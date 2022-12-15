Seen Him? Man Accused Of Stealing Wallet From Shopping Cart In East Patchogue
Authorities are searching for a man who is accused of stealing a wallet from a shopping cart on Long Island.
A man stole a wallet from a shopping cart in the parking lot of Compare Foods in East Patchogue, located at 257 Medford Ave., at about 8:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers reported on Wednesday, Dec. 14.
He left the parking lot in a light-colored sedan, Crime Stoppers reported.
Authorities said the wallet contained cash, identification documents, and credit and debit cards.
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.
Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.
