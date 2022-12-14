ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Kicker 102.5

Scary New Violent Crime On The Rise In Arkansas? Did You Know?

The last thing anyone wants to hear is that a new violent crime is on the rise, but it's true. This one is called "Jugging". Have you heard of "Jugging" yet?. Reports have been coming in for months now about this method of robbing people, it's pretty scary, and you need to be on the lookout for it. You should also spread the word to your friends and family so they know what to look for as well.
The Independent

FBI and North Carolina authorities issue ‘active warrants’ for suspects in Moore County substation attack

The FBI and North Carolina sheriff deputies have issued “active warrants” for suspects in an attack on Moore County substations that left 45,000 residents without power, according to reports.The Moore County Sheriff’s Office told WRAL that multiple search warrants had been issued in relation to a targeted gunfire assault on two power grids overnight on Saturday.The FBI has also been granted a federal order to obtain cell phone records to identify anyone who was near the two substations, according to WRAL.“If we would have found them easily, we would have had someone under arrest by now,” a Moore County...
BBC

Samuel Bateman: Polygamous cult leader had 20 wives, FBI says

A self-proclaimed prophet in the US had more than 20 wives, some of them younger than 18, the FBI has said. Samuel Rappylee Bateman claimed it was God's will for him to engage in sexual acts with his wives, the FBI said. Bateman, 46, was charged in September with destroying...
WGME

Portland superintendent resigns amid payroll issues

PORTLAND (WGME) -- The leader of Maine’s largest school district says he's stepping down, citing ongoing payroll issues that he's vowed to fully fix, but so far, hasn't. The Portland school board voted to accept Superintendent Xavier Botana's resignation Friday evening. He has been the superintendent for nearly seven...
WGME

Respect for Marriage Act now law; President Biden credits Sen. Collins

The Respect for Marriage Act, led in part by Maine Senator Susan Collins, is now officially law. "Today, America takes a vital step toward equality, toward liberty and justice. Not just for some, but for everyone, everyone,” President Joe Biden said. President Biden signed the bill into law on...
PennLive.com

Pennsylvania, other states see rise in car thefts: report

SIMILAR STORIES: Gov.-Elect Shapiro chooses top AG crime staffer as legal adviser. Security company, Vivint, conducted and published a study that broke down vehicle theft statistics using sources such as the FBI and the National Insurance Crime Bureau. “Let’s start with the bad news: Motor vehicle theft is, unfortunately, on...
