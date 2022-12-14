ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
columbusmonthly.com

Food News: Saddleberk Butcher Shop Departs North Market Downtown

North Market Downtown’s onsite butcher shop Saddleberk, which replaced Penny’s Meats, has shut down after only a few months. It opened in the summer. "Saddleberk has decided to close their retail location at North Market Downtown to focus on their North Market Bridge Park shop, which remains open and successful,” said North Market CEO and executive director Rick Harrison Wolfe in an emailed statement today. He continued: “North Market leadership is currently in discussions for a new Downtown butcher concept that will also have a prepared food component. The target is to have a replacement butcher up and running in the first quarter of 2023. The fresh grocery category continues to be a priority and a huge part of North Market's mission yet proves challenging in today's business climate.” Dave Rigo, Saddleberk’s CEO, declined to elaborate on the reason behind the decision. In addition to Saddleberk’s decision to shutter its Downtown location, the Butcher & Grocer recently hit pause on two planned expansions to New Albany and Shawnee Hills.
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

Popular Columbus pizzeria opens its own on-site comedy club

From Thanksgiving dinner-themed pizzas to pies topped with mac and cheese and pickles, Mikey’s Late Night Slice is known as a pioneer of unique flavors. And now, they’re breaking ground on another front: The popular Columbus eatery has opened a comedy club inside its Olde Towne East pizzeria.
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

Columbus-area pizza spot sold to new owners after nearly 50 years

Since 1977, Joe and Lana Fegle have owned and operated Capuano’s Pizza House, the oldest pizzeria in Pataskala. According to a statement recently posted to the eatery’s Facebook page, however, the Fegles are stepping down after nearly half a century. “After 45 amazing years at Capuano’s Pizza, Joe...
PATASKALA, OH
columbusunderground.com

North High Brewing Closing Original Location

The countdown is on to grab one last pint at North High Brewing’s original location in the Short North. The brewery at 1288 N. High St. will celebrate 10 years then say goodbye on Wednesday, December 28. Owner Gavin Meyers says it was a difficult decision to leave the...
DUBLIN, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Which Columbus stores and restaurants are open on Christmas

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Several central Ohio retailers are open on Christmas for last-minute holiday meals and items. Find which stores are open near you below. Hours could vary by location. BenihanaBenihana is open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Boston MarketBoston Market select locations will be open on Christmas. Columbus Fish MarketColumbus Fish Market is […]
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

New upscale Japanese eatery now open in Bridge Park

Dublin’s popular Bridge Park development is now home to a new spot for upscale Japanese fare, craft cocktails and more. Song Lan officially opened its doors on Dec. 1. The restaurant is located at 6628 Riverside Dr. in Dublin, inside the former home of Hen Quarter. The new eatery...
DUBLIN, OH
columbusunderground.com

The Top 10 Specialty Stores in Columbus

Looking for a special gift for that special someone in your life? Tis the season! Which means it’s really no better time than to unveil our readers’ annual picks for the top specialty stores in Columbus! These are the places that offer one-of-a-kind items that are great for gift giving — whether you’re shopping for someone else or for yourself.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Brooks Running to more than double Central Ohio presence with move to 600K SF building at Rickenbacker Logistics Park

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A running performance retailer is relocating its distribution center to a new facility that will more than double its Central Ohio presence. Seattle-based Brooks Running, currently located at 2829 Rohr Road in Groveport, will move to nearby 10302 Transport St. in the second quarter of 2023. The company will […]
GROVEPORT, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Get out and do something this weekend in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From “Elf The Musical” and “The Nutcracker” to the Blue Jackets, there’s no shortage of things to do this weekend in central Ohio. Ohio Scholastic Play-By-Play Classic: Dec. 17 A showcase of the top high school boys’ basketball teams. Nationwide Arena – 200 W. Nationwide Blvd. Tickets. 11 a.m. “Beaus and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Spec distribution facility completed at growing Cubes at Etna 70 development

ETNA, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — An Illinois-based company has completed a 1.1-million-square-foot building at a growing industrial development east of Columbus. Contegra Construction Co. announced in a press release that it recently finished a speculative distribution facility at Cubes at Etna 70, which is a 289-acre master-planned development located at 9800 Schuster Way in Licking County. The development, off State Route 310 and Interstate 70, is about 20 minutes from downtown Columbus in the unincorporated community of Etna.
ETNA TOWNSHIP, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy