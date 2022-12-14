Jeremiah Trotter embracing the challenge of facing Joe Milton, Tennessee offense

SOUTH BEND, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 05, 2022: Jeremiah Trotter Jr. #54 of the Clemson Tigers waits for the snap during the second half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium on November 5, 2022 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

in the Orange Bowl is one of the most intriguing non-playoff postseason matchups. Tennessee’s high-flying offense, now led by Joe Milton at quarterback, pitted against a stout Clemson defense loaded with talented players like Jeremiah Trotter.

Trotter, a second year linebacker from Pennsylvania and former five-star recruit, knows the tempo of Tennessee is going to test him and his Tigers teammates. And they’ve thusly leaned in to practicing at a fast pace to be as comfortable as possible playing at a breakneck pace.

“It’s going to be a nice challenge for our defense,” Trotter said. “We know from watching film, they’re a fast moving offense. So we’ve been doing it, making it so we practice that in our practice with our scout team. Kinda have high tempo, in preparation for that.”

Tennessee will certainly be less potent than at its peak from earlier in the season, for a number of reasons. There are of course opt outs, like wide receiver Cedric Tillman, who is headed to the 2023 NFL Draft.

And then there’s the Volunteers quarterback room. Milton was elevated into the starting role when Hendon Hooker, Tennessee’s starter the last few seasons, tore his ACL in the penultimate game against South Carolina.

Milton, who transferred to Tennessee after a disappointing 2020 season at Michigan, has looked solid in the limited sample size he’s played. The physical ability with Milton has never been in question, both as a runner and arm strength, but his inconsistency as a passer has limited him.

Tennessee leaned in to running the ball more in Milton’s start in the finale against Vanderbilt — game flow helped that decision, too — but the Clemson defense is ready for a wrinkle from the usually pass-happy Volunteers.

“Yeah, they got a different play style, as far as the new quarterback they brought in. I see from watching film that they try to get him some easy passes to get him warmed up,” Trotter said. “But he can still throw the ball down the field. He’s still a very athletic quarterback, dual-threat type. And with the high-powered offense, the high tempo, we gotta be prepared for that. But I feel like our game plan is going to be right.”