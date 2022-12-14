Read full article on original website
Pros & Cons of Broncos Drafting a First-Round QB in 2023
It's unbelievable that a conversation about drafting a quarterback is on the table for Denver Broncos, but here we are. Denver made that big trade for Russell Wilson, but the acquisition has not panned out. While Wilson isn't the only issue with the Broncos' offense, many of them fall at...
Notre Dame Got A “Tremendous Fit” And NFL Kicker In Spencer Shrader
Notre Dame landed their first addition from the transfer portal since it opened up on Monday, securing a commitment from South Florida placekicker Spencer Shrader. With the graduation of senior kicker Blake Grupe, finding a replacement in the portal became an important, but overlooked priority. Special teams evaluating can be...
Kenny Pickett Keeps Door Open to Play as He Continues to Practice
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett continues to practice while in concussion protocol, keeping his window to return open for Week 15 against the Carolina Panthers. Pickett was a limited participant in practice for a second consecutive day. Meanwhile, Mason Rudolph and Mitch Trubisky continued to split reps as...
Jaguars vs. Cowboys: Travon Walker Listed as Questionable
The Jacksonville Jaguars have six key players listed as questionable for this weekend's clash against the Dallas Cowboys, but one name is standing above the rest. No. 1 pick Travon Walker (ankle) is listed as questionable for the contest, along with quarterback Trevor Lawrence (toe), cornerback Darious Williams (abdomen), guard Brandon Scherff (abdomen), safety Andrew Wingard (shoulder), and linebacker Chad Muma (ankle).
Mile High Roundtable: Broncos vs. Cardinals Bold Predictions & Picks
The Denver Broncos came up short in the team's most exciting performance of the season last week. In the NFL, a loss is a loss. There are no moral victories. Sitting at 3-10, the Broncos host the 4-9 Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. It's very possible that neither team's starting quarterback will be available.
Logan Wilson Reveals Top Attribute A Super Bowl Team Needs
CINCINNATI — Bengals star linebacker Logan Wilson appeared on Up & Adams this week following a career-high tackle outing in the 23-10 win over Cleveland. The Wyoming product gave some insight into the most important attribute a team needs to make a Super Bowl. "Biggest thing is unselfishness," Wilson...
Russell Wilson Out for Broncos vs. Cardinals Sunday
Russell Wilson is officially out for Sunday’s Broncos game against the Cardinals. The quarterback left last week’s game against the Chiefs with a concussion. During a Friday press conference, coach Nathaniel Hackett said that Wilson passed the concussion protocol, but that the team made the decision to give him an extra week off after the injury.
NFL Week 15 Picks From the MMQB Staff
Welcome to Week 15. With no more bye weeks, all 32 teams are in action. Several big games have playoff ramifications for both teams, including an AFC East game between the Bills and Dolphins and an NFC East showdown on Sunday night between the Commanders and Giants, two teams that tied in their last matchup. Meanwhile, the Lions look to stay hot against the Jets and the Cowboys may have their hands full with the Jaguars.
Saints Injury Roundup: Two Players Ruled Out on Final Report
OUT: Zack Baun (ankle), P.J. Williams (knee) QUESTIONABLE: J.T. Gray (hamstring/back), Juwan Johnson (ankle), Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), Adam Trautman (ankle), Payton Turner (ankle), Pete Werner (ankle) Gray was a non-participant of Friday's practice, as he had a new injury (back) added to the report. Meanwhile, Turner was upgraded to full....
Chiefs Injury Updates Ahead of Game Against Texans
As the Kansas City Chiefs gear up for the final stretch of the 2022 campaign, they're looking to get and stay healthy for their last four games of the regular season. Coming off a Week 14 victory on the road against the Denver Broncos, Kansas City is traveling to Houston to square off against the 1-11-1 Texans this week. Currently, Lovie Smith's squad has injuries to multiple notable playmakers such as running back Dameon Pierce, cornerbacks Steven Nelson and Derek Stingley Jr., wide receiver Nico Collins and a few others. Meanwhile, the Chiefs' injury report for Week 15 contains a lot of names but not many serious ailments.
Baker Mayfield’s Success as Rams QB: ‘Everything Happens For a Reason’
Monday's game for the Los Angeles Rams and the Green Bay Packers will make it two weeks since the Carolina Panthers waived quarterback Baker Mayfield. The Rams claimed the former No. 1 overall pick a day later, before having him play all but the first offensive series in their Thursday Night Football game against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Former Texans Star Returns With Chiefs: Warm Welcome?
After former franchise quarterback Deshaun Watson returned to face the Houston Texans with the Cleveland Browns in Week 13, they are set to host yet another former player. In their Week 15 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, the Texans will see former safety Justin Reid make his return to NRG Stadium for the first time. While Watson was showered with boos and taunts, the reception for Reid will likely be much warmer.
Giants Out to Spoil Commanders’ Run
The New York Giants has unfinished business to take care of this weekend when it visits FedExField to face the Washington Commanders in a critical NFC East game. The winner will gain the head-to-head tie-breaking advantage and, according to the website FiveThirtyEight, improve its chances of gaining a postseason berth.
Behind Enemy Lines: Insider Analysis on the Washington Commanders
The New York Giants Week 15 game at the Washington Commanders is still a part of the regular season. Not that one can tell, given the implications of the outcome. Whoever wins this game will gain the head-to-head tiebreaker, which is vital to gain, what with the bottom of the NFC playoff race being so tight.
Falcons ‘Wholeheartedly’ Believe in Rookie QB Desmond Ridder
In Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints, Atlanta Falcons rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder is set to be the first 23-year-old to start under center for the team since Matt Ryan in 2008. But ahead of Ridder's professional debut, there's little concern surrounding his ability to handle the moment, with...
Garrett Williams Declares for NFL Draft
Syracuse cornerback Garrett Williams has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft, he announced in a social media post on Thursday. The news was expected even after his 2022 season was cut short due to an ACL tear. "The journey to get to this point has been filled with many ups...
Life Without Dameon Pierce: How Will Texans Fill ‘Void’?
HOUSTON -- Dameon Pierce punished tacklers all season by delivering some of the angriest runs in the league, bulldozing tacklers with his rugged, helmet-first, run-behind-his-shoulder-pads style. Now that the standout rookie running back is out for at least a week with a milder-degree high ankle sprain, the Houston Texans' running...
Saints Injury Roundup: McCoy Returns to Practice, 13 Players Listed on Wednesday’s Report
LIMITED: J.T. Gray (hamstring), Juwan Johnson (ankle), Cam Jordan (foot), Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), Ryan Ramczyk (rest/knee), Adam Trautman (ankle), Payton Turner (ankle), Pete Werner (ankle) Ingram, Washington, Williams, Baun, Lutz, and Jordan were among those not spotted at Wednesday's practice. Chase Hansen and Erik McCoy were among those to return...
Richard Sherman thinks Seahawks’ Tariq Woolen may be named All-Pro by this season’s end
The mentor is pleased with his protege. So pleased, Richard Sherman thinks Tariq Woolen could be named an All-Pro cornerback at the end of this season. “I mean, he may find himself on an All-Pro team,” Sherman, Seattle’s legendary cornerback and three-time All-Pro, said of the Seahawks’ wondrous fifth-round draft choice this spring.
T.Y Hilton Creates Cowboys Crowd at WR: ‘We Took It!’
The Dallas Cowboys wanted some receiver depth and got it in the form of T.Y. Hilton. With the Odell Beckham Jr. saga in a sort of separate category - yes, the parties are still talking - Dallas moved in another direction, of sorts. That direction led them to Hilton. Cowboys...
