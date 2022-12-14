ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keithville, LA

bossierpress.com

Investigation continues into shooting that left three juveniles injured

Bossier City Police detectives are continuing their investigation this morning into a Wednesday evening shooting that left three juveniles injured, one critically. Police responded at approximately 8:30 p.m. on December 14, 2022 to reports of several gun shots fired near Traffic and Berry Streets. The shooting, believed to be drug-related,...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
bossierpress.com

TRICARE Authorizes Temporary Prescription Refill Waivers for Caddo Parish in Louisiana due to Tornado Damage

The Defense Health Agency (DHA) announced that TRICARE beneficiaries in Caddo Parish, Louisiana may receive emergency prescription refills now through December 24 due to tornado damage. To receive an emergency refill of prescription medications, TRICARE beneficiaries should take their prescription bottle to any TRICARE retail network pharmacy. If the bottle...
CADDO PARISH, LA
bossierpress.com

The Bossier Chamber of Commerce welcomes The Mighty Crab to Bossier City

The Bossier Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting celebration for The Mighty Crab on Wednesday, December 14, 2022. It is more important than ever to support our local restaurants and The Mighty Crab is ready to offer you the freshest seafood for take-out, delivery, and pick-up. There is no inside dining available at this time. Ordering can be simply done on their website, The menu is simple and it includes a photo gallery that will make your mouth water.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
bossierpress.com

The Salvation Army Red Kettles Falling Behind

With only ten days left before Christmas, The Salvation Army in Shreveport is falling behind the red kettle goal for 2022. The annual Red Kettle Campaign is The Salvation Army’s largest fundraiser that finances the many services and programs offered to individuals and families in need throughout the year in Shreveport.
SHREVEPORT, LA
bossierpress.com

Bossier Schools Names 2022-23 District Students of the Year

An aspiring NASA engineer; a national archery champion; and a phenom on the soccer field and servant in the mission field. These aspirations and accolades describe the three 2022-23 Bossier Parish Students of the Year who will represent the district as they advance to the regional competition. Bossier Schools Superintendent...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
bossierpress.com

High school girls basketball: Haughton, Parkway win district openers

The Haughton Lady Bucs and Parkway Lady Panthers opened District 1-5A play with victories Wednesday night. Haughton defeated Byrd 55-42 at Haughton. Defending champion Parkway downed Natchitoches Central 66-30 in Natchitoches. At Haughton, four Lady Bucs scored in double figures. Sara White led the team with 16. Abbie Hooper, Bella...
HAUGHTON, LA

