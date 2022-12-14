ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Plumas County News

Criminal Case Update for Plumas County

Thank you all for your support and efforts in making Plumas County a safe and just place to live, work and play. I am especially grateful for the tremendous efforts of those throughout our community who continue to work so hard and make so many sacrifices to keep Plumas County safe during these challenging times.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
GV Wire

See Donner Pass Railroad Tracks Cleared After Massive Snowstorm

After last weekend’s storm buried Donner Pass in snow, Brandon Clement used a drone to capture the majestic sight of Union Pacific clearing the train tracks at Soda Springs, California. Clement is an Emmy award-winning independent photojournalist, aerial cinematographer, storm chaser, and documentarian. Follow him on Twitter: @bclemms. Watch:...
SODA SPRINGS, CA
Plumas County News

Sheriff’s Blotter Dec. 11: Slippery roads cause spinouts and crashes

Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Dec. 11. December 11. Quick stop.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

PNF pile burning expected to continue Dec. 15

The Plumas National Forest reported that firefighters were successful today, Dec.14, completing 7 acres of the planned 20 to be treated with pile burning near the Mount Hough Ranger District office. Plans are, conditions permitting, to continue the work tomorrow. Smoke was visible north of Quincy and in the surrounding...
QUINCY, CA
Plumas County News

Plumas Sheriff reports dispatch landlines and 911 down again UPDATED

The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office is reporting this evening, Dec 15, that dispatch landlines and 911 lines are again temporarily down, with no estimated time of restoration. To reach the Sheriff’s Office dispatch you may call: 530-283-7444. AT&T is aware of the issue and working to resolve it.
Plumas County News

Valentin and Sawey

Iliana Marie Rosa Valentin and Emily Rebeca Sawey, both of Portola. Vicki Lynn Chegwin (O’Rear) 8/9/1947-9/1/2020, passed away in Indian Wells, CA surrounded by her loving family after an 8-month battle…. July 16 Amy Nichole Waller and Michael Spencer James Brubaaker, both of Portola. Daniel Petros, of Pleasanton and...
PORTOLA, CA
Plumas County News

Dixie Fire Collaborative conducting survey

The Dixie Fire Collaborative will begin surveying the Indian Valley community regarding the future of downtown Greenville at the DFC meeting this Saturday, December 16. The meeting will be held at the Greenville Elementary School cafeteria from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. “We have held various meetings and workshops over...
GREENVILLE, CA
Plumas County News

PDH continues to provide pregnancy, post-delivery and newborn baby services

In June 2022, Plumas District Hospital announced the suspension of labor and delivery services in the hospital. Understandably, some took this to mean that PDH stopped offering all pregnancy, post-delivery and newborn baby services. With this in mind, it is prudent to provide additional clarification about the types and availability of local services.
QUINCY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Police: Student stabs administrator at an Oroville school

OROVILLE, Calif. - An administrator at the Butte Area Social Emotional Solutions (BASES) Learning Center in Oroville was stabbed by a student Wednesday morning, according to the Oroville Police Department. Oroville Police Detective Jess Darnell said the student was booked into juvenile hall and the administrator has minor injuries. Darnell...
OROVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Police: Student armed with knife attacks teacher at Oroville school

OROVILLE – A student at a school in Oroville has been arrested after they allegedly attacked a teacher with a knife Wednesday morning. The Oroville Police Department says, just before 9 a.m., staff at the BASES Learning Center called 911 to report that a teacher had just been assaulted by a student. Staff also reported that the student was still on school grounds. With the school being right next to Oroville High, that campus was placed on lockdown as a precaution. Officers immediately started first aid. The suspect was also soon located in a different part of the school and taken into custody. In total, police say the lockdown at Oroville High lasted around 5 minutes. The teacher has been taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Officers have booked the student into Butte County Juvenile Hall on charges of assault with a deadly weapon. No other details about the student, including their exact age, have been released. BASES Learning Center is part of Butte County's Special Education Local Plane Area and serves students with "social and emotional challenges," according to the program's website. 
OROVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Tractor Supply break-in

OROVILLE, Calif. - Police arrested suspect David Lee Farris, 32, of Oroville, for violation of the California Penal Code- Grand Theft and section 593(a)(2) of California Penal Code- Vandalism, officials say. On Dec. 12 at 3:30 a.m., POD officers were dispatched to the Tractor Supply Company store at 200 Feather...
OROVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man taken to hospital after assault in Oroville

OROVILLE, Calif. - A homeless man was taken to the hospital Thursday morning after he was assaulted, according to the Oroville Police Department. Officers contacted a homeless man at a car wash near Oro Dam Boulevard and Feather River Boulevard around 7 a.m. Police said the man had a deep...
OROVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man held to answer for death caused while drunk driving

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A preliminary hearing was held today for a man who caused one death while drunk driving on Jan. 23, 2022, District Attorney Mike Ramsey said. A Butte County Superior Couty Judge has found sufficient evidence that Javier Trujillo-Alvizar, 24, while under the influence of alcohol, drove himself and two friends head-on into a semi-truck, causing one death, Rasmey said.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Oroville man arrested after breaking into Tractor Supply, stealing minibikes

OROVILLE, Calif. — A 32-year-old local man was caught stealing minibikes from a Tractor Supply in Oroville early Monday morning. According to police, their officers were dispatched to the Tractor Supply Co., off Feather River Boulevard, at around 3:30 a.m. after receiving a report of a burglary alarm at the business.
OROVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

K-9 sniffs out suspected fentanyl, woman arrested in Paradise

PARADISE, Calif. - A woman who was wearing a machete and fixed-blade knife on her waist was arrested in Paradise after officers learned she had a felony warrant out of Shasta County, according to police. The Paradise Police Department said officers contacted 33-year-old Jamie Richardson in the Starbucks parking lot...
PARADISE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy