areas. Overall, it shows increased fire hazards, reflecting California’s increase in wildfire occurrence and severity because of many factors, including a changing climate, according to CAL Fire.
Several agencies coming together to restore Salton Sea
The "Imperial Streams Salton Sea Feasibility Cost-Share Agreement" is going to be signed today bringing together local, state, and federal agencies to conduct a feasibility study. The end goal is to restore the Salton Sea and its region. The feasibility study is going to be conducted by the United States Army Corps of Engineers with The post Several agencies coming together to restore Salton Sea appeared first on KESQ.
goldrushcam.com
CAL FIRE Releases Updated Fire Hazard Severity Zone Map for Public Comment, Will Host 57 Public Hearings Throughout California
After years of planning and collaboration with fire scientists, firefighters, stakeholders, and local community partners, the new map reflects changes in fire hazard in unincorporated, rural areas, as experienced in California over past years. December 15, 2022 - Sacramento – CAL FIRE - Office of the State Fire Marshal this...
krcrtv.com
"What they're doing is wrong," CAL FIRE forced to temporarily close Berry Creek station
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — In Butte County, CAL FIRE will be temporarily closing its Berry Creek station next week due to budget cuts. As a result, a community that was recently devastated by wildfire will be left vulnerable for the next several months. Locals, naturally, have their concerns. The...
Nation's largest water supplier declares drought emergency for all of Southern California
The nation's largest water supplier has declared a drought emergency for all of Southern California.
TJ Maxx parent company ordered to pay $2 million for hazardous waste dumping in multiple California counties
CALIFORNIA, USA — The parent company of TJ Maxx, Home Goods and Marshalls has been ordered by a state judge Friday to pay over $2 million for improperly disposing of hazardous waste in its California facilities. TJX, a Massachusetts-based retail company with over 300 locations across the California, was...
A look at the emergency response in case of a 'megaflood' in the Sacramento region
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Atmospheric rivers, which are intensified by climate change, account for more than 90% of flood damages in California. These storms present the biggest threat to our low-lying areas sitting below levees. Liz Bryson is the Manager of Flood Operations at the California Department of Water Resources....
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Is your home at higher risk for wildfires? California updates map for first time in 15 years
After 15 years, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection has updated its wildfire risk map, showing an increase in fire hazard in the state. The new Wildfire Hazard Severity Zone map updates fire hazards for unincorporated, rural areas of California — areas more susceptible to fires — and does not show wildfire risks for addresses in the city.
Plumas County News
Forest Service completes second day of pile burning
The Plumas National Forest reports a second day of successful pile burning just north of Quincy off of Highway 70. Seven acres were completed yesterday, with an additional 10 acres burned today. So thus far, 17 of the planned 20 acres have been addressed. There are no plans for additional...
This Is The Coldest City In California
Stacker put together a list of the coldest cities in each state.
‘Catastrophic staffing shortage’ hits California’s rural police first, and hardest
Sheriff ends daytime patrols in Tehama, reflecting officer shortage throughout California and national trend. Law enforcement blames low pay and tougher regulations; lawmakers and civil rights advocates disagree.
Sierra Sun
NV County supervisors recognize outgoing elected officials
TRUCKEE, Cali. — The Nevada County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, Dec. 13, recognized their colleagues, District 3 Supervisor Dan Miller, Auditor-Controller Marcia Salter, Assessor Sue Horne, and Clerk-Recorder/Registrar of Voters Greg Diaz, for their collective 120 years of public service, including 72 years at Nevada County. Supervisors also...
How falling pot prices killed a 3rd generation family farm in California
A 95% drop in wholesale pot prices has made it almost impossible to make money growing legal pot.
San Diego Channel
This crop could be a solution for farmers dealing with drought
For as easy as it can be to pass off rural places as disconnected from the day-to-day of big cities, Craig Reynolds can help people understand how close the link is between the dinner table and the fields of Yolo County, California. “We grow everything. We’re the world food basket,...
KSBW.com
California storms bring some improvement to drought conditions
California remains in the grip of a yearslong drought but recent storms have led to some improvement, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor's weekly report. The latest map issued Thursday showed some contraction in all categories of drought, including “exceptional” and “extreme,” compared to a week earlier. A year ago the two worst categories combined covered most of the state.
California witnesses watched blue-colored object from highway drive
A California witness at San Diego reported watching a blue, oval-shaped, object slowly moving northeast at about 4:04 p.m. on December 7, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
International Space Station captures glimpse of aftermath of Northern California storm
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The International Space Station captured some winter views Tuesday following a weekend storm in Northern California. A video posted on the ISS Above You, Twitter account shows views north of Santa Rosa and Sacramento, pans to Lake Almanor, and snow east of Eagle Lake near the Nevada border. The video also […]
capitolweekly.net
Downsize this: California prisons to close and shrink
Under a 2022-23 state budget, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation is launching a process to close prisons and deactivate facilities within others. One on the chopping block is Chuckawalla Valley State Prison in Blythe, a city of 18,000, in eastern Riverside County, that is closing in March 2025.
