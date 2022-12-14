Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
First black owned development in over 100 years in Shreveport LousianaPort city bloggingShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Continue Winning Streak at HomeUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
UTRNWLA Quarterfinals Results / Semi-Final PreviewUnder The Radar NWLALouisiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Related
bossierpress.com
Investigation continues into shooting that left three juveniles injured
Bossier City Police detectives are continuing their investigation this morning into a Wednesday evening shooting that left three juveniles injured, one critically. Police responded at approximately 8:30 p.m. on December 14, 2022 to reports of several gun shots fired near Traffic and Berry Streets. The shooting, believed to be drug-related,...
bossierpress.com
TRICARE Authorizes Temporary Prescription Refill Waivers for Caddo Parish in Louisiana due to Tornado Damage
The Defense Health Agency (DHA) announced that TRICARE beneficiaries in Caddo Parish, Louisiana may receive emergency prescription refills now through December 24 due to tornado damage. To receive an emergency refill of prescription medications, TRICARE beneficiaries should take their prescription bottle to any TRICARE retail network pharmacy. If the bottle...
bossierpress.com
The Bossier Chamber of Commerce welcomes The Mighty Crab to Bossier City
The Bossier Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting celebration for The Mighty Crab on Wednesday, December 14, 2022. It is more important than ever to support our local restaurants and The Mighty Crab is ready to offer you the freshest seafood for take-out, delivery, and pick-up. There is no inside dining available at this time. Ordering can be simply done on their website, The menu is simple and it includes a photo gallery that will make your mouth water.
bossierpress.com
The Salvation Army Red Kettles Falling Behind
With only ten days left before Christmas, The Salvation Army in Shreveport is falling behind the red kettle goal for 2022. The annual Red Kettle Campaign is The Salvation Army’s largest fundraiser that finances the many services and programs offered to individuals and families in need throughout the year in Shreveport.
bossierpress.com
High school football: Parish to be well-represented in I-20 Bowl East-West All-Star game
Bossier Parish will be well-represented in the Louisiana High School Coaches Association/Louisiana Football Coaches Association I-20 Bowl. The East vs. West All-Star game for seniors only kicks off at 2 p.m. Sunday at Ruston’s Hoss Garrett Stadium. Thirteen players from parish schools are on the West Roster. They are...
bossierpress.com
High school boys soccer: Weather-delayed Airline Classic starts Wednesday
The annual Airline Classic tournament was supposed to start Tuesday, but the severe weather that rolled through the area didn’t allow that to happen. Instead, the four-day event featuring 12 boys teams start Wednesday with three games at M.D. Ray Field at Airline Stadium. Evangel Christian plays Minden at...
bossierpress.com
Bossier Schools Names 2022-23 District Students of the Year
An aspiring NASA engineer; a national archery champion; and a phenom on the soccer field and servant in the mission field. These aspirations and accolades describe the three 2022-23 Bossier Parish Students of the Year who will represent the district as they advance to the regional competition. Bossier Schools Superintendent...
bossierpress.com
High school girls basketball: Haughton, Parkway win district openers
The Haughton Lady Bucs and Parkway Lady Panthers opened District 1-5A play with victories Wednesday night. Haughton defeated Byrd 55-42 at Haughton. Defending champion Parkway downed Natchitoches Central 66-30 in Natchitoches. At Haughton, four Lady Bucs scored in double figures. Sara White led the team with 16. Abbie Hooper, Bella...
bossierpress.com
Men’s college basketball: BPCC downs Baton Rouge CC for second win in as many days
The Bossier Parish Community College Cavaliers enjoyed a successful road trip to South Louisiana. The Cavs defeated Baton Rouge Community College 74-60 Tuesday for their second win in as many days. BPCC defeated Delgado Community College 70-63 Monday in New Orleans. Hugo Clarkin, a 7-foot sophomore from Newbury, England, who...
Comments / 0