BREAKING: Liberty LB transfer Ahmad Walker commits to SMU

Liberty LB Ahmad Walker. (Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire)

SMU landed a commitment from Liberty linebacker transfer Ahmad Walker, he announced on Twitter. Walker will have three years to play out his two seasons of eligibility.

The 5-11, 215-pound linebacker out of Warner Robbins (Ga.) played in 22 games in his first two years on campus for the Flames. He was recruited by SMU defensive coordinator Scott Symons, who helped him notch 37 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and three sacks as a true freshman.

This year, Ahmad Walker added 63 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss, four sacks, two pass breakups and an interception in extended action for his second season.

According to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies, Walker was the No. 207 linebacker in the nation and No. 155 overall prospect in Georgia.

Walker held transfer offers from Southern Miss and Tulane, as well.

SMU adding plenty of transfer talent

Walker joins Fresno State transfer defensive back Cale Sanders, Missouri transfer offensive lineman Hyrin White, Miami transfers Key’Shawn Smith, Jordan Miller, Elijah Roberts, Jaylan Knighton, West Virginia transfer defensive back Charles Woods and Stanford defensive back Jonathan McGill as transfer commits for SMU.

Head coach Rhett Lashlee and his staff are balancing preparing for the New Mexico Bowl with transfer recruiting.

“We have to be out actively recruiting, but at the same time preparing for a game in less than two weeks,” Lashlee said last week. “We’re out recruiting hard this week. We had a good practice over the weekend. We’ll be able to practice some this weekend and try and get in a normal game week routine in terms of leading up to the game a week from Saturday, but also still recruiting non-stop, in and out until we leave Wednesday for the bowl site.”

The Mustangs will face BYU on Dec. 17 at 6:30 p.m. CT on ABC.

