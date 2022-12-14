ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

ksl.com

8 Utahns charged with participating in $100 million supplements scam

SALT LAKE CITY — Eight Utahns and one Washington resident have been indicted by a federal grand jury and accused of obtaining $100 million worth of credit and debit card purchases through a scheme that involved the sale of nutraceutical, CBD and dietary supplements. The U.S. Attorney's Office of...
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Updated: Power restored in West Jordan, South Jordan

SOUTH JORDAN — Power has been restored to just over 5,000 Rocky Mountain Power customers in West Jordan and South Jordan. An outage knocked out power to the area for several hours before being restored around noon. A separate outage impacting 2,400 customers in Orem has not yet been resolved, but power is expected to be restored by 1:30 p.m.
WEST JORDAN, UT
ksl.com

'Heaven has truly gained an angel': Friends remember BYU student killed in tubing accident

PROVO — An 18-year-old BYU freshman from Oregon has been identified as the victim of a fatal tubing accident at Deer Valley Ski Resort. Anna Ruby Peterson was tubing with friends about 9 p.m. on Dec. 10 when she "collided with chairlift tower at Deer Valley's Silver Strike Express," according to a statement from Deer Valley. She was flown by medical helicopter to the trauma center at University of Utah Hospital where she died due to her injuries, the resort stated.
PROVO, UT
ksl.com

Man shot in the head in apparent road rage incident in Taylorsville

TAYLORSVILLE — A man was shot in the head during an apparent road rage incident in Taylorsville on Thursday, according to police. Despite the critical injury, Taylorsville Police Sgt. Jake Hill said the victim, a man in his 30s, is stable and expected to survive. The incident happened about...
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
ksl.com

Lehi moves to 6A; 4A, 5A overhauled as UHSAA adopts latest realignment

MIDVALE — The only constant in Utah high school athletics is change, and the Utah High School Activities Association adopted several changes when it formally approved realignment changes fro the 2023-25 cycle, as announced Thursday. The association that governs high school athletics and activities in the Beehive State formally...
LEHI, UT
ksl.com

Rocky Mountain substations damaged; copper wire stolen

SANDY — Rocky Mountain Power asked for the public's help reporting suspicious activity around its electrical substations Thursday after the company says someone vandalized three stations and stole copper wire from two of them. It's not the kind of incident you hear of often in Utah, though Jona Whitesides,...
SANDY, UT
ksl.com

1 killed in rollover crash on Mountain View Corridor in Herriman

HERRIMAN — Police said one person was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash on Mountain View Corridor Friday morning. The crash occurred about 4:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes just south of Real Vista Drive in Herriman, according to Herriman Police Cmdr. Brent Adamson. A man who was the sole occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.
HERRIMAN, UT
ksl.com

Off-duty firefighter digs out avalanche victim, stays during hours-long rescue

SALT LAKE COUNTY — An off-duty firefighter who heard a backcountry skier caught in an avalanche screaming for help says he was just in the right place at the right time. It turned into a complicated rescue that lasted more than seven hours as the rescuer and victim fought off the cold. If not for that firefighter, it's possible no one else would have heard those cries for help.
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT

