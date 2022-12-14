Read full article on original website
614now.com
Meet the new Columbus-based company dedicated to the all-popular espresso martini
Several years ago, when Italian Village resident Shannon Keegan just touched down in Las Vegas for a vacation, he needed a boost. His flight landed at 1:30 a.m. CST, and he while he wanted to make the most out of his trip, he found himself fighting off the fatigue. “I...
columbusmonthly.com
Food News: Saddleberk Butcher Shop Departs North Market Downtown
North Market Downtown’s onsite butcher shop Saddleberk, which replaced Penny’s Meats, has shut down after only a few months. It opened in the summer. "Saddleberk has decided to close their retail location at North Market Downtown to focus on their North Market Bridge Park shop, which remains open and successful,” said North Market CEO and executive director Rick Harrison Wolfe in an emailed statement today. He continued: “North Market leadership is currently in discussions for a new Downtown butcher concept that will also have a prepared food component. The target is to have a replacement butcher up and running in the first quarter of 2023. The fresh grocery category continues to be a priority and a huge part of North Market's mission yet proves challenging in today's business climate.” Dave Rigo, Saddleberk’s CEO, declined to elaborate on the reason behind the decision. In addition to Saddleberk’s decision to shutter its Downtown location, the Butcher & Grocer recently hit pause on two planned expansions to New Albany and Shawnee Hills.
614now.com
Popular Columbus pizzeria opens its own on-site comedy club
From Thanksgiving dinner-themed pizzas to pies topped with mac and cheese and pickles, Mikey’s Late Night Slice is known as a pioneer of unique flavors. And now, they’re breaking ground on another front: The popular Columbus eatery has opened a comedy club inside its Olde Towne East pizzeria.
614now.com
After more than 30 years, this central Ohio pizzeria has closed its doors
Following a tenure of more than three decades, Pizza “Ria’s” Too has closed. According to several Facebook posts made by the business, the eatery shuttered on Oct. 31, as owners Bill and Ria Fox have retired. “It is after Midnight so it is officially October 31st, 2022...
614now.com
Columbus-area pizza spot sold to new owners after nearly 50 years
Since 1977, Joe and Lana Fegle have owned and operated Capuano’s Pizza House, the oldest pizzeria in Pataskala. According to a statement recently posted to the eatery’s Facebook page, however, the Fegles are stepping down after nearly half a century. “After 45 amazing years at Capuano’s Pizza, Joe...
614now.com
Hugely popular taco truck opening first brick and mortar restaurant next week
Columbus taco fans, this is the day you’ve been waiting for. Dos Hermanos, the wildly popular food truck serving street tacos, nachos, burritos and much more, will officially open its first-ever brick and mortar storefront on Dec. 19. The restaurant is located at 3946 Morse Crossing in Easton Town...
614now.com
An upscale Teddy Roosevelt-themed bar is opening in Bridge Park this month
A new upscale bar concept is on its way to Dublin, and it’s inspired by one of the biggest names in American history: Teddy Roosevelt. According to its Instagram account, The Roosevelt Room will hold the grand opening of its Dublin location on Dec. 30. The Roosevelt Room is...
columbusmonthly.com
Columbus Monthly’s 10 Best Restaurants | Editor’s Picks: Five Top Spots for Patio Dining
Columbus Monthly’s 2022 “10 Best Restaurants” package also spotlights our “Hot 40”: a selection of 40 other establishments that contribute substantially to Central Ohio’s food and drink scene. This installment features Patio All-Stars. The brick-lined outdoor digs at Lindey’s are one of our longtime...
columbusunderground.com
North High Brewing Closing Original Location
The countdown is on to grab one last pint at North High Brewing’s original location in the Short North. The brewery at 1288 N. High St. will celebrate 10 years then say goodbye on Wednesday, December 28. Owner Gavin Meyers says it was a difficult decision to leave the...
