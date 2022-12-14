Read full article on original website
Related
Plumas County News
Criminal Case Update for Plumas County
Thank you all for your support and efforts in making Plumas County a safe and just place to live, work and play. I am especially grateful for the tremendous efforts of those throughout our community who continue to work so hard and make so many sacrifices to keep Plumas County safe during these challenging times.
Plumas County News
Sheriff’s Blotter Dec. 8-10: Slippery roads for walking and driving—watch your step
Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Dec. 8-10 December 8. Rough riders.
GV Wire
See Donner Pass Railroad Tracks Cleared After Massive Snowstorm
After last weekend’s storm buried Donner Pass in snow, Brandon Clement used a drone to capture the majestic sight of Union Pacific clearing the train tracks at Soda Springs, California. Clement is an Emmy award-winning independent photojournalist, aerial cinematographer, storm chaser, and documentarian. Follow him on Twitter: @bclemms. Watch:...
Plumas County News
Sheriff’s Blotter Dec. 11: Slippery roads cause spinouts and crashes
Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Dec. 11. December 11. Quick stop.
Plumas County News
PNF pile burning expected to continue Dec. 15
The Plumas National Forest reported that firefighters were successful today, Dec.14, completing 7 acres of the planned 20 to be treated with pile burning near the Mount Hough Ranger District office. Plans are, conditions permitting, to continue the work tomorrow. Smoke was visible north of Quincy and in the surrounding...
activenorcal.com
The NorCal Town Named ‘Rough and Ready’ Once Seceded from the United States
The only way you’ve probably heard of Rough and Ready, California is if you’ve driven on Highway 20 between Yuba City and Grass Valley. In fact, the small town in Nevada County has a population of less than 1,000 people, but its rich history, and interesting name, has caught the ire of many local historians.
Plumas County News
Plumas Sheriff reports dispatch landlines and 911 down again UPDATED
The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office is reporting this evening, Dec 15, that dispatch landlines and 911 lines are again temporarily down, with no estimated time of restoration. To reach the Sheriff’s Office dispatch you may call: 530-283-7444. AT&T is aware of the issue and working to resolve it.
Plumas County News
Valentin and Sawey
Iliana Marie Rosa Valentin and Emily Rebeca Sawey, both of Portola. Vicki Lynn Chegwin (O’Rear) 8/9/1947-9/1/2020, passed away in Indian Wells, CA surrounded by her loving family after an 8-month battle…. July 16 Amy Nichole Waller and Michael Spencer James Brubaaker, both of Portola. Daniel Petros, of Pleasanton and...
Plumas County News
Dixie Fire Collaborative conducting survey
The Dixie Fire Collaborative will begin surveying the Indian Valley community regarding the future of downtown Greenville at the DFC meeting this Saturday, December 16. The meeting will be held at the Greenville Elementary School cafeteria from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. “We have held various meetings and workshops over...
Plumas County News
PDH continues to provide pregnancy, post-delivery and newborn baby services
In June 2022, Plumas District Hospital announced the suspension of labor and delivery services in the hospital. Understandably, some took this to mean that PDH stopped offering all pregnancy, post-delivery and newborn baby services. With this in mind, it is prudent to provide additional clarification about the types and availability of local services.
actionnewsnow.com
Police: Student stabs administrator at an Oroville school
OROVILLE, Calif. - An administrator at the Butte Area Social Emotional Solutions (BASES) Learning Center in Oroville was stabbed by a student Wednesday morning, according to the Oroville Police Department. Oroville Police Detective Jess Darnell said the student was booked into juvenile hall and the administrator has minor injuries. Darnell...
Plumas County News
Last chance to view “Chipper’s Christmas Wonderland” at the fairgrounds tonight
The last chance to view “Chipper’s Christmas Wonderland” at the Plumas-Sierra County Fairgrounds in Quincy is tonight, Dec. 16. from 5 to 7 p.m. Fair manager John Steffanic said that the drive-thru, no-charge event is a fun activity for the family. Cars will drive down Fairground Road...
Police: Student armed with knife attacks teacher at Oroville school
OROVILLE – A student at a school in Oroville has been arrested after they allegedly attacked a teacher with a knife Wednesday morning. The Oroville Police Department says, just before 9 a.m., staff at the BASES Learning Center called 911 to report that a teacher had just been assaulted by a student. Staff also reported that the student was still on school grounds. With the school being right next to Oroville High, that campus was placed on lockdown as a precaution. Officers immediately started first aid. The suspect was also soon located in a different part of the school and taken into custody. In total, police say the lockdown at Oroville High lasted around 5 minutes. The teacher has been taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Officers have booked the student into Butte County Juvenile Hall on charges of assault with a deadly weapon. No other details about the student, including their exact age, have been released. BASES Learning Center is part of Butte County's Special Education Local Plane Area and serves students with "social and emotional challenges," according to the program's website.
actionnewsnow.com
Tractor Supply break-in
OROVILLE, Calif. - Police arrested suspect David Lee Farris, 32, of Oroville, for violation of the California Penal Code- Grand Theft and section 593(a)(2) of California Penal Code- Vandalism, officials say. On Dec. 12 at 3:30 a.m., POD officers were dispatched to the Tractor Supply Company store at 200 Feather...
actionnewsnow.com
Man taken to hospital after assault in Oroville
OROVILLE, Calif. - A homeless man was taken to the hospital Thursday morning after he was assaulted, according to the Oroville Police Department. Officers contacted a homeless man at a car wash near Oro Dam Boulevard and Feather River Boulevard around 7 a.m. Police said the man had a deep...
actionnewsnow.com
Man held to answer for death caused while drunk driving
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A preliminary hearing was held today for a man who caused one death while drunk driving on Jan. 23, 2022, District Attorney Mike Ramsey said. A Butte County Superior Couty Judge has found sufficient evidence that Javier Trujillo-Alvizar, 24, while under the influence of alcohol, drove himself and two friends head-on into a semi-truck, causing one death, Rasmey said.
krcrtv.com
Oroville man arrested after breaking into Tractor Supply, stealing minibikes
OROVILLE, Calif. — A 32-year-old local man was caught stealing minibikes from a Tractor Supply in Oroville early Monday morning. According to police, their officers were dispatched to the Tractor Supply Co., off Feather River Boulevard, at around 3:30 a.m. after receiving a report of a burglary alarm at the business.
actionnewsnow.com
K-9 sniffs out suspected fentanyl, woman arrested in Paradise
PARADISE, Calif. - A woman who was wearing a machete and fixed-blade knife on her waist was arrested in Paradise after officers learned she had a felony warrant out of Shasta County, according to police. The Paradise Police Department said officers contacted 33-year-old Jamie Richardson in the Starbucks parking lot...
Comments / 0