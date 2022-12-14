Read full article on original website
Utah man upset over potential bill threatens to blow up hospital, police say
SPANISH FORK — A Spanish Fork man was arrested Friday after police say he made bomb threats against a hospital and its ambulance bay because he didn't want to be billed for ambulance transportation. The 45-year-old man called an undisclosed hospital on Friday and "made threats to blow up...
Eagle Mountain man charged with shooting brother-in-law during family fight
EAGLE MOUNTAIN — Criminal charges were filed Friday against a man accused of shooting his brother-in-law during a family dispute in Eagle Mountain, which eventually lead to a standoff with a SWAT team. Mark Samuel Roberts, 61, of Eagle Mountain, is charged in 4th District Court with attempted murder,...
Midwest convenience store chain Kum & Go 'beyond excited' to open 1st Utah store
DRAPER — Kum & Go is here to stay. The popular family-owned gas station and convenience store chain will open its first Utah store Monday, located at 13639 S. 200 West in Draper. It's the first of a few locations in the Salt Lake Valley to open in the coming months.
Police arrest 3rd person in killing of man who was thrown onto highway
WEST JORDAN — West Jordan police have arrested a third man in connection with the killing of a man who was stabbed and thrown from a moving vehicle onto the Bangerter Highway. Seferino Ruiz, 55, of West Valley City, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on Wednesday...
8 Utahns charged with participating in $100 million supplements scam
SALT LAKE CITY — Eight Utahns and one Washington resident have been indicted by a federal grand jury and accused of obtaining $100 million worth of credit and debit card purchases through a scheme that involved the sale of nutraceutical, CBD and dietary supplements. The U.S. Attorney's Office of...
Police no longer believe shooting on Redwood Road was result of road rage
TAYLORSVILLE — Taylorsville police now believe that an apparent road rage incident on Thursday that left a man critically injured after being shot in the head may actually be a case of a drug deal gone bad. About 1:30 p.m. Thursday, two vehicles were making a left turn from...
Updated: Power restored in West Jordan, South Jordan
SOUTH JORDAN — Power has been restored to just over 5,000 Rocky Mountain Power customers in West Jordan and South Jordan. An outage knocked out power to the area for several hours before being restored around noon. A separate outage impacting 2,400 customers in Orem has not yet been resolved, but power is expected to be restored by 1:30 p.m.
Some Utah police agencies find success on TikTok amid state bans
SALT LAKE CITY — A local police agency said it found success reaching out to the community through TikTok, even as Utah joins a growing list of states banning its state agencies from using the controversial app. The Salt Lake Police Department launched its TikTok account early last month....
Will I-15 expansion affect homes? Cox hopes not, but families will be 'compensated' if it does
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said that he's hopeful a plan to expand I-15 from Salt Lake City to Farmington won't force people out of their homes, as Utah transportation engineers continue to piece together a draft environmental impact statement regarding the project. And if the...
'Frustrated' Utahn charged with shooting fellow driver who yanked on his beard
WEST VALLEY CITY — A Pleasant Grove man who claims he was frustrated by traffic when police say he threw a bottle at another vehicle has been charged with shooting and injuring the driver who confronted him. Kevin Steed, 33, was charged Wednesday in 3rd District Court with discharge...
Officer to stand trial for aggravated assault after ordering a K-9 to attack
WEST JORDAN — A Salt Lake City police officer has been ordered to stand trial for assault after commanding a police K-9 to bite a man who was already getting down and on one knee. Nickolas John Pearce, 41, of Herriman, was charged in 3rd District Court with aggravated...
'Heaven has truly gained an angel': Friends remember BYU student killed in tubing accident
PROVO — An 18-year-old BYU freshman from Oregon has been identified as the victim of a fatal tubing accident at Deer Valley Ski Resort. Anna Ruby Peterson was tubing with friends about 9 p.m. on Dec. 10 when she "collided with chairlift tower at Deer Valley's Silver Strike Express," according to a statement from Deer Valley. She was flown by medical helicopter to the trauma center at University of Utah Hospital where she died due to her injuries, the resort stated.
Utah woman gets new prosthetic legs 1 year after near-death experience
MURRAY — Wednesday was a brand new day for a mother of five involved in a near-death accident one year ago. Heather Vanboerum, 51, got new and improved prosthetic legs that allow her to do things she never thought possible. "They feel so good. These feel like my legs,...
West Valley family seeks public's help finding killer; police say they're close
WEST VALLEY CITY — This week marks six years since Javier Medina, 20, of West Valley City, was gunned down in the driveway of his aunt's house while working on a car. So far, no one has been arrested in connection with the killing. But West Valley police believe they are close.
Man shot in the head in apparent road rage incident in Taylorsville
TAYLORSVILLE — A man was shot in the head during an apparent road rage incident in Taylorsville on Thursday, according to police. Despite the critical injury, Taylorsville Police Sgt. Jake Hill said the victim, a man in his 30s, is stable and expected to survive. The incident happened about...
Salt Lake County honors outgoing clerk Sherrie Swensen after 32 years of service
SALT LAKE CITY — Not everyone who works in county government is honored with a proclamation. But the first female elected as Salt Lake county clerk has definitely earned one. After expanding mail-in voting options, issuing nearly 300,000 marriage licenses and officiating over 1,000 weddings, Salt Lake County Clerk...
Lehi moves to 6A; 4A, 5A overhauled as UHSAA adopts latest realignment
MIDVALE — The only constant in Utah high school athletics is change, and the Utah High School Activities Association adopted several changes when it formally approved realignment changes fro the 2023-25 cycle, as announced Thursday. The association that governs high school athletics and activities in the Beehive State formally...
Rocky Mountain substations damaged; copper wire stolen
SANDY — Rocky Mountain Power asked for the public's help reporting suspicious activity around its electrical substations Thursday after the company says someone vandalized three stations and stole copper wire from two of them. It's not the kind of incident you hear of often in Utah, though Jona Whitesides,...
1 killed in rollover crash on Mountain View Corridor in Herriman
HERRIMAN — Police said one person was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash on Mountain View Corridor Friday morning. The crash occurred about 4:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes just south of Real Vista Drive in Herriman, according to Herriman Police Cmdr. Brent Adamson. A man who was the sole occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.
Off-duty firefighter digs out avalanche victim, stays during hours-long rescue
SALT LAKE COUNTY — An off-duty firefighter who heard a backcountry skier caught in an avalanche screaming for help says he was just in the right place at the right time. It turned into a complicated rescue that lasted more than seven hours as the rescuer and victim fought off the cold. If not for that firefighter, it's possible no one else would have heard those cries for help.