614now.com
This 50 year-old central Ohio pizzeria has opened a new Columbus-area location
Over the course of half a century, Pizza Cottage has represented Columbus-style pies and maintained a serious following of fans. And recently, the pizzeria has officially the doors of another Columbus-area location. On Nov. 1, Pizza Cottage held the grand opening of its newest restaurant, which is in Lancaster. The...
614now.com
From karaoke to live music and food, these Columbus-area 5 winter markets have it all
One of the city’s newest food destinations is getting more than a dozen unique eateries and makers together for a winter afternoon you won’t soon forget. Grab the little ones and head to Polaris, because this unique winter market also include a totally-free kids karaoke event as well.
614now.com
Mobile saunas and meditation societies highlight our list of unique Columbus-area businesses
Columbus may be a Midwestern town, but that doesn’t make it ordinary. The City is full of fascinating people and totally original businesses, and we’re about to take a closer look at some of the more unique retail spots available. This list is by no means exhaustive, but it sure is a fun place to start.
614now.com
The last remaining Columbus-area location of this breakfast-focused restaurant chain has closed for good
The last Perkins Restaurant & Bakery in central Ohio has closed its doors. According to a sign on the eatery’s front door, the Perkins located at 1451 Hilliard Rome Rd. in Hilliard has shuttered permanently. “To our valued guests, this location of Perkins is closed for business. Thank you...
Which Columbus stores and restaurants are open on Christmas
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Several central Ohio retailers are open on Christmas for last-minute holiday meals and items. Find which stores are open near you below. Hours could vary by location. BenihanaBenihana is open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Boston MarketBoston Market select locations will be open on Christmas. Columbus Fish MarketColumbus Fish Market is […]
614now.com
New upscale Japanese eatery now open in Bridge Park
Dublin’s popular Bridge Park development is now home to a new spot for upscale Japanese fare, craft cocktails and more. Song Lan officially opened its doors on Dec. 1. The restaurant is located at 6628 Riverside Dr. in Dublin, inside the former home of Hen Quarter. The new eatery...
columbusunderground.com
The Top 10 Specialty Stores in Columbus
Looking for a special gift for that special someone in your life? Tis the season! Which means it’s really no better time than to unveil our readers’ annual picks for the top specialty stores in Columbus! These are the places that offer one-of-a-kind items that are great for gift giving — whether you’re shopping for someone else or for yourself.
Brooks Running to more than double Central Ohio presence with move to 600K SF building at Rickenbacker Logistics Park
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A running performance retailer is relocating its distribution center to a new facility that will more than double its Central Ohio presence. Seattle-based Brooks Running, currently located at 2829 Rohr Road in Groveport, will move to nearby 10302 Transport St. in the second quarter of 2023. The company will […]
Look inside: $4.2 million newly built home in Jerome Village
PLAIN CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — A newbuild in Plain City is on the market for $4.2 million, complete with opulent finishes, an open floor plan and an expansive outdoor space. Located at 11103 Plum Ridge Place, this property sits on 0.76 acres inside Jerome Village off of I-270 and U.S. 33 connecting to Glacier Ridge […]
Get out and do something this weekend in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From “Elf The Musical” and “The Nutcracker” to the Blue Jackets, there’s no shortage of things to do this weekend in central Ohio. Ohio Scholastic Play-By-Play Classic: Dec. 17 A showcase of the top high school boys’ basketball teams. Nationwide Arena – 200 W. Nationwide Blvd. Tickets. 11 a.m. “Beaus and […]
NBC4 Columbus
Spec distribution facility completed at growing Cubes at Etna 70 development
ETNA, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — An Illinois-based company has completed a 1.1-million-square-foot building at a growing industrial development east of Columbus. Contegra Construction Co. announced in a press release that it recently finished a speculative distribution facility at Cubes at Etna 70, which is a 289-acre master-planned development located at 9800 Schuster Way in Licking County. The development, off State Route 310 and Interstate 70, is about 20 minutes from downtown Columbus in the unincorporated community of Etna.
