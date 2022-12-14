ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
MyArkLaMiss

2 Mississippi police officers killed in shooting

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities said two Bay St. Louis police officers were killed during an officer-involved shooting. The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday, December 14 at the Motel 6 on Highway 90. According to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI), the officers responded to the scene after receiving a call […]
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
CBS DFW

FBI offers reward for escaped fugitives who may have North Texas ties

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (CBSDFW.COM) — The FBI Field Office in Kansas City, MO is looking for two escaped fugitives who may have ties to North Texas and offering a big reward for tips that lead to their arrests.Trevor Scott Sparks, 33, and Sergio Perez-Martinez, 43, have been on the run since Dec. 5, 2022, when they escaped from the Cass County Jail in Missouri. The FBI said it does not believe they are traveling together.Sparks was convicted on Nov. 7, 2022 of leading a criminal conspiracy linked to two murders, several violent assaults, and selling drugs. He is a white male...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Kingsport Times-News

West Virginia man killed in crash on Interstate 81

KINGSPORT — A five-vehicle pileup in the northbound lanes of Interstate 81 on Thursday morning led to the death of a West Virginia man. Gary John Hochstein III, 35, of Mount Hope, West Virginia, was killed in the crash, according to authorities. Three other motorists sustained minor injuries and six others were uninjured, according to a Kingsport Police Department press release.
KINGSPORT, TN
bigfoot99.com

Missouri fugitives arrested in Rawlins

A pickup truck stuck in the snow on the Deep Jack Road west of Saratoga led to the arrest of two suspects holed up in Rawlins who were wanted in the attempted homicide of a Missouri State Trooper. The case began to unfold in late November when a local search...
RAWLINS, WY
abccolumbia.com

State Grand Jury issues nine tax evasion indictments against Murdaugh

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina State Grand Jury issued nine new indictments against Richard Alexander Murdaugh for Willful Attempt to Evade or Defeat a Tax. According to the SC Attorney General Alan Wilson’s office, Murdaugh failed to report $6,954,639 of income earned for tax years 2011-2019. He owes $486,819 in state tax.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
abccolumbia.com

10 year anniversary of Sandy Hook Elementary mass shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Today marks 10 years since the tragic mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary school. On Dec. 14, 2012 a gunman killed 20 students and six adults at the school in Newtown, Connecticut. It took place in a first grade classroom. Since then, a new school has...
NEWTOWN, CT
Bring Me The News

2 young men shot dead near St. Paul light rail station

Two St. Paul residents were killed Monday evening in a shooting near the city's Green Line Central Station. The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. at the corner of Cedar Street and 5th Street East. According to police, the shots were fired in a Metro Transit-owned stairway and elevator building that connects the street to the skyway level.
SAINT PAUL, MN

