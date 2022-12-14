Read full article on original website
Governor Abbott confirms he has sent 8,400 migrants to the D.C area, wants VP Kamala Harris to visit the Texas borderJalyn SmootTexas State
Longstanding DSW Shoes Store Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
Longstanding T.J. Maxx Location Permanently Closing December 24thJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
Popular grocery store chain opening new supermarket location in VirginiaKristen WaltersReston, VA
T.J. Maxx Permanently Closing on Christmas Eve - Friendship Heights Location ShuttersTy D.Washington, DC
“Seen in the best Peruvian chicken joint in all the land”
Thanks to Melissa for sending from Huacatay Chicken. Huacatay, Peruvian style chicken, opened in Edgewood back in 2016. 2314 4th Street, NE (just off Rhode Island Ave) Located at 2314 4th St NE. Washington, DC. We offer a wide array of fresh food – huacatay salad, machu picchu salad, huacatay burger, 6″ huacatay sandwich, lomo saltado, palta rellena, ceviche, and whole chicken with 6 sauces. We use the freshest ingredients in preparing our food to provide the best quality and taste. Try our delicious food today!”
POP FizzBar opens in Shaw Saturday (near 9:30 Club)
2106 Vermont Avenue, NW (RIP OG Duffy’s) “One of the country’s most acclaimed sommeliers will soon open POP, a 40-seat fizz bar, on December 17th, 2022. Located in Washington, DC’s north Shaw neighborhood at 2108 Vermont St. NW near the famous 9:30 Club, POP is the brainchild of award-winning wine expert Brent Kroll of Maxwell Park fame. The playful bar devotes itself to all-things-bubbles, with more than 40 carbonated cans, an extensive sparkling wine menu, and a craveable food menu from Chef Bart Hutchins.
Burn Box Offers Black-Owned Pizza to Mitchellville
Across Prince George’s County, there are 21 Pizza Huts, 17 Domino’s Pizza and 14 Papa John’s. Burn Box is a locally-operated, Black-owned alternative founded in 2019 by Ryan Whitfield and Shawndell Pullam. The 1995 Crossland High graduates are proud to emphasize community impact and healthy eating in their business.
Your Afternoon Animal Fix
If you have any animal/pet photos you’d like to share please send an email to princeofpetworth(at)gmail(dot)com with ‘Animal Fix’ in the title and say the name of your pet and your neighborhood. If you love the animal fix and want to ensure PoPville’s long term viability please consider donating to our Patreon here.
City Winery DC relocating due to crime in Ivy City
WASHINGTON - City Winery is temporarily closing in D.C. over safety concerns in Ivy City. "Unfortunately, the neighborhood has gotten too unsafe for our staff, our performing artists and our patrons," said City Winery CEO and chairman Michael Dorf in a statement to FOX 5. "We really love the Market, but Ivy City has sadly not improved as promised by our landlord."
Voodoo Bar and Lounge coming soon to U Street
This is the former Vivid space upstairs from the Alchemist. “DC, there’s a NEW Hookah Lounge & Bar coming your way! Located at 1334 U St. NW, Washington, DC. We’re bringing a Bourbon Street vibe right to Washington, DC ..Get a taste of New Orleans right at your fingertips”
Today’s Rental was chosen because I walk past this building all the time and wanted to see inside
This rental is located at 1933 18th St, NW. The Craigslist ad says:. “$2,250 / 1br – 644ft2 – Bright one bedroom in Dupont near Adams Morgan! (Dupont – Adams Morgan) This charming bright one-bedroom/one-bath apartment is centrally located on 18th Street in DuPont! This apartment features beautiful hardwood floors throughout, exposed brick, tall ceilings, built-in shelving, and adorable little cubbies in the entryway. The kitchen has a TON of storage dishwashers, a gas range, and stainless steel appliances. The unit has central AC and radiator heat in the building. There is laundry in the building and a common area patio at the rear of the building.
Some Potholes Filled with Mosaics Still in full effect!
Thanks to Eric for sending. I forgot about these. Back in September we learned that “a number of existing potholes around DC have been/will be filled up with Mosaic wolf art.”. Capitol Hill, Rental of the Day. Today’s Rental was chosen because it’s the opposite of yesterday’s verbose listing...
