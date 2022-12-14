ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wakefield, MA

Unlicensed Wakefield Man Accused Of Driving With Bomb In His Car: Police

By Morgan Gonzales
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago

A Wakefield man turned up the stakes on a routine traffic violation stop when police discovered a homemade bomb, containing .22 caliber bullets, in his vehicle, authorities said.

Christopher Graziano, 46, was pulled over by state troopers for a marked lanes violation early in the morning on Sunday, Dec. 11, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Troopers subsequently learned that his driver's license was suspended for four years and, when preparing to have the vehicle towed, discovered it contained a suspicious cylindrical object that would be determined to be a bomb.

Troopers contacted the State Police Bomb Squad, who identified the object as an "explosive/incendiary device." The capped vessel held .22 caliber bullets, fireworks, a ball bearing, a road flare, and powder, according to authorities.

Graziano was allowed to leave the scene while troopers prepared to have his 2006 Toyota Camry towed, police said. Later a crew of officials, including bomb squad troopers state police detectives, went to the potential bomber's house around 4:30 p.m. the same day.

Graziano was found in his front yard and was taken into custody, state police said. He has been charged with possession of explosives and possession of ammunition without a firearm identification card, as well as the smaller motor-vehicle associated charges from earlier in the morning.

After being held overnight by state police, Graziano was arraigned in the morning of Monday, Dec. 12. He pled not guilty to several charges, including the newly-added charge of possession of an incendiary device, CBS reported .

Graziano was ordered to not leave his home, according to CBS , and was held without bail until a GPS device could be installed in his home on Tuesday. His pre-trial is scheduled for Jan. 13, via Zoom.

