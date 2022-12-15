ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Patchogue, NY

Seen Him? Man Accused Of Stealing Wallet From Shopping Cart In East Patchogue

By Nicole Valinote
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 1 day ago
Authorities are searching for a man who is accused of stealing a wallet from a shopping cart in East Patchogue. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Crime Stoppers

Authorities are searching for a man who is accused of stealing a wallet from a shopping cart on Long Island.

A man stole a wallet from a shopping cart in the parking lot of Compare Foods in East Patchogue, located at 257 Medford Ave., at about 8:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers reported on Wednesday, Dec. 14.

He left the parking lot in a light-colored sedan, Crime Stoppers reported.

Authorities said the wallet contained cash, identification documents, and credit and debit cards.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

Lisa bender
1d ago

The police suggest if you are to put a purse in a shopping cart lock it in with the strap they gave for babies while walking around shopping and only bring in with you what you need.Hide your wallet on the inside of you until you are ready to use it. I pray that women gets her wallet back.

