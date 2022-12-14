Read full article on original website
Student Suicidial After Being Suspended for Attacking White Student Who Repeatedly Called Her the N-Word
A 17-year-old Black student who attacked a White schoolmate for his continuous use of the N-word was sentenced to 45 days in an alternative school for students with severe disciplinary problems, according to an exclusive NBC News report. Autumn Roberson-Manahan, a straight-A student at a local Texas school, said that...
SC man who opened door to Jan. 6 Capitol rioters given 3 years in federal prison
George Tenney III, of Anderson County, received three years in prison for his violent role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. The South Carolina man had renounced former President Trump’s false allegations about a fraudulent 2020 election.
Scary New Violent Crime On The Rise In Arkansas? Did You Know?
The last thing anyone wants to hear is that a new violent crime is on the rise, but it's true. This one is called "Jugging". Have you heard of "Jugging" yet?. Reports have been coming in for months now about this method of robbing people, it's pretty scary, and you need to be on the lookout for it. You should also spread the word to your friends and family so they know what to look for as well.
Polygamous leader had at least 20 wives, many of them minors, and punished disobedient followers, FBI says
The leader of a small polygamous group near the Arizona-Utah border had taken at least 20 wives, most of them minors, and punished followers who did not treat him as a prophet, newly filed federal court documents allege. Samuel Bateman was a former member of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus...
Tennessee Man Who Yelled ‘You’re Going to Die’ at Police and Lit Up Inside the Capitol on Jan. 6 Gets Years Behind Bars
A Donald Trump supporter who brought multiple weapons to Washington, D.C. ahead of Jan. 6, 2021, and shouted at law enforcement officers that they were “going to die” and to “get out of the way” as rioters marauded through the building that day has been sentenced to more than five years in prison.
FBI and North Carolina authorities issue ‘active warrants’ for suspects in Moore County substation attack
The FBI and North Carolina sheriff deputies have issued “active warrants” for suspects in an attack on Moore County substations that left 45,000 residents without power, according to reports.The Moore County Sheriff’s Office told WRAL that multiple search warrants had been issued in relation to a targeted gunfire assault on two power grids overnight on Saturday.The FBI has also been granted a federal order to obtain cell phone records to identify anyone who was near the two substations, according to WRAL.“If we would have found them easily, we would have had someone under arrest by now,” a Moore County...
BBC
Samuel Bateman: Polygamous cult leader had 20 wives, FBI says
A self-proclaimed prophet in the US had more than 20 wives, some of them younger than 18, the FBI has said. Samuel Rappylee Bateman claimed it was God's will for him to engage in sexual acts with his wives, the FBI said. Bateman, 46, was charged in September with destroying...
AG Moody, others warn of 'frightening' new trends of fentanyl distribution
(The Center Square) – Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody is continuing to warn Floridians about an unprecedented increase in the number of counterfeit pills flooding the market containing deadly amounts of fentanyl. On Thursday, she pointed to a recent U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration public safety alert reported on by...
US continues to see an increase of violent crimes linked to vehicles with fake paper paper license plates
Thousands of violent crimes a year are tied to criminals with fake paper license plates, the state's Department of Motor Vehicles has stepped in to try and curb these numbers.
WGME
Portland superintendent resigns amid payroll issues
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The leader of Maine’s largest school district says he's stepping down, citing ongoing payroll issues that he's vowed to fully fix, but so far, hasn't. The Portland school board voted to accept Superintendent Xavier Botana's resignation Friday evening. He has been the superintendent for nearly seven...
US appeals court rejects to uphold pandemic-related restrictions for asylum seeking immigrants
This decision means that the restrictions are still on track to expire on Dec. 21 after being put in place in March 2020 by former President Donald Trump.
WGME
Respect for Marriage Act now law; President Biden credits Sen. Collins
The Respect for Marriage Act, led in part by Maine Senator Susan Collins, is now officially law. "Today, America takes a vital step toward equality, toward liberty and justice. Not just for some, but for everyone, everyone,” President Joe Biden said. President Biden signed the bill into law on...
WGME
'Squad' member who stands behind 'defund the police' spent over $500k on private security
WASHINGTON (TND) — Democratic Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., a member of the progressive group of lawmakers known as “The Squad,” did not back away from the slogan ‘defund the police” ahead of this year’s midterms. Nonetheless, Bush has already spent over $30,000 in private...
Pennsylvania, other states see rise in car thefts: report
SIMILAR STORIES: Gov.-Elect Shapiro chooses top AG crime staffer as legal adviser. Security company, Vivint, conducted and published a study that broke down vehicle theft statistics using sources such as the FBI and the National Insurance Crime Bureau. “Let’s start with the bad news: Motor vehicle theft is, unfortunately, on...