Today’s Rental was chosen for the balconies, chandeliers, fireplace and front door, obviously
This rental is located at 215 4th St SE. The Craigslist ad says:. “$3,495 / 3br – 1756ft2 – Capitol Hill 3Br, Historic Row House w/Fireplace, W/D & Balconies (Capitol Hill) Capitol Hill 3 Bedroom, 2 Levels Historic Row House with Fireplace, W/D & 2 Balconies. 215 4th...
Restaurant offers a new way to brunch in DMV
For those who may like breakfast or brunch.
Beyond MoCo: Grillmarx to Open College Park Location
Grillmarx Steakhouse & Raw Bar has announced it will be opening a new location in College Park, MD. Grillmarx has additional locations at 18149 Town Center Dr in Olney and 10175 Little Patuxent Parkway in Columbia. In August we reported that the Grillmarx in Clarksburg, located at 12011 Snowden Farm Pkwy, would be undergoing a rebrand as the restaurant is no longer affiliated with the other Grillmarx locations. Currently a timeline for the rebrand hasn’t been set. We’re told the Clarksburg restaurant will remain similar to what it is currently, but the team will implement more of the Houston’s feel with additional upgrades.
All Set Restaurant & Bar Featured Again on ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’
Popular downtown Silver Spring seafood restaurant All Set Restaurant & Bar has once again received national coverage, courtesy of a repeat feature in the Bravo TV show The Real Housewives of Potomac. Eater D.C. reports that ‘RHOP’ star Candiace Dillard Bassett dined at the restaurant with her husband in the...
Friday Question of the Day – What Social Media Do You Use Most These Days?
Notable or not, I’m so saddened about the demise of twitter. Whenever an unexpected jet flies over, a car bursts into flames, a screeching noise we’ve never heard before… happens, our twitter community always has the answer. I am discouraged to say the least about the future there. I also use (@PoPville) Instagram and Facebook which can play a similar role but it’s just not quite the same. So given the current state of affairs – I’m wondering which social media, if any. you guys use most these days?
Yalla! Yellow Georgetown opened this weekend!
Thanks to Duane for sending: “Yellow cafe opened in Georgetown this weekend. Currently closed Monday & Tuesday. Open Wednesday – Sunday. Excited for Wednesday”. You can see their menu here. “YELLOW, a cafe from Chef Michael Rafidi, offers a taste of the Levant with a menu of baked...
National Park Service removed encampments from Scott Circle
For full functionality of this site (such as viewing comments) it is necessary to enable JavaScript. Here are the instructions how to enable JavaScript in your web browser. The 2020 Visitor Parking Passes (VPP) are now valid through April 2023. Prince Of Petworth Today at 9:35am. Thanks to Michelle for...
“sewing classes?”
For full functionality of this site (such as viewing comments) it is necessary to enable JavaScript. Here are the instructions how to enable JavaScript in your web browser. “Carpe Librum Indoor Pop-up Bookstore Now Open at 1350 Eye St NW”. Prince Of Petworth Today at 4:05pm. courtesy Carpe Librum From...
Order out for Christmas dinner at one of these six Montgomery County restaurants
As the holiday season continues, families prepare to open gifts and eat dinner with their loved ones. But instead of spending hours in the kitchen, ease the holiday stress by ordering dinner from a variety of Montgomery County restaurants. Whether you’re celebrating Hannukah or Christmas there are holiday dinner menus...
New Holiday Inn Express Opens in Washington, DC
IHG Hotels & Resorts announced the grand opening of Holiday Inn Express Washington, DC Downtown. Located in the trendy Mt. Vernon Triangle neighborhood, the hotel is steps away from iconic DC locations including, US Capitol, US Supreme Court, Library of Congress, Union Station, the National Mall, the Walter E. Washington Convention Center and Capital One Arena.
Va. church hosts R&B star Anthony Hamilton for Christmas concert at Capital One Hall
Hear our full conversation on my podcast “Beyond the Fame.”. The Alfred Street Baptist Church in Alexandria, Virginia, presents “A Very Merry Come As You Are Christmas Concert” with Grammy-winning R&B artist Anthony Hamilton. The concert will be held at Capital One Hall in Tysons, Virginia, this...
Trendy Baltimore Spot Named Best 'Once-In-A-Lifetime Meal'
A Venezuelan restaurant in Baltimore is one to try before you die, according to a recent report. Alma Cocina Latina located at 1701 N Charles St. represents Maryland on the "Eat This, Not That" list of "Best Once-In-A-Lifetime Meals." "The restaurant is serving everything from traditional arepas for an appetizer...
