ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peekskill, NY

Maintenance Work Will Shut Off Water Service In Peekskill, Officials Say

By Ben Crnic
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BDfe4_0jiOxVgQ00
Faucet Photo Credit: Khaligo Pixabay

Upcoming maintenance work will shut off water mains for the majority of the day in a Northern Westchester city, officials said.

Starting on Wednesday, Dec. 14 through Friday, Dec. 16, the Peekskill Water Department will begin valve replacement work on South Street and Depew Street, according to city officials.

The work will require shutting off water mains from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., which may affect water service for residents, officials said.

Some of the effects include low to no water pressure as well as discolored water, according to city officials.

The effects should only last during the hours of valve replacement work, though.

"The water mains will be shut off only between the hours of 8:00 am - 4:00 pm. Residents might experience a reduction but levels should return back to normal once the water is run for a little bit of time," officials said.

to follow Daily Voice Peekskill and receive free news updates.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

2-Car Collision Shuts Down Route 6N In Mahopac, Drivers Walk Away Unharmed

A busy Hudson Valley road was temporarily shut down as firefighters responded to a two-car collision that luckily left the occupants without serious injuries. On Saturday, Dec. 17 around 7 p.m., fire officials and police in Putnam County responded to the accident in Mahopac at the intersection of Route 6N and Secor Road, according to the Mahopac Falls Volunteer Fire Department.
MAHOPAC, NY
Daily Voice

Firefighters Respond To Odor Of Gas At Elementary School In Armonk: Police

Firefighters responded to an elementary school in Northern Westchester after an odor of gas was reported by school officials, police said. On Thursday, Dec. 15, around 5:20 p.m., police in Armonk received a call from Superintendent Jen Lamia of the Byram Hills Central School District, who said that the smell of gas had been detected at the Wampus Elementary School located at 41 Wampus Ave., according to North Castle Police.
ARMONK, NY
101.5 WPDH

Animal Shelter Closing in Westchester County

Located in Westchester County is the city of Mount. Vernon. Last week a surprise announcement came that took residents by complete surprise. It was announced that the Mount Vernon Center For Animal Care will be closing its doors. The shocking news has stirred up quite the reaction in a short amount of time.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Man suffers medical emergency, drives off dock in Port Jefferson

Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating an incident during which a man died. after driving his vehicle into the water in Port Jefferson on Dec. 16. Stuart Dorfman was operating a vehicle on West Broadway at the Port Jefferson dock when he suffered an apparent medical emergency and drove into the water at 7:20 p.m. Dorfman, 74, of Plainview, was pulled from the water and pronounced dead at the scene.
PORT JEFFERSON, NY
101.5 WPDH

Popular Orange County Restaurant Opens New Location

After closing their restaurant in Chester, NY over the summer, a popular establishment has new digs. I happened to stumble upon a posting recently on Facebook from friend Stephen Keeler (Owner of Rock Fantasy in Middletown, NY) where he was checking out a brand new restaurant in the area. Its always great seeing new businesses popping up around the Hudson Valley, so I decided I needed to look into it.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
NJ.com

Driver killed in three-car crash on N.J. highway, officials say

A motorist was killed last week after a three-vehicle collision on a North Jersey highway, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said. A Subaru was traveling on Route 3 West in Clifton at 4:47 a.m. last Thursday when it collided with another car that was disabled in the middle of the road, officials said. A third vehicle then struck the Subaru, police said.
CLIFTON, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
431K+
Followers
62K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy