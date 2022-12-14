North Market Downtown’s onsite butcher shop Saddleberk, which replaced Penny’s Meats, has shut down after only a few months. It opened in the summer. "Saddleberk has decided to close their retail location at North Market Downtown to focus on their North Market Bridge Park shop, which remains open and successful,” said North Market CEO and executive director Rick Harrison Wolfe in an emailed statement today. He continued: “North Market leadership is currently in discussions for a new Downtown butcher concept that will also have a prepared food component. The target is to have a replacement butcher up and running in the first quarter of 2023. The fresh grocery category continues to be a priority and a huge part of North Market's mission yet proves challenging in today's business climate.” Dave Rigo, Saddleberk’s CEO, declined to elaborate on the reason behind the decision. In addition to Saddleberk’s decision to shutter its Downtown location, the Butcher & Grocer recently hit pause on two planned expansions to New Albany and Shawnee Hills.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO