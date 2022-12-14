Sonora, CA – CAL Fire wants the public’s feedback on its new Fire Hazard Severity Zone Map (FHSZ) that was just released and will also host 57 public hearings statewide. The last update to the map was in 2007. The new map reflects changes in fire hazards in unincorporated, rural areas. Overall, it shows increased fire hazards, reflecting California’s increase in wildfire occurrence and severity because of many factors, including a changing climate, according to CAL Fire.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO