In photos: Lizzo's career: Awards, red carpets and performances

 2 days ago

Singer, rapper, flutist and actress Lizzo, born Melissa Jefferson, has won several awards since she burst onto the music scene with her first major label EP "Coconut Oil" in 2016. She is known for hits "Truth Hurts," "Juice," "Good As Hell," "About Damn Time" and more. Lizzo will be premiering a live concert special on HBO Max on December 31. Here's a look back at her career through the years.

Photo by Christine Chew/UPI

Lizzo arrives for the world premiere of "Girls Trip" at the Regal L.A. Live in Los Angeles on July 13, 2017.

Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Lizzo arrives for the 34th annual MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif., on August 27, 2017.

Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Bazzi (L) and Lizzo arrive for the taping of the 28th annual MTV Movie & TV Awards ceremony at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., on June 15, 2019. That year, Lizzo released her third studio album titled "Cuz I Love You."

Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

Lizzo arrives for the 19th annual BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on June 23, 2019.

Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Lizzo performs during the 19th annual BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on June 23, 2019.

Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Lizzo performs during the 19th annual BET Awards on June 23, 2019.

Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Lizzo performs at the 36th annual MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. on August 26, 2019.

Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Lizzo arrives on the red carpet at the 36th annual MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. on August 26, 2019.

Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Lizzo arrives for the 47th annual American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on November 24, 2019. Lizzo, in the following month, laughed off a revealing outfit she wore at a Lakers game after it caused a stir.

Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Lizzo arrives for the 62nd annual Grammy Awards held at Staples Center in Los Angeles on January 26, 2020. Lizzo, at the Grammys that year, lead the show with eight nominations and took home Best Pop Solo Performance for "Truth Hurts," Best Urban Contemporary Album for "Cuz I Love You (Deluxe) and Best Traditional R&B performance for "Jerome."

Photo by Christine Chew/UPI

Lizzo appears backstage with her award for Best Traditional R&B Performance for "Jerome" and Best Urban Contemporary Album award for "Cuz I Love You (Deluxe)," during the 62nd annual Grammy Awards held at Staples Center in Los Angeles on January 26, 2020. Lizzo, in 2020, said that she wants the body positivity movement to keep evolving and move beyond the mainstream.

Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Lizzo performs at Global Citizen Live, a 24-hour global event to unite the world to defend the planet and defeat poverty, in New York City on September 25, 2021. Lizzo, the prior month, said she received fatphobic, racist and sexist attacks after releasing the music video for "Rumors" featuring Cardi B.

Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Lizzo plays her flute at Global Citizen Live in New York City.

Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Lizzo arrives on the red carpet for The Met Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art celebrating the Costume Institute opening of "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" in New York City on May 2, 2022. In March, she launched her reality series "Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls," where she held a competition to find dancers.

Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Lizzo arrives on the red carpet at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. on August 28th, 2022.

Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Lizzo performs at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. on August 28th, 2022. Lizzo, at the event, performed "About Damn Time" and won the Best Video for Good award.

Photo by Mike Goulding/UPI

Lizzo accepts the award for Outstanding Competition Program for "Lizzo's Watch Out For The Big Grrrls" onstage during the 74th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on September 12, 2022. Lizzo, in December 2022, received the People's Champion Award at the People's Choice Awards.

