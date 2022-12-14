Maintenance Work Will Shut Off Water Service In Peekskill, Officials Say

Faucet Photo Credit: Khaligo Pixabay

Upcoming maintenance work will shut off water mains for the majority of the day in a Northern Westchester city, officials said.

Starting on Wednesday, Dec. 14 through Friday, Dec. 16, the Peekskill Water Department will begin valve replacement work on South Street and Depew Street, according to city officials.

The work will require shutting off water mains from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., which may affect water service for residents, officials said.

Some of the effects include low to no water pressure as well as discolored water, according to city officials.

The effects should only last during the hours of valve replacement work, though.

"The water mains will be shut off only between the hours of 8:00 am - 4:00 pm. Residents might experience a reduction but levels should return back to normal once the water is run for a little bit of time," officials said.

