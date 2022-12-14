ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Is Jeremiah Johnson actually 12? Texas football player with mustache, tattoos has Tyreek Hill, Twitter in disbelief

By Joe Rivera
Sporting News
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Comments / 64

DENNIS T. MENACE
2d ago

And when did he hit puberty? At 4 years old! There is no way he is 12 years old, one reason unless those tattoos are home made its agenst the law in most states for anyone under 18 to get a tattoo!

Reply(4)
11
Balls
2d ago

If he identifies as a 12 year old boy, he's a12 year old boy. The Democrat party has ruled this to be true. Stop complaining. We voted for this.

Reply(1)
7
harley roadking
2d ago

He can "IDENTIFY" as an age he wants. Stop being an age aphobe. This is written by these/them/those/him/her/etc

Reply(2)
10
 

