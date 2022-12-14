Notable or not, I’m so saddened about the demise of twitter. Whenever an unexpected jet flies over, a car bursts into flames, a screeching noise we’ve never heard before… happens, our twitter community always has the answer. I am discouraged to say the least about the future there. I also use (@PoPville) Instagram and Facebook which can play a similar role but it’s just not quite the same. So given the current state of affairs – I’m wondering which social media, if any. you guys use most these days?

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 9 HOURS AGO